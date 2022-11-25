ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Watch: Jeff Walz previews Louisville vs Ohio State

No. 18 Louisville (5-2) welcomes No. 4 Ohio State (6-0) to the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday evening as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tip is set for 7:30pm with the ACC Network providing the television broadcast. This marks the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs, but the...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Louisville offers Idaho State transfer WR Xavier Guillory

The University of Louisville football staff stayed active in the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. The Cardinals offered All-Big Sky wide receiver Xavier Guillory, who announced on Monday that he was leaving Idaho State and entering the transfer portal. The native of Spokane, Wash., is a 6-foot-2, 197-pound wide receiver...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Chris Oats inspires Kentucky team with return for Senior Day

Kentucky topped rival Louisville 23-16 on Saturday, but truth be told, the team may have scored its biggest win when Chris Oats returned for Senior Day on Saturday. Oats, a former four-star recruit, has been sidelined since May, 2020 after suffering a stroke during the COVID lock down while home in Cincinnati. He continues rehabilitation and made his way onto the Kroger Field turf Saturday via a wheelchair.
LEXINGTON, KY
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: UK

Throughout Feast Week, the Cardinal Faithful kept asking the same question in various wordings. Your scribe’s response was always the same. Presented with an undertone of doubt. “Of course, the Cards can beat UK.”. Though it remained U of L’s best chance to capture the Governor’s Trophy in years,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky

Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro Corrections adds 6 new officers, still seeking more recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections added six news officers Monday. Recruits were sworn in during a ceremony for jail in downtown Louisville. The group is part of the first lateral-graduating class for Metro Corrections, which means the officers came from other departments and agencies. The six officers have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy