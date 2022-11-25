Read full article on original website
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville RB Jalen Mitchell to Enter Transfer Portal
The fourth-year player lead the Cardinals in rushing from the running back position in 2021, but was buried on the depth chart and struggled with injuries in 2022.
Louisville extends scholarship offer to FIU transfer Tyrese Chambers
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to graduate transfer target Tyrese Chambers. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound wide receiver spent the last two seasons at FIU after spending three years prior at the junior college level. During his time at FIU, Chambers topped the Panthers in receiving both seasons. Appearing in 10...
GAME PREVIEW: Louisville vs. Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
The University of Louisville men's basketball team is back in the KFC Yum Center tonight still searching for its first win of the season. The Cardinals are 0-6 after losing three games in the Maui Invitational last weekend and will host Maryland tonight at 7 p.m. in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson shines brightest on big stage
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson picked the perfect time to play the game of his life in leading the Braves to a CIF Championship over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Mater Dei was riding a 29 game winning streak and was ranked No. 1 in the...
Watch: Jeff Walz previews Louisville vs Ohio State
No. 18 Louisville (5-2) welcomes No. 4 Ohio State (6-0) to the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday evening as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tip is set for 7:30pm with the ACC Network providing the television broadcast. This marks the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs, but the...
No. 19 Kentucky on to Bellarmine making no excuses
Coach John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats found themselves in unfamiliar territory last week – plummeting 11 spots in the
Louisville offers Idaho State transfer WR Xavier Guillory
The University of Louisville football staff stayed active in the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. The Cardinals offered All-Big Sky wide receiver Xavier Guillory, who announced on Monday that he was leaving Idaho State and entering the transfer portal. The native of Spokane, Wash., is a 6-foot-2, 197-pound wide receiver...
1st Kentucky 5 winning ticket bought in Louisville
After just five drawings, the first winner of the new Kentucky-only draw game, Kentucky 5, has its first winner.
Bellarmine continues historic basketball tour at UCLA
Division I upstart Bellarmine continues a tour through college basketball history on Sunday when it visits No. 19-ranked UCLA in
Chris Oats inspires Kentucky team with return for Senior Day
Kentucky topped rival Louisville 23-16 on Saturday, but truth be told, the team may have scored its biggest win when Chris Oats returned for Senior Day on Saturday. Oats, a former four-star recruit, has been sidelined since May, 2020 after suffering a stroke during the COVID lock down while home in Cincinnati. He continues rehabilitation and made his way onto the Kroger Field turf Saturday via a wheelchair.
Seedy K’s GameCap: UK
Throughout Feast Week, the Cardinal Faithful kept asking the same question in various wordings. Your scribe’s response was always the same. Presented with an undertone of doubt. “Of course, the Cards can beat UK.”. Though it remained U of L’s best chance to capture the Governor’s Trophy in years,...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March, with no requirements for how the money is spent.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
Former Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from her position at the helm Louisville’s police department ...
The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky
Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
Louisville woman comes home from holiday to broken window, bullet casing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman came home from her Thanksgiving to find a bullet hole in her house Sunday night. Kayla Rhea was with her family in the living room of their Taylor-Berry home when she found glass around her Christmas tree. She eventually found a bullet casing...
Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took 60 firefighters hours to get the burning warehouse fire at S. 13th and Hill Streets under control Friday. Now, WAVE has learned the building has been on the city’s radar for some time. The fire department raised safety concerns following a routine fire...
Louisville Metro Corrections adds 6 new officers, still seeking more recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections added six news officers Monday. Recruits were sworn in during a ceremony for jail in downtown Louisville. The group is part of the first lateral-graduating class for Metro Corrections, which means the officers came from other departments and agencies. The six officers have...
