GMA’s Rob Marciano ‘thankful beyond words’ as he shares with kids in adorable snaps after his divorce from wife Eryn

By Chris Bradford
 4 days ago
GMA star Rob Marciano has said he’s “thankful beyond words” after he shared adorable snaps of himself and his kids.

The hugely popular meteorologist, 54, posted sweet footage of his son Mason learning to ride a bike and an image of a card that his daughter Madelynn had made.

Rob Marciano's daughter designed a card for her father Credit: robertmarciano/Instagram
The popular meteorologist shared a heartwarming snap of himself with his kids Credit: robertmarciano/Instagram

Marciano shares the two children with his ex-wife Eryn, who filed for divorce in June 2021.

Madelynn had designed a sweet card that described her father as the “best dad ever”.

Marciano commented: “My artist daughter leading this ‘daddy stay away for 20 minutes’.”

The weatherman joked that his little boy was “working off the turkey” as he learned to ride his bike.

Marciano then shared a photo of his two kids and said: “Thankful beyond words.”

It comes just days after the dad shared a photo of Madelynn celebrating her birthday.

Two images showed the youngster blowing out her birthday candles with a celebratory banner hanging behind her.

The weatherman captioned the post: "The birthday weekend has begun… I’m so proud of all this blossoming young lady has achieved and is becoming…this is 11."

He then added, "Happy Birthday to my sweet Madelynn."

Fans rushed to wish Madelynn well, with one person saying: "Happy birthday to your daughter God Blessing Always (sic)."

Another fan commented: "Happy birthday Madelynn hope you enjoy your special day."

And, a third viewer added: "Happy 11th Birthday! May all your birthday wishes come true."

Marciano recently gave viewers an insight into his daddy duties and life away from the camera.

DADDY DUTIES

He shared a selfie with Mason and captioned it: “Tuuk time in the backseat!”

Mason wore a long-sleeved shirt and winter hat as he smiled and stuck out his tongue while sitting in the back of the car.

The weatherman included the outdoor temperature – 39 degrees – to let followers know how cold it was.

Rob sported a green shirt, a corduroy jacket, and a New York Yankees baseball cap.

And, the dad donned a shark outfit as he dressed up with his children for Halloween.

Erielle Reshef, an ABC News National Correspondent, commented: “So cute.”

But, Lori Bergamotto, a GMA lifestyle contributor, quizzed the weatherman on his attire.

She said: “Kids are BEYOND adorable. But… did the shark eat a preppy dad? Is he a shark trying to join the country club? What’s up with the khakis, Rob?!?!”

Marciano disputed the claim and said that the jeans were “faded grey”.

The weatherman celebrated his daughter's birthday Credit: Instagram/robertmarciano
Marciano shared a sweet selfie of himself with Mason Credit: INSTAGRAM/robertmarciano
The dad sported a shark outfit as he dressed up for Halloween Credit: Instagram

