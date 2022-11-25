ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Inflation weighs on shoppers despite Black Friday deals

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neRt2_0jNT2ozp00

C oncerns over inflation have crept into the holiday season as shoppers and retailers prepare for the discounted shopping weekend that begins with Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving .

Facing higher prices for food, gasoline, and other goods this year, many consumers are reluctant to spend extra money on gifts without a large sale, according to the Associated Press , and are being more selective about what they buy.

DESPERATE RETAILERS PLAN BIG DISCOUNTS FOR BLACK FRIDAY

Katie Leach, a social worker in Manhattan, told the outlet that she would be doing her holiday shopping in December and would be relying on sales, “buy now, pay later” services that let customers pay in multiple installments, and her credit card to help her this Christmas.

“The money is not going as far as last year,” Leach said.

The economic backdrop and hesitancy are a contrast from last year, when consumers were buying early to avoid a delay in shipments stemming from supply chain problems. This year, a potential railway strike could still cause supply issues and shortages for online sales, but retailers have front-loaded their stocks.

Stores such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon have included sales beginning in October, with an extra "prime day" from Amazon. However, Target reported that sales were down in October despite its discounts, according to Yahoo News .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The National Retail Federation projects sales will continue to grow this year, not adjusted for inflation, but will be lower than the 13.5% growth seen last year.

Experts consider Black Friday weekend, which concludes with Cyber Monday, a key barometer of how much shoppers will spend during the holiday season, which represents about 20% of the retail industry’s annual sales.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
256K+
Followers
73K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy