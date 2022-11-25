ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

q13fox.com

Lowland snow possible in Puget Sound on Tuesday

FOX 13 is issuing a Weather Alert Day on Tuesday for the possibility of lowland snow in Puget Sound. The sweet spot for snow will be north of Seattle, while most lower elevation areas near Tacoma and Olympia will likely just see cold rain.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

LIVE UPDATES: Snow falling in Western Washington, cars spinning out

SEATTLE - Snow is falling across the lowlands in Western Washington on Tuesday, causing spinouts and crashes on local roads. Temperatures are also plummeting, and many counties in the region are opening up warming shelters. Stay on this page for live updates from the FOX 13 News team. Having trouble?...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week

SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. After a break...
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week

The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Cold weather shelters open in Western Washington as temperatures drop

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - With temperatures dropping throughout Western Washington, cold weather shelters will be opening this week. According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, temperatures are expected to plunge. There could be a rain-snow mx in the lower elevations, particularly in the areas of Snohomish County and Canadian border.
SEATTLE, WA
mymotherlode.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning from 2 AM through 8 AM. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
q13fox.com

Significant mountain snow this weekend

If you are traveling over the passes for Apple Cup weekend, prepare yourself for significant mountain snow. Later this week, we are tracking plunging temperatures in Western Washington. There is even a chance for lowland snow at times this week, particularly between Tuesday night to Wednesday. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty about how this event could unfold. Stick with us!
Chronicle

Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend

Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
TACOMA, WA
The Oregonian

Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow

Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
PORTLAND, OR
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers

As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
HAWAII STATE

