Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County’s cold weather shelter to reopen Monday with extended hours

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN)– Santa Clara County’s cold weather shelter program will return to Mountain View this winter with expanded hours, the county said this week. The program will provide up to 30 beds and a warm place to sleep from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. for women and families beginning on Monday.

It will remain open through March. Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian first proposed the shelter back in 2017.

“People need a place to go, particularly when it’s cold and wet outside,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.”

The cold weather shelter program is housed at the Los Altos United Methodist Church’s Mountain View campus at the corner of Hope and Mercy streets. In addition to sleeping accommodations, the shelter will provide dinner and breakfast, access to showers and a restroom and case management.

The shelter was originally open from 5 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. but taking the needs of women and families with children in mind, the hours have been extended so that people have a warm, safe place to go after school and before buses start operating in the morning.

