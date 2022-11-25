Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
Top Speed
Tesla Roadster: Performance, Price, And Photos
In the early aughts, Tesla was an unknown automotive startup with an uncertain future. No new automotive startup had succeeded in penetrating the U.S. market in decades. Not to mention the myriad of failed electric vehicles attempted over the years. There was even talk of the company going under at the time of the Roadster’s launch in 2008.
Ghostly Photos Show Snow Leopard on Mount Everest's Forbidden Phantom Alley
"It was exhausting," Pawlowski told Newsweek. "Like climbing a stair stepper for eight hours a day with a pillow over your face."
Shop Skims’ Bi-Annual Sale to get major savings before they’re gone
Kim Kardashian’s actually quite good shapewear and clothing brand, Skims, has kicked off its Bi-Annual Sale conveniently timed to Black Friday. Right now you can shop some of the brand’s often-sold-out bestsellers like bodysuits, dresses, loungewear and more at a deep discount.
Road & Track
The Toyota Mega Cruiser Is Japan's Greatest Off-Road Machine
The circumstances surrounding Japanese automotive manufacturing in the Nineties and the crop of unique, wonderfully overengineered, technically advanced vehicles born during this period are legendary. Supras, Skylines, Wankel RX-7s, and the original NSX elicit just as strong emotions today as they did when their images first hit PlayStation discs. From the attainable fun of the NA Miata and Integra Type R to the Lexus LS400 that emerged to take on “the world’s best car” at half the price, seemingly every niche of the car industry was headlined by something interesting and Japanese.
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
torquenews.com
What People Are Missing From the Tesla Cybertruck
We have a video of some interesting findings on the Tesla Cybertruck that many people have probably missed. Tesla is supposed to release the Cybertruck next year and we've seen prototypes of it, including a reveal event where the window was broken by a steel ball. But there are a few things that nobody realizes about the Cybertruck and we'll share them with you now.
Bikerumor
Review: Silca titanium cleats for Crank Brothers pedals clip tight, go hard
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. At three times the price of Crank Brothers’ standard brass cleats, the Silca Titanium cleats have to do something spectacular to justify the price, right?. Well, sort of, yes, but also they claim to last...
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Flying Magazine
Piper J-3 Cub’s Heritage of Simplicity, Reliability
The J-3’s design can be traced back to the Taylor E-2 from the early 1930s. [Courtesy: Jim Stevenson]. The Caterham Seven. The Ford 8N. The BMW R69. Some of history’s most iconic machines embraced mechanical simplicity, and achieved continued success by sticking to the original plan. By resisting the urge to add features and increase complexity, manufacturers discovered that sometimes less is more.
Bikerumor
Berd Hawk30 strings wider rims into a sub-1400g trail/enduro wheelset
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Building off their Hawk27 XC/downcountry wheels, the new Berd Hawk30 trail/enduro mountain bike wheels get a wider rim laced to Industry Nine Hydra hubs with their signature flexible string spokes. Both wheelsets are made and built...
Top Speed
De Tomaso Gives A Glimpse Of Its New P900 Hypercar
Italian supercar brand De Tomaso's history isn't as colorful or as rich as brands like Lamborghini and Ferrari, but chances are enthusiasts know the brand. De Tomaso returned to the automotive scene in 2019 when it unveiled its first new supercar in 15 years, the P72. Production of the supercar has yet to commence this year near the Nurburgring, but it seems we will also be getting a second model that's totally dressed up in purple-tinged carbon fiber.
Bikerumor
Soma adds Cletus aero handlebar extensions that double as accessory mounts
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Soma’s Highway One road handlebar and shapely Clarence “flat” bar are getting new add-on extensions that give you new hand positions…or just another place to mount accessories. Sold only as a bundle...
WATCH: Lightning Quick Bobcat Sneaks Up, Snags Rabbit From Golf Course Putting Green
In this video posted to Instagram, a bobcat lies in wait on a putting green and then pounces on a rabbit, eventually running away in the woods with its prize. Some golfers filmed the clip from the other side of the green. It starts off with the bobcat lying on the green, slowly stalking forward as it eyes its prey. Its tail flutters and it moves its head forward before eventually pouncing into action. Multiple rabbits spread out in all directions, and the bobcat latches onto a target and chases it.
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
Golf.com
Save $100 on this sporty and stylish golf shoe for a limited time
Though your inbox is likely cluttered with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales galore, this is one discount you definitely don’t want to miss. True Linkswear has long been a standard-bearer for shoes that are not only comfy but have loads of lifestyle appeal. And the Tru Lux Knit is no exception.
This New 60-Foot Catamaran Comes With a ‘Hi-Lo’ Platform for Launching Tenders
VisionF Yachts is bringing seafarers a true mighty mite. The Turkish yard just added a new entry model to its fleet of stylish luxury catamarans that is the epitome of small but mighty. The 60-footer, known simply as the VisionF 60, was designed entirely in-house and follows in the footsteps of the larger VisionF 80. Like its 80-foot, all-aluminum predecessor, the newcomer features clean, simple lines and a sporty profile. This time around, though, the hull will be built of GRP instead of lightweight metal. Vision F says one of the vessel’s biggest draws is the fact that the beam measures roughly...
