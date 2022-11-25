Read full article on original website
Johnny Rogers decks the halls with Buddy Holly ... and more
Nearly every pop star from Bing Crosby to Michael Bublé has recorded a smash-hit Christmas album.
Yakima Herald Republic
Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers is BBC 6 Music's Album of the Year
Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers' has been crowned BBC Radio 6 Music's Album of the Year. The hip-hop legend's acclaimed 2022 LP beat the likes of Yard Act's 'The Overload', Wet Leg's self-titled debut, Fontaines D.C.'s 'Skinty Fia' and Arctic Monkeys' 'The Car' to the top spot.
Christina Ricci looks absolutely Goth-perfect at ‘Wednesday’ premiere
So, if you were showing up for last week's Los Angeles premiere of the new Netflix series "Wednesday" (a spinoff of "The Addams Family," specifically the 1991 and 1993 movies), and you actually played Wednesday Addams in those movies years ago, what would you wear? If you are Christina Ricci — and I wish I were, because then I'd be wearing this dress — you turn up looking absolutely Goth-perfect in a black sequined gown from Rodarte, complete with sparkly spider web. Morticia would surely approve. "Wednesday," in which Ricci plays a small role, streams on Netflix beginning Nov. 23.
Adele amazed after Shania Twain is spotted at her show
Adele was amazed to find out Shania Twain had come to see her Las Vegas show. The pop star is currently performing her 'Weekends With Adele' residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and she shared a picture which showed the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer sitting in the audience over the weekend (26.11.22-27.11.22) - and Adele admitted she was glad she didn't spot her while she was on stage.
‘Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams’ review: Crafting art from the sole
Here is something I learned, among many other things, while watching Luca Guadagnino’s delightful documentary “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams”: Every movie should end with a shoe ballet. It’s entirely appropriate that this film, which examines the life and work of Italian-born shoe designer Salvatore Ferragamo, should conclude with a whirling Busby Berkeley-ish rainbow (created by stop-motion animator PES) of pumps pirouetting, wedges waltzing, ballet flats boogieing, sandals samba-ing. But really, I’m trying to think of a movie — or anything in life, for that matter — that couldn’t be improved by this addition; nothing springs immediately to mind.
Colin Donnell Introduces His Charming Faux Reverend in Black Comedy ‘Irreverent’
Chicago Med’s Colin Donnell goes Down Under — and gets us hot under the collar — in Irreverent, an aptly titled black comedy set in the oddest outskirt of Australia. The Broadway vet and Arrow alum stars as Paulo Keegan, “a negotiator for the mob,” he explains. After a deal goes tragically south, the shady fixer flees Chicago “and winds up in the far north of Queensland, in the very tiny little beach town of Clump, impersonating [Mackenzaie Boyd, played by PJ Byrne], a reverend who is supposed to be the pillar of this community.”
