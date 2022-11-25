KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found shot to death inside a Knoxville home Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators responded to a home in the 900 block of Graves Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 to the report that two people were unresponsive inside. Once on the scene, officers located a man and woman inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO