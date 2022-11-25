Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar Gap
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent Funding
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn democratic machine appoints Little Pakistan residents to party posts without their knowledge
At least ten people living in Brooklyn’s Little Pakistan neighborhood were appointed to obscure but meaningful positions within the borough’s Democratic Party organization without their knowledge in October, an investigation by THE CITY has found. The irregular appointments were for the “county committee,” a body of neighborhood representatives...
Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC
Kenyon Madera Vazquez tries to avoid remembering his time in the jungle where he spent his 11th birthday. He traveled with his mother across seven countries and spent ten days in the perilous Darién Gap. At one point, the blisters on his feet became so painful that he couldn’t walk. There were moments of panic, […] The post Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC appeared first on Documented.
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child
Adult-themed barber shop in NY has shut down.Photo by(@snoopdogg/Instagram) The Dominican hair salon in West Harlem, New York that caught attention for its questionable advertising technique – see photo – has since closed. Los Muchachos Santana was originally located on Amsterdam Ave and West 108.
Numbers show the grim consequences of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime principles
We’ll need to see numbers from other district attorney’s offices across the city and state before we can say for sure how much Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s “leadership” has brought down the office’s success rate, but the data he has proudly posted don’t look good. As Melissa Klein reported in Sunday’s Post, “Bragg’s office wins a conviction just 51% of the time” when it prosecutes serious felony charges — “down from 68% in 2019 [under DA Cy Vance], the last year before the pandemic disrupted the court system.” The office’s conviction rate for misdemeanors is down as well, from 53% to 28%. To...
rcbizjournal.com
Retired Cop Who Allegedly Lied Under Oath In NYC Case Lands Job At Rockland County DA’s Office
Matthew Wohl of Congers Receives State Waiver To Collect DA Salary And Police Pension. A retired NYPD officer who allegedly lied under oath in a trial in 2005 has landed a plum job at the Rockland County District Attorney’s office. Matthew Wohl, a Clarkstown resident, has landed a $94,000...
Manhattan DA says he won't prosecute a woman arrested in the death of her abusive husband
Balance sign in a courtroom Journalist and advocate Victoria Law spoke with WNYC Morning Edition host Michael Hill about the case. [ more › ]
Timothy Timson, Boston murder suspect found, arrested in New York, police say
On Sunday, a Boston man wanted in connection with a murder in April was arrested by members of the New York City police department, officials stated. Timothy Timson, 30, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of David Wood, 51, in Roxbury, according to the findings of a Suffolk Superior Court Grand Jury.
New York Businesses Caught Selling ‘Highly Invasive Species’
Several New York businesses were busted for selling "highly invasive species." On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed one person was ticketed for selling a "highly invasive species"
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park
Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
pix11.com
Mayor Adams joins the Mayor's Summit Against Antisemitism in Greece
After a number of alarming attacks on the Jewish community in New York City, Mayor Adams left for Athens, Greece, to participate in the Mayor's Summit Against Antisemitism. Mayor Adams joins the Mayor’s Summit Against Antisemitism …. After a number of alarming attacks on the Jewish community in New...
NYPD releases pics of suspect wanted in summer shooting at Brooklyn Bridge Park
Police on Monday released images of a suspect wanted for shooting a man in Brooklyn Bridge Park back in August.
boropark24.com
Mayor Adams Completes Brooklyn Eruv Project by Signing 99-Year Lease for $1
A new eruv surrounds all of Boro Park, and most of Brooklyn, thanks to the work of the Brookyn Eruv Board and Vaad, and the oversight of Rabbi Yaakov Zeide and 10 additional rabbis: notably HaRav Asher Eckstein and HaRav Gavriel Tzinner, shlita, the dayan of Vishnitz and the author of Boi Toshiv.
NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn receives prestigious ‘Pathways to Excellence’ recognition
The “Pathways to Excellence” designation recognizes the hospital for making its nurses feel valued and enhancing the quality of care for patients.
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
Aaron Beller, 48, arrested for allegedly fighting traffic agent who gave him ticket
NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest after a New York City traffic agent was attacked after handing out a parking ticket in Brooklyn. Aaron Beller, 48, is charged with second degree assault and menacing for the incident in Sheepshead Bay in mid-November. Police said surveillance video from mid-November shows Beller walk up to the agent, get in his face and knock off his hat before punching him and pushing him down. The agent is OK.
norwoodnews.org
Montefiore Resident Doctors Call on Hospital to Form Voluntary Union
Montefiore Medical Center residents and fellows requested voluntary union recognition during a press conference held outside the Norwood-based hospital, one of the largest teaching hospitals in New York City, on Nov. 1. The group pointed to conditions that they say were exacerbated during the pandemic and which they say continue to persist.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
PLANetizen
Constitutional Protections for Environmental Rights Latest Roadblock for NYC Megaproject
The Manhattan Bridge with the proposed development site for the Two Bridges megaproject in the background. | f11photo / Shutterstock. The state of New York implemented a constitutional amendment in 2021 that guaranteed a right to clean air and water for every New Yorker. Now the amendment, known at the time as Proposal 2, is creating legal difficulty for a mega-development proposal known as the Two Bridges project, according to an article by Julianne Cuba for Streetsblog NYC.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
One Brooklyn Health System Offline After Unexplained IT Issue
The computer network system at a major Brooklyn hospital network has been offline since Nov. 19 – leaving medical staff unable to access patient medical records or to upload laboratory and test results to electronic patient portals, according to doctors and other people aware of the situation. The outage...
