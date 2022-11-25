ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

subrena sullivan
2d ago

Wow this is so touching , and for this tradition to have taken happened by chance for the 7 years now appears volume. ❤️❤️❤️

A grandmother accidentally texted a stranger to make Thanksgiving plans. 7 years on, they’re still celebrating together.

Thanksgiving really is about bringing people together. The heartwarming tale of a grandmother mistakenly texting a teenage boy, bringing the two strangers together for the food-filled holiday, has continued for a seventh year. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Jamal Hinton shared a photo standing beside Wanda Dench outside The Cheesecake Factory...
Cardi B Is 'Grateful' for Family as She and Offset Spend Quality Time with Kids on Thanksgiving

Cardi B and Offset spent their Thanksgiving with son Wave and daughter Kulture, as well as other family members Cardi B and Offset are taking time for their family this Thanksgiving. The couple celebrated the holiday with 14-month-old son Wave Set and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, as seen in pictures and videos the "Up" rapper shared on Instagram Thursday. Cardi began posing with son Wave as the toddler wore a bright orange matching vest and hat, a white t-shirt, and jeans. Later, he could be seen walking around a coffee...
After being in a 40-year coma, wife remains loyal and continues to care for her husband

This woman may undoubtedly be the most loyal wife. Jean-Pierre Adams and his wife and childAfrica Feeds. Her name is Bernadette Adams, and she's been married to a man named Jean-Pierre Adams for around 50 or so years. But what really makes Bernadette arguably one of the greatest wives in all of history is that out of those 50 years of marriage, her husband has been in a coma for 40 years. You see, Jean-Pierre used to play professional soccer in France.
Texas Grandma Shows Her Sense of Humor at Her Funeral

One grandma who recently passed away from cancer had a surprise for those in attendance at her funeral. In an article posted by mysanantonio.com, granddaughter Gracie Perryman, says her 81-year-old grandma, Jodie Perryman, passed away from cancer on Oct. 12. After she was diagnosed, her health declined quickly, and she refused a treatment that could potentially cure her but her body wouldn't be able to handle.
Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos

"This year is the best year yet and I’m thankful for YOU for being apart of it all," Heather Rae El Moussa, who is currently pregnant, wrote in an Instagram video for Thanksgiving Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are feeling especially grateful this Thanksgiving! The Flippin' El Moussas couple — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — celebrated the holiday by sharing respective videos on Instagram, in which they expressed their gratitude. "I have so much to be thankful for this year- most...
Ciara Celebrates Thanksgiving Dancing and Laughing with Her Three Kids and Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara shares son Win Harrison, 2, and daughter Sienna Princess, 5, with Russell Wilson and is also mom to son Future Zahir, 8 Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their family's first Thanksgiving in Denver. The singer and the NFL quarterback enjoyed Thanksgiving with friends and family. The family of five — which includes their two children, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2. as well as the singer's 8-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future — wished followers a happy Thanksgiving...
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Celebrate First Halloween with Their Three Kids as Minions

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik celebrated Halloween for the first time as family of five Loren and Alexei Brovarnik wore sweet matching costumes with their three kids as they celebrated their first Halloween as a family of five. On Tuesday, the After the 90 Days couple shared photos from their Halloween out with daughter Ariel Raya, 8 weeks, and sons Asher Noah, 1, and Shai Josef, 2. "Happy Halloween from Gru & his minions 😏," they captioend the shot, which shows Alexei holding Ariel in a little Minions onesie as he wears...
Mom screams with joy as soldier son suprises her at grocery store after being away for two years

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2021. It has since been updated. It's a proud feeling for every parent to see their child join the army to serve their nation, but it can also be a harrowing experience for them, as they wait in anxiety for their return. Parents often live with the fear of losing their child in battle, and spend much of their time yearning for their safe return. Ethan Houston's mom was no different. The anxiety, relief, and joy spilled over when her son surprised her when she was out grocery shopping. Ethan Houston had been stationed in Germany and hadn't seen his mother for two years, reported Goodnews Movement. The video of Houston surprising his mom has gone viral online as it's incredibly emotional.

