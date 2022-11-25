Read full article on original website
Robert Locke, 68; incomplete
Robert Locke, 68, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Pauline Sutton, 93; incomplete
Pauline "Polly" Sutton, 93, of Beaufort, formerly of Gaffney, SC, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Allen Andrews, 64; incomplete
Allen Frank Andrews, 64, of Atlantic Beach, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Myron Willis, 81; incomplete
Myron Willis, 81, of Atlantic, died Saturday, November 26, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Geraldine Fischler, 89; service Dec. 10
Geraldine “Jerry” Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at First Methodist Church, Morehead City, with the Rev. E. Powell Osteen, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Charlie Lewis Sr., 70; service Nov. 30
Charlie "Captain Rex" Lewis Sr., 70, Gloucester, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Charlie started out as a commercial fisherman, he would later work as a lineman in Cape May, NJ, and then as a locksmith. He then returned to commercial fishing in his later years.
Charles Marcus, 77; private service
Charles Franklin Marcus (Frank), 77, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. A native of Reidsville, NC, Frank attended UNC Chapel Hill and later served in the US Air Force as a General’s aide in Colorado Springs, CO. He retired from the US Department of Defense as a federal investigator. In 2013, he moved to Morehead City, NC, as he loved all aspects of living on the coast.
Michael Hodges, 65; service Dec. 3
Michael “Mikey” Joseph Hodges, 65, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Howard Jones, 74; service Dec. 1
Howard “Steve” Jones, 74, of Atlantic, originally of Harkers Island, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Steve served in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. Steve worked for over 32 years for Luther L. Smith Seafood Company as a truck driver and was well known by his CB handle “Down Easter”.
Vitina Calandra, 73; service Nov. 30
Vitina “Tina” P. Calandra, 73, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 30th, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Tina was born on June 17, 1949, in Scranton, Pennsylvania,...
Bruce Boughton, 79; service Dec. 3
LCDR, Bruce Edward Boughton, US Navy, Retired, 79, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, surrounded by his family. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3rd, at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament gives big money on Giving Tuesday
— It seemed appropriate that on Giving Tuesday officials with the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament announced it was donating $1 million to 32 organizations that benefit Carteret County. This is the second year in a row the tournament has been able to donate $1 million, according to Tommy Bennett,...
William Shanahan Jr. hired as Newport town manager
NEWPORT - Newport town commissioners, during a special town board meeting in town Hall on Monday Nov. 21, selected former Surfside Beach, S.C. Town Administrator William P. Shanahan Jr. as the town’s new manager. His first day on the job is scheduled for Dec. 19. Mayor Pro Tem David...
Area Death Notices - Nov. 23. 24 & 25
Geraldine "Jerry" Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Morehead City, with Pastor Powell Osteen officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
Boats to get decked out for Maritime Museum Holiday Flotilla
BEAUFORT —Local boaters are getting ready to deck their hulls for a popular Carteret County Christmas tradition. The Crystal Coast Holiday Flotilla will return for its 30th year along the Morehead City and Beaufort waterfronts. The annual parade of decorated vessels can be seen Saturday, Dec. 3 starting around 5:30 p.m. along the Morehead City waterfront and then around 6:15 p.m. along the Beaufort waterfront.
Turtle rehab center founder Jean Beasley gets top state wildlife award
CHEROKEE — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) during its November meeting in Cherokee gave Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award to Jean Beasley, founding director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City. The commission annually gives the Quay Award to individuals who...
Weather pushes annual Swansboro Christmas Flotilla to Saturday
Swansboro's annual Christmas event will take place on Saturday after weather forced the move from its original date on Friday. Weather pushes annual Swansboro Christmas Flotilla …. Swansboro's annual Christmas event will take place on Saturday after weather forced the move from its original date on Friday. New Bern’s outdoor...
Cedar Point again collecting cold-weather clothing for Carteret County students in need
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point is collecting, coats, hoodies, mittens and gloves for distribution to Carteret County school students who need them. Operation Bundle Up began in Cedar Point four years ago and is run for the town by the clerk, Jayne Calhoun. School counselors determine who will get the clothing.
EDITORIAL: A season to remember that needs are never seasonal
With only two U.S. House seats yet to be decided, nearly a month after the mid-term election, it is time for the nation to refocus on a season that is best known for celebrations, gift giving and charity- Christmas. But even this final season of the year is fraught with conflict and discomfort as thousands of families are suffering from financial burdens, namely inflation, that is threatening the enjoyment and excitement we have experienced in years past.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A very good decision
I adopted a senior cat from the local animal shelter last week. It was one of the best decisions of my life. I am a senior now myself, and did not want to get a kitten (they had plenty of them too) who would need lots more care and direction than a senior cat would.
