IGN
Synced - Official Open Beta Reveal Trailer
Synced is an upcoming third-person rogue-looter shooter where nanotechnology has become the backbone of civilization. n the wake of a cataclysm known as the Collapse, the nanomachines have turned against their creators, consuming humans to propagate themselves and transforming into the deadly Nanos. Players will team up in squads of three to encounter intense PvE and PvP battles to fight back against the Nanos and seek valuable rewards. Synced's Open Beta runs from December 10, 2022 to January 15, 2023.
IGN
Sable - Official PlayStation 5 Release Trailer
The award-winning stunning exploration adventure game Sable has officially released for PlayStation 5. As the young Sable, you’ll leave home to embark on a journey through an alien world of ancient monuments, decaying architecture, curious nomads, and spaceship wrecks plunged from the cosmos. The PlayStation 5 release of Sable includes brand-new additional content and PlayStation-exclusive features. Sable is available now on PlayStation 5.
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - Official Launch Trailer
Watch the launch trailer for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion to learn more about the story, see combat, and more. Get ready to play as SOLDIER operative Zack Fair and trigger the events that lead up to Final Fantasy VII. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will be available...
IGN
Starship Troopers: Extermination - Announcement Trailer
Get ready to squash bugs in Starship Troopers: Extermination, the upcoming 12-player PvE co-op first-person shooter from Offworld Industries that's coming to PC Early Access in 2023. Expect three playable classes, defense-building, large-scale battles, and more.
IGN
Soccer Story - Official Launch Trailer
Soccer Story is available now. Get another look at the colorful, charming world of this comedy open-world RPG about saving the world with a soccer ball.
IGN
Jitsu Squad - Official Teaser Trailer
Jitsu Squad is a fast-paced beat 'em-up action game featuring monsters as playable characters. Fitted with a hand-drawn cartoon look and 2D animations, Jitsu Squad is easy to learn but hard to master with its four-player co-op and hectic combat. Jitsu Squad releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on December 9, 2022.
IGN
Two Point Campus: Space Academy - Official Announce Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Two Point Campus' Space Academy DLC, bringing new features including new campus locations, courses, and a host of stellar student archetypes. Two Point Campus' Space Academy--the first major DLC for the game--will be available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on December 6, 2022, and on Nintendo Switch on December 12, 2022.
IGN
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Launch Trailer
Marvel's Avengers Update 2.7 brings a new playable Hero, Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and an entirely new four-player Omega-Level Threat mission, Cloning Lab, where players team up to take on a newly revitalized MODOK in one of the game’s toughest end-game challenges. Marvel's Avengers Update 2.7 and The Winter Soldier are available now.
IGN
Golf Is Finally Available In Nintendo Switch Sports
Update 11/29/2022: Golf has finally been added to Nintendo Switch Sports with Nintendo confirming the free update is now available to all users. Previously only confirmed for a Holiday 2022 launch, Nintendo announced on Twitter that Nintendo Switch Sports owners can download the update as of November 29. The golf...
IGN
The Garden Path - Official Release Window Trailer
The Garden Path is a game where you'll bring an old garden back to life, make friends with a charming cast of characters, fish for Songfish, and discover old secrets. Meant to be played in short sessions, the game's world progresses in real-time: days and seasons pass while you're away, so you can see how your garden has grown when you come back. The Garden Path will launch on Steam, Itch.io, and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Glaseado Gym (Ice)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Glaseado Gym Test and defeat the Ice Type Gym Leader Grusha. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
IGN
PUBG - Patch Report #21.1 Official Vikendi Reborn Trailer
PUBG Update 21.1 beings the return of Vikendi in the form of the Vikendi Reborn map. Vikendi Reborn has been expanded from a 6x6km map to an 8x8km, new Cable Cars for transportation, new Lab Camps for high-tier Supply Drops, and more. PUBG Update 21.1 will release alongside Vikendi Reborn on December 6 for PC and December 15 for consoles.
IGN
Aka - Official Trailer #2
Explore the charming world of Aka in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, available on Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) on December 14, 2022. Find inner peace in this small, open-world game. On these carefully handcrafted islands, you can take a nap on a giant monster, feed baby dragons, and take care of the fauna and flora...but demons from your past might come back to remind you what you want to forget.
IGN
IGN AMA - “What In-Game Item Do You Want In Real Life?”
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about gaming in this IGN AMA, and it's all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answered a bunch of questions that cover the future of gaming, our favorite video game series, what upcoming gaming we are excited about, our main in Super Smash Brothers on Nintendo Switch, and our favorite video game of the year (Game of the year, GOTY) and so much more.
IGN
Red Dead Redemption 2 Is More Popular Than Ever on PC
Red Dead Redemption 2 has surpassed its previous record for the highest number of concurrent players on PC since its launch three years ago. As reported by Eurogamer, SteamDB shows Red Dead Redemption 2 racked up 66,492 concurrent players on November 24. This was significantly higher than its previous record of 55,271 that was recorded on December 26 2019, soon after the title’s November 5 PC Release.
IGN
UK-Based Startup Reveals Plans to Develop Video Game Consoles for Dogs
While you may have a video game console to entertain yourself every now and then, a man's best friend is also an equally fun partner to spend your time with. But what happens when you're busy and you don't have the time to spend with your dog? On one hand, you do have video games as an alternative. But canines don't necessarily have that as an option. Until now.
IGN
All the Best Cyber Monday Video Game Deals for 2022
Cyber Monday is here, which means you can save big on a whole lot of video games, consoles, and accessories. While some of the best deals have sold out throughout the deal festivities, you can still find a heap of great Cyber Monday deals on games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, plus PS4 and Xbox One. You can even save on virtual reality hardware like the Meta Quest 2.
IGN
Don't Miss The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards are back! Tune in to IGN to see all the new trailers, reveals, announcements, world premieres and award winners. December 8th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.
IGN
Lullaby - Official Trailer
The film follows a new mother who discovers a lullaby in an ancient book and regards the song as a blessing. But her world transforms into a nightmare when the lullaby brings forth the ancient demon Lilith.
IGN
The Pokémon Community Has Discovered a Major Issue With Scarlet and Violet's Battle Stadium
The issues surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are largely performance-based; low framerate, extreme pop in, and camera clipping are just a few examples. But now Pokémon fans have seemingly discovered a new issue in Scarlet and Violet that is having a big impact on the competitive battling scene.
