Kentucky topped rival Louisville 23-16 on Saturday, but truth be told, the team may have scored its biggest win when Chris Oats returned for Senior Day on Saturday. Oats, a former four-star recruit, has been sidelined since May, 2020 after suffering a stroke during the COVID lock down while home in Cincinnati. He continues rehabilitation and made his way onto the Kroger Field turf Saturday via a wheelchair.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO