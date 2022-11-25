With only two U.S. House seats yet to be decided, nearly a month after the mid-term election, it is time for the nation to refocus on a season that is best known for celebrations, gift giving and charity- Christmas. But even this final season of the year is fraught with conflict and discomfort as thousands of families are suffering from financial burdens, namely inflation, that is threatening the enjoyment and excitement we have experienced in years past.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO