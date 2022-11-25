Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crashes In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened near the intersection of Market Place Boulevard and North Peters Road at around 2 p.m.
WATE
Infant, 3 others injured in fire
Artsclamation!, an indoor fine art sale featuring professional regional artists in all mediums, is returnign to Knoxville this weekend. The sale event will be located at Sacred Heart Cathedral in the new Cathedral Hall. WATE Midday News. Man charged with arson, animal cruelty in Jefferson …. Jefferson County deputies arrested...
wvlt.tv
How can you prevent porch thefts during the holiday season?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s supposed to be the season of giving, not the season of stealing; however, porch pirates are out there. “We have received a few calls from individuals who say their items have been stolen from their porch,” Stacey Payne said, Executive Director of East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Lanes open on State Route 72 after wreck in Loudon County
Loudon County Sheriff's Office reported a vehicle rollover wreck on a highway has blocked lanes.
Victim in fatal Knoxville shooting on Thanksgiving identified
The man found fatally shot in a car on Thanksgiving day has been identified by the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt
KPD: Porch thefts spike during holiday season; how can you prevent them?. According to data by the Knoxville Police Department, reported porch thefts in the city have risen each of the last three years.
Human remains found in vacant school on E. 5th Avenue in Knoxville
Human remains were found in a vacant property on Fifth Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
wvlt.tv
KPD responds to officer-involved crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department. An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a...
'Devastating and heartbreaking' | Knoxville Police investigating three deadly shootings from the past week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From Oct. 17 through Nov. 22, no one shot and killed another person within Knoxville city limits, according to Knoxville Police Department data. That changed the week of Thanksgiving. KPD responded to three deadly shootings. At least four people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
WATE
Why the Canton Hollow Road reconfiguration in West Knox County has taken so much time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. In...
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
wvlt.tv
Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire
Your headlines from 11/29 in 8 minutes. Featuring: Big Give Tuesday 2022, Arson investigation in Jefferson County, White house looks to avoid railroad strike. The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in Downtown Knoxville gives kids an immersive experience while shopping. Tennessee basketball jumps to No. 13 after upset win...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after setting fire to camper in Jefferson County, police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged with arson after setting a camper and home on fire, which resulted in the death of a dog on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Nov. 28, JCSO deputies responded to a fire at 3057 Hodge’s...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
wvlt.tv
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found shot to death inside a Knoxville home Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators responded to a home in the 900 block of Graves Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 to the report that two people were unresponsive inside. Once on the scene, officers located a man and woman inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.
wvlt.tv
Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
wvlt.tv
New KCHD Senior Director
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
wvlt.tv
Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co.
A man was found shot dead on McConnell Street Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of what they expect to be a...
City of LaFollette investigator shredded documents tied to investigation which led to two officers fired
JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Investigation documents that led to the firing of LaFollette Police Lt. Brian Tiller and Sgt. Monty Miller were shredded after the investigation was complete, according to emails shown in Campbell County Chancery Court. In June of 2022, Detective Charles Duff sent a complaint to LaFollette City...
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers in Sevier County were planning for a jam-packed weekend with many trying to get to the county’s big shopping centers. In Sevierville, that starts bright and early on Friday. Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of...
