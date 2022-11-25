Read full article on original website
Library System Board holds study session about Lakewood Pierce County Libraries
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Thursday, Dec. 1, 4-5 p.m., the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trusteeswill hold a special meeting to discuss the Lakewood Pierce County Libraries. The study session will be held in person at the Library’s Administrative Center 3005 112th...
Lakewood Doubling Down on the Wrong Mitigation Strategy For Waughop Lake
The City of Lakewood’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget* includes funding of another $250,000 to treat Waughop Lake with aluminum sulfate. The City has not otherwise made any announcement about this, but apparently the City staff and City Council are gearing up to throw away more of our money on a treatment that does not work, and that has already harmed Waughop Lake more than it has helped.
The Education Exchange: When the School Superintendent Fired Four Principals in One Day
An adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins School of Education and the former superintendent of Seattle Public Schools, Joseph Olchefske, joins Paul E. Peterson to discuss the history of student-based budgeting, its origins in Seattle, and how parent empowerment following the Covid-19 pandemic could lead to more unbundling of school services.
Steilacoom Red Ribbon Bazaar, Dec. 3
Town of Steilacoom announcement. The Red Ribbon Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 am to 4 pm at Steilacoom High School (54 Sentinel Dr). Proceeds support the students of Steilacoom. Email redribbonbazaar@hotmail.com for more information or visit the SHS Facebook or SHS Booster Club Facebook.
Lakewood Police Department Fallen Officer Food Drive runs Nov. 29 to Dec. 5
City of Lakewood announcement. The 13th annual Fallen Officer Food Drive hosted by the Lakewood Police Department runs Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2022. Again this year the drive includes a blood drive, held on Nov. 29 and 30 at the police station. This year’s goal is to collect 15,000...
PCSD congratulates DPA Drye on Standing Ovation award
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Please join us in congratulating Pierce County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Josh Drye on his 2022 Standing Ovation award. DPA Drye is the attorney who provides legal advice for our Animal Control officers and works with them to build strong cases. He plays a critical role in helping us protect animals in Pierce County.
CPSD Staff Spotlight: Indeah Harris
A Clover Park School District story. Our Clover Park School District Staff Spotlight this week features Harrison Preparatory School seventh grade math teacher and drama club advisor Indeah Harris. After working as a paraeducator in many CPSD schools, Indeah began her time at Harrison Prep as a para in 2015...
Application to build 90 market rate units filed in Lakewood
City of Lakewood announcement. A SEPA Environmental Review and Design Review application has been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the application and the process for review. The application and listed studies may be reviewed upon request. Application Name(s) and...
The Rotary Club of Lakewood Contributes to the Lakewood Community
Submitted by Rotary Club of Lakewood. The Rotary Club of Lakewood’s Little Free Pantry Initiative continues to grow with 9 Little Free Pantries in Lakewood. The concept is simple: “Take What You Need, Give What You Can.” No questions asked! Don’t need what the Panty has to offer? It is designed for people like you to give back to your community by donating. Little Free Pantries are neighborhood-oriented, to provide barrier free 24-hour access to food and hygiene supplies. Information about the initiative and Little Free Pantry locations can be found at https://lakewoodrotary.com/little-free-pantry-initiative/
Fallen Officer Food Drive drop-off locations
City of Lakewood social media post. The Lakewood Police Department’s Fallen Officer Food Drive starts today! Check the map to see where to drop off items. Or visit the station Tues between 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for in-person handoffs. Donations accepted at these locations until Dec. 5. Look for the Fallen Officer Food Drive bins.
Changes to COVID-19 reporting
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Washington State Department of Health changed its COVID-19 data reporting to once a week. We moved our data report to Thursdays to align with that reporting. We’ve also streamlined our case data, and we will now include some vaccination numbers to our reports every 2...
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
Lewis County Locals, Leaders, Organizations Speak Out After Colorado Shooting
Colorado Springs late on Nov. 19 was shook with a tragedy at an LGBTQ night club called Club Q, where 26 patrons were injured, five were killed — two of whom were transgender — and countless others were left traumatized. The shock of the violence reverberated across the...
Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses
The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
Suit: WA should stop ‘unlawful’ signature reviews that disenfranchise voters
The state’s ballot procedure disproportionately rejects votes from young voters and people of color. In a hunt for “virtually nonexistent” voter fraud, Washington’s signature-matching procedure disenfranchises tens of thousands of people every election and should be banned across the state, a lawsuit filed last week in King County Superior Court argues.
Maintenance work brings daytime ramp closures in Tacoma Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1
TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use Interstate 5 ramps in Tacoma will want to plan for extra travel time. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close lanes and ramps to maintain drainage and storm water systems, and repair signs. Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3...
‘Right Leader for This Time’: League of Cities Gets a New President
From her time as a local official in Tacoma, Washington, Mayor Victoria Woodards, the new president of the National League of Cities, is no stranger to many of the most urgent issues city governments across the U.S. are dealing with these days. With Tacoma’s pressured real estate market, levels of...
Driver dies after impact with garbage truck in Gig Harbor
A person is dead after colliding with a garbage truck in Gig Harbor on Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:44 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 report of a head-on collision in the 14800 block of 118th Avenue Northwest in Gig Harbor. According to...
Nelson “Egregiously Misconstrued” Statement from Northwest African American Museum Director
During the Seattle City Council’s final round of budget negotiations, Council Member Sara Nelson argued against an amendment to reroute $500,000 from the Seattle Police Department’s advertising budget to the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) for badly needed repairs, claiming the President and CEO of the museum told her in a phone call that she was “disappointed” the funding would come at the expense of SPD.
Seattle Kraken Visits St. Clare Hospital Ahead of the Holidays
Submitted by St. Clare Hospital. “It was a pleasure to welcome Ryan Donato and the Seattle Kraken mascot, Buoy, who visited with our patients and hard-working staff. We appreciate their support of our St. Clare Hospital team as we strive to continue providing the highest level of care to our community, ” said Lois Erickson, COO of St. Clare Hospital.
