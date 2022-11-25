Mass. man arrested for DUI, driving wrong-way on I-395 in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Massachusetts was arrested for driving the wrong way while under the influence on I-395 in Plainfield on Thursday.

State police responded to multiple calls of a black SUV with Massachusetts registration plates speeding while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-395 around 5:30 a.m.

Plainfield police assisted in locating the car and safely brought it to a stop in the area of Exit 29 in Plainfield.

The driver, 57-year-old Craig Obrien of North Grafton, Mass., failed a sobriety test. He was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence, reckless driving, and driving the wrong way on a limited access highway.

Obrien was later released on a $500 cash surety bond and is due in court on December 13.

State police thanked the public for contacting police, who were able to “contain this potentially dangerous situation.”

