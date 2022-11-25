This speedy runner smoked the Turkey Trot course in 13:52.91!

Holy smokes!

When elite marathoner CJ Albertson decided to run the 2022 Fresno Turkey Trot, he took the race seriously.

How serious?

How about a 13-minute, 52.91-second time for the 3-kilometer (3.1 miles) course at Woodward Park?

The Clovis Community College cross country coach finished his jaunt while some of the almost 2,000 participants – walkers and runners – were leaving the starting line.

The time translates into a 4:28-mile pace.

Runner-up Seth Tottem of Fair Oaks was second in 15:01.97.

The women’s race was won by Buchanan High assistant cross country coach Allison Bartosch with a time of 17:35.24.

Some of the runners dressed in Thanksgiving appropriate attire, like turkeys, pilgrims or Indians.

