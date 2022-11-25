Read full article on original website
subrena sullivan
2d ago
Wow this is so touching , and for this tradition to have taken happened by chance for the 7 years now appears volume. ❤️❤️❤️
NBC News
A grandmother accidentally texted a stranger to make Thanksgiving plans. 7 years on, they’re still celebrating together.
Thanksgiving really is about bringing people together. The heartwarming tale of a grandmother mistakenly texting a teenage boy, bringing the two strangers together for the food-filled holiday, has continued for a seventh year. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Jamal Hinton shared a photo standing beside Wanda Dench outside The Cheesecake Factory...
Grandma and man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving to reunite for 7th year
An accidental text message has led to a Thanksgiving tradition that is now continuing into its seventh year.
