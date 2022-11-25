ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

The Suburban Times

Lakewood Doubling Down on the Wrong Mitigation Strategy For Waughop Lake

The City of Lakewood’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget* includes funding of another $250,000 to treat Waughop Lake with aluminum sulfate. The City has not otherwise made any announcement about this, but apparently the City staff and City Council are gearing up to throw away more of our money on a treatment that does not work, and that has already harmed Waughop Lake more than it has helped.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Red Ribbon Bazaar, Dec. 3

Town of Steilacoom announcement. The Red Ribbon Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 am to 4 pm at Steilacoom High School (54 Sentinel Dr). Proceeds support the students of Steilacoom. Email redribbonbazaar@hotmail.com for more information or visit the SHS Facebook or SHS Booster Club Facebook.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

PCSD congratulates DPA Drye on Standing Ovation award

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Please join us in congratulating Pierce County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Josh Drye on his 2022 Standing Ovation award. DPA Drye is the attorney who provides legal advice for our Animal Control officers and works with them to build strong cases. He plays a critical role in helping us protect animals in Pierce County.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

CPSD Staff Spotlight: Indeah Harris

A Clover Park School District story. Our Clover Park School District Staff Spotlight this week features Harrison Preparatory School seventh grade math teacher and drama club advisor Indeah Harris. After working as a paraeducator in many CPSD schools, Indeah began her time at Harrison Prep as a para in 2015...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Application to build 90 market rate units filed in Lakewood

City of Lakewood announcement. A SEPA Environmental Review and Design Review application has been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the application and the process for review. The application and listed studies may be reviewed upon request. Application Name(s) and...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

The Rotary Club of Lakewood Contributes to the Lakewood Community

Submitted by Rotary Club of Lakewood. The Rotary Club of Lakewood’s Little Free Pantry Initiative continues to grow with 9 Little Free Pantries in Lakewood. The concept is simple: “Take What You Need, Give What You Can.” No questions asked! Don’t need what the Panty has to offer? It is designed for people like you to give back to your community by donating. Little Free Pantries are neighborhood-oriented, to provide barrier free 24-hour access to food and hygiene supplies. Information about the initiative and Little Free Pantry locations can be found at https://lakewoodrotary.com/little-free-pantry-initiative/
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Fallen Officer Food Drive drop-off locations

City of Lakewood social media post. The Lakewood Police Department’s Fallen Officer Food Drive starts today! Check the map to see where to drop off items. Or visit the station Tues between 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for in-person handoffs. Donations accepted at these locations until Dec. 5. Look for the Fallen Officer Food Drive bins.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Changes to COVID-19 reporting

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Washington State Department of Health changed its COVID-19 data reporting to once a week. We moved our data report to Thursdays to align with that reporting. We’ve also streamlined our case data, and we will now include some vaccination numbers to our reports every 2...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859

City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses

The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Nelson “Egregiously Misconstrued” Statement from Northwest African American Museum Director

During the Seattle City Council’s final round of budget negotiations, Council Member Sara Nelson argued against an amendment to reroute $500,000 from the Seattle Police Department’s advertising budget to the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) for badly needed repairs, claiming the President and CEO of the museum told her in a phone call that she was “disappointed” the funding would come at the expense of SPD.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Seattle Kraken Visits St. Clare Hospital Ahead of the Holidays

Submitted by St. Clare Hospital. “It was a pleasure to welcome Ryan Donato and the Seattle Kraken mascot, Buoy, who visited with our patients and hard-working staff. We appreciate their support of our St. Clare Hospital team as we strive to continue providing the highest level of care to our community, ” said Lois Erickson, COO of St. Clare Hospital.
LAKEWOOD, WA

