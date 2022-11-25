Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland snow for some, rain for others Tuesday along with gusty winds
SEATTLE - Get ready for a messy and tricky evening commute. After starting the day with some flurries in Central and South Puget Sound, even heavier precipitation is on tap Tuesday afternoon and evening. Even though this storm is nearly upon us, there remains uncertainty in the storm's timing, totals...
q13fox.com
Lowland snow possible in Puget Sound on Tuesday
FOX 13 is issuing a Weather Alert Day on Tuesday for the possibility of lowland snow in Puget Sound. The sweet spot for snow will be north of Seattle, while most lower elevation areas near Tacoma and Olympia will likely just see cold rain.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
q13fox.com
LIVE UPDATES: Snow falling in Western Washington, cars spinning out
SEATTLE - Snow is falling across the lowlands in Western Washington on Tuesday, causing spinouts and crashes on local roads. Temperatures are also plummeting, and many counties in the region are opening up warming shelters. Stay on this page for live updates from the FOX 13 News team. Having trouble?...
Weather around Puget Sound will be a ‘doozy’ with chances of snow
It’s not often you hear the word “doozy,” but the Washington Department of Transportation tweeted out that “this week will be a doozy, weather-wise.”. Of course, the big question is ‘will it snow in Seattle this week?’ KIRO Newsradio has the very latest: maybe, maybe not.
Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week
SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. After a break...
A dose of winter for Seattle-Tacoma-Everett region this week
Keep your radio tuned to KIRO Newsradio this week. Winter-style weather will be playing havoc on driving conditions and outdoor activities. It’s not unusual for the passes to get big dumps of snow this time of year. But it is strange to start hearing about possible snow near sea...
Oregon weather word of the week: Graupel
When it gets cold in the region, sometimes you'll see what looks like Dippin' Dots collecting on the ground -- those round, white pellets of coagulated snow.
q13fox.com
Rain and gusty at times this weekend across Puget Sound, plus mountain snow.
Seattle - Happy Friday! Highs only hitting 46 at the airport today. Normal for this time of year is 50. Overnight we dry out and cool off to below average for most around the Sound. We expect temps to dip into the mid to upper 30s. Showers will return Saturday,...
q13fox.com
Staffing shortages to bring changes for Mt. Rainier National Park visitors this winter
ASHFORD, Wash. - Businesses that rely on tourism near Mount Rainier National Park are concerned about tourism in the coming months. Word of plans to keep the road that stretches from Longmire to Paradise closed Monday through Friday this winter leaked into the community in recent days. A worker at...
spokanepublicradio.org
National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week
The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
q13fox.com
Cold weather shelters open in Western Washington as temperatures drop
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - With temperatures dropping throughout Western Washington, cold weather shelters will be opening this week. According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, temperatures are expected to plunge. There could be a rain-snow mx in the lower elevations, particularly in the areas of Snohomish County and Canadian border.
waterlandblog.com
WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to 3″ snow expected
Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs with the National Weather Service that we may see some snow in the South King County region this week, but it will likely be mixed with rain. As is typical with weather predictions for the Northwest, experts aren’t sure when, where or how much of...
mymotherlode.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning from 2 AM through 8 AM. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected...
q13fox.com
Significant mountain snow this weekend
If you are traveling over the passes for Apple Cup weekend, prepare yourself for significant mountain snow. Later this week, we are tracking plunging temperatures in Western Washington. There is even a chance for lowland snow at times this week, particularly between Tuesday night to Wednesday. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty about how this event could unfold. Stick with us!
whatcom-news.com
Colder with potential for lowland snow accumulations is in the forecast
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office issued a winter storm watch today, Friday, November 25th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades above 2,500 feet due to the potential for heavy snow and high winds. The watch will be in effect from...
Chronicle
Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend
Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
q13fox.com
'True form of magic': Glowing fungus makes for surreal neon scene along dark Washington beaches
FORKS, Wash. - It might look like something that was just slimed by a Ghostbuster or perhaps somehow become radioactive, but instead, it's just living creatures naturally shedding light along a soaked remnant of what was long ago part of a tree. Photographer Mathew Nichols found these eerie glowing logs...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers
As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
