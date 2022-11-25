ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fly Creek, NY

WKTV

3 displaced by house fire in Vernon

VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
VERNON, NY
WKTV

Garage destroyed by fire in Bridgewater

A detached garage fire appears to have started from a wood stove, according to fire official in Bridgewater. Fire officials believe wood stove caused fire that destroyed garage in Bridgewater. Fire officials in Bridgewater believe a malfunctioning wood stove was the cause of a fire that destroyed a detached garage...
BRIDGEWATER, NY
WKTV

15-year-old driver charged in Utica crash that left 1 critically injured

UTICA, N.Y. – A 15-year-old is facing charges following a crash in October that left one man critically injured. According to Utica police, a Subaru hit a Ford Escape around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 15 as the Ford Escape was going through the intersection at Eagle Street and Brinckerhoff Avenue.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

State police searching for suspect in Hamilton Price Chopper theft

HAMILTON, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing more than $500 in groceries from the Price Chopper in Hamilton in early October. The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the store with a cart full of items police say he didn’t pay for.
HAMILTON, NY
WKTV

U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite

UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Quiet before extreme wind and heavy lake snow returns

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –It’s a brighter, nicer Tuesday, but unfortunately the nicer weather won’t last long. Find out all about it below. With high pressure in control, we’re expecting a dry and fairly pleasant day under at least a little sun at times. It’s not as breezy too. High temperatures are a bit milder topping out in the low to mid-40s thanks to the drier weather.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Cash for Cans will now come to you for bottle and can pickups

UTICA, N.Y. -- Cash for Cans is now making recycling that much easier, offering free can and bottle pickups locally. They pay 5 cents per can or bottle and do not charge a pickup fee. If you count them before pick up, cash will be paid on arrival. If not counted, they will take them back to the redemption center and mail a check to you.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Oneida Police search for missing teen

ONEIDA, N.Y.-- Oneida police are searching for a missing teenager they say ran away from home. Angelica Hernandez, 16, was last seen at her home on Brooks Street in Oneida around 9 a.m. She's described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with dark brown...
ONEIDA, NY
13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Company Convicted of Illegally Dumping Railroad Ties

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos and Attorney General Letitia James this week announced the convictions of Cross Tie Disposal, Inc. (Cross Tie), a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company, and its Vice President, Harold Young, 48, for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties treated with hazardous materials in Chenango County and creating fake receipts to conceal the illegal disposal.
WKTV

Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday

Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
UTICA, NY
News 12

Caught on camera: Black bear spotted in Milford backyard

A Milford resident caught a black bear on video late Saturday afternoon tearing down a bird feeder. The video, sent to News 12 by Ted De Giacomo, was taken at 94 Honeycomb Lane. He said it “hung around for at least 15 minutes” and wanted neighbors to be aware of...
MILFORD, NY
WKTV

Utica CIty Hall crow problem

Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem. By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows.
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Oneida woman faces drug charges in Cortland County

TRUXTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Oneida woman faces drug charges in the Town of Truxton. 51-year-old Romika Desantis was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 25th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station on Route 13 for a report of two women acting suspicious in the bathroom. During the investigation, Officers say they located 95 bags of heroin, about 2 grams of cocaine, and cash. Desantis will face felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges in Town of Truxton Court on December 14th at 4:00 p.m.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Planning Board reviews senior housing complex plan

A three-story, 53-unit senior apartment building at 30 River St. is moving along in the city of Cortland. Before the project can be completed, the Cortland County Planning Board has issued several recommendations at its November Planning Board meeting prior to the project’s construction. The project was originally going...
CORTLAND, NY

