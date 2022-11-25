Read full article on original website
KXLY
Catherine Ommanney: Prince Harry gave me the most passionate kiss of my life
Catherine Ommanney had the most “passionate kiss of [her] life” with Prince Harry. The ‘Real Housewives of D.C’ star, 51, “mucked about” with the 38-year-old royal – who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and has children Archie, three and 17-month-old Lili with her – when he was 21 and ended up chatting with him “for ages”.
KXLY
Hailey Bieber reveals cyst on her ovaries as she denies pregnancy rumours
Hailey Bieber has revealed a cyst “the size of an apple” on her ovaries. The 26-year-old model – who married singer Justin Bieber in 2018 – opened up about her health woes as she dismissed speculation she is pregnant with the couple’s first child. She...
KXLY
Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death
Cardi B feels “so hopeless” trying to comfort her grieving husband Offset over the death of his cousin Takeoff. The 30-year-old singer, who has been married to Offset, 30, since 2017 told ‘The Neighbourhood Talk’ both their hearts have been “so heavy” since Migos musician Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed earlier this month at a bowling alley in Houston.
