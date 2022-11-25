Just days after the world's largest active volcano erupted in Hawaii, residents got another surprise: snowstorm warnings for the region's highest peaks. The National Weather Service issued a weather advisory for the summits of Hawaii's Big Island, where Mauna Loa has been venting smoke and ash since Sunday. About 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow and one-tenth of an inch of ice is expected above 12,000 feet (3,658 meters), according to the advisory that's in effect until Tuesday evening.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO