Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season. New Hope According to Country […]
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has 2 of the Most ‘Magical Winter Towns’ in the U.S.
Winter is here, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns have...
Grant to give Philly region a trail network ‘unlike any other in the country’
Aiming for 800 miles of connected trail in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the Circuit Trails of Greater Philadelphia will connect additional trails to the system using a $90,000 grant from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. It’s the largest trail grant made this year by the conservancy, which also awarded a $20,000 grant...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places
Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
Pennsylvania state gas tax to blame for high pump prices, say analysts | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
Pennsylvania family’s goal is to climb each state’s highest point
They must be in peak shape to do this. A family from Pennsylvania is on a mission to climb the highest point of each state. SIMILAR STORIES: Brothers to make splash in Lake Erie on quest to swim 10Ks in all 50 states. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports how it all...
These Chester County Towns Are Among Best Places to Live on the East Coast
Photo byValley Forge National Historic Park. Chester County is home to eight towns that are among the 100 best places to live on the East Coast, writes Elisa Fernández-Arias for Stacker.
Pa. airport among the ‘most stressful’ in the U.S.: study
The airport is, by nature, a very stressful place. However, a new study has found which airports are the most stressful in the U.S., among them one right here in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: The worst airports to fly into during winter season. In recognizing that the holiday season is one...
3 Delaware County Towns Make the Grade as Best on East Coast
Hundreds of beautiful communities on the East Coast cater to wide tastes, from an energetic urban landscape to the sedate natural surroundings of rural life. Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast and three Delaware County communities made the grade, writes Elisa Fernandez-Arias for Stacker.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
A common-sense, bipartisan bill is helping hunters this season | PennLive letters
A simple, single page of legislation was signed into law recently, proving that common sense can occasionally prevail in Harrisburg. For the current hunting season, and for decades prior, hunters who wanted an antler-less deer license had to apply by mailing a specific pink envelope, containing a check or money order, to the county treasurer where they planned to hunt. There was a specific schedule of deadlines.
Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Pennsylvania’s policy of rejecting undated and incorrectly dated absentee and mail ballots is more...
fox29.com
'I'm making people happy': Pennsylvania country music legend Al Shade, 95, shows no signs of slowing down
MYERSTOWN, Pa. - About 40 miles east of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, lies Myerstown, a peaceful, quiet place where the classic sounds of country music live on. It's also where FOX 29's Bill Rohrer met 95-year-old country music legend Al Shade, the one-of-a-kind personality that has performed since he was 12 years old.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
Pennsylvania’s ‘top charitable cause’ is this, says study
During this season of giving, many intend to give back a little via charities. In the spirit of this, a new study has found the most popular charitable causes in each state, Pennsylvania included. SIMILAR STORIES: The most popular toy in each state — and Pa. —is squishy and soft,...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Woman killed while trying to cross the street near central Pa. Dollar General Store
Officials on Monday identified a woman killed while trying to cross a street in Lancaster County less than 500 feet from her home as Brenda Lausch, of Akron, Pa. The crash occurred about 5:16 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lane of 500 block of South 7th Street in West Earl Township near a Dollar General store.
wdiy.org
Lancaster County Town Plans Cutting Library Funding Over ‘Conservative Values’
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County plans to cut funding for the local library. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
Deer hunters on the move early Saturday, despite comfortable conditions
Pennsylvania deer hunters enjoyed welcoming weather for the first day of the 2022 firearms hunting season for deer, with temperatures climbing quickly into the mid-50s, only a light breeze and no precipitation,. It was the type of weather that generally encourages hunters to remain on stand in one location rather...
