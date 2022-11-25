Read full article on original website
WKTV
Fire officials believe wood stove caused fire that destroyed garage in Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. – Fire officials in Bridgewater believe a malfunctioning wood stove was the cause of a fire that destroyed a detached garage on Route 8 late Monday night. The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. and multiple fire departments responded to the scene, including Bridgewater, Brookfield, Cassville, Clayville and Leonardsville.
WKTV
3 displaced by house fire in Vernon
VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
WKTV
Garage destroyed by fire in Bridgewater
A detached garage fire appears to have started from a wood stove, according to fire official in Bridgewater.
WKTV
15-year-old driver charged in Utica crash that left 1 critically injured
UTICA, N.Y. – A 15-year-old is facing charges following a crash in October that left one man critically injured. According to Utica police, a Subaru hit a Ford Escape around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 15 as the Ford Escape was going through the intersection at Eagle Street and Brinckerhoff Avenue.
WKTV
State police searching for suspect in Hamilton Price Chopper theft
HAMILTON, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing more than $500 in groceries from the Price Chopper in Hamilton in early October. The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the store with a cart full of items police say he didn’t pay for.
WKTV
U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
Search continues for teen reported missing out of Schenectady
Law enforcement was out in Schenectady on Monday as they continued to search for a teenager reported missing.
WKTV
Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite
UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
localsyr.com
Quiet before extreme wind and heavy lake snow returns
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –It’s a brighter, nicer Tuesday, but unfortunately the nicer weather won’t last long. Find out all about it below. With high pressure in control, we’re expecting a dry and fairly pleasant day under at least a little sun at times. It’s not as breezy too. High temperatures are a bit milder topping out in the low to mid-40s thanks to the drier weather.
WKTV
Cash for Cans will now come to you for bottle and can pickups
UTICA, N.Y. -- Cash for Cans is now making recycling that much easier, offering free can and bottle pickups locally. They pay 5 cents per can or bottle and do not charge a pickup fee. If you count them before pick up, cash will be paid on arrival. If not counted, they will take them back to the redemption center and mail a check to you.
WKTV
Oneida Police search for missing teen
ONEIDA, N.Y.-- Oneida police are searching for a missing teenager they say ran away from home. Angelica Hernandez, 16, was last seen at her home on Brooks Street in Oneida around 9 a.m. She's described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with dark brown...
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
Groton man charged with fleeing a police officer
Yesterday, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office observed a motorcycle driving in the wrong lane of travel without a head lamp in the area of Route 13 and Route 281 in Cortlandville.
WKTV
Police make 2 arrests following struggle for handgun during traffic stop in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Two men are facing several charges after pulling an illegal gun out in front of police during a traffic stop in Utica Monday night. Officers stopped a vehicle on Mohawk Street near Bleecker Street just before 10 p.m. while surveilling an area where shots were recently fired.
newyorkalmanack.com
Company Convicted of Illegally Dumping Railroad Ties
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos and Attorney General Letitia James this week announced the convictions of Cross Tie Disposal, Inc. (Cross Tie), a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company, and its Vice President, Harold Young, 48, for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties treated with hazardous materials in Chenango County and creating fake receipts to conceal the illegal disposal.
WKTV
Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday
Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
News 12
Caught on camera: Black bear spotted in Milford backyard
A Milford resident caught a black bear on video late Saturday afternoon tearing down a bird feeder. The video, sent to News 12 by Ted De Giacomo, was taken at 94 Honeycomb Lane. He said it “hung around for at least 15 minutes” and wanted neighbors to be aware of...
WKTV
Utica CIty Hall crow problem
Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem. By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows.
whcuradio.com
Oneida woman faces drug charges in Cortland County
TRUXTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Oneida woman faces drug charges in the Town of Truxton. 51-year-old Romika Desantis was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 25th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station on Route 13 for a report of two women acting suspicious in the bathroom. During the investigation, Officers say they located 95 bags of heroin, about 2 grams of cocaine, and cash. Desantis will face felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges in Town of Truxton Court on December 14th at 4:00 p.m.
cortlandvoice.com
County Planning Board reviews senior housing complex plan
A three-story, 53-unit senior apartment building at 30 River St. is moving along in the city of Cortland. Before the project can be completed, the Cortland County Planning Board has issued several recommendations at its November Planning Board meeting prior to the project’s construction. The project was originally going...
