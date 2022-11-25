ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Infant, 3 others injured in fire

Artsclamation!, an indoor fine art sale featuring professional regional artists in all mediums, is returnign to Knoxville this weekend. The sale event will be located at Sacred Heart Cathedral in the new Cathedral Hall. WATE Midday News. Man charged with arson, animal cruelty in Jefferson …. Jefferson County deputies arrested...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How can you prevent porch thefts during the holiday season?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s supposed to be the season of giving, not the season of stealing; however, porch pirates are out there. “We have received a few calls from individuals who say their items have been stolen from their porch,” Stacey Payne said, Executive Director of East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt

KPD: Porch thefts spike during holiday season; how can you prevent them?. According to data by the Knoxville Police Department, reported porch thefts in the city have risen each of the last three years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD responds to officer-involved crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department. An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire

Your headlines from 11/29 in 8 minutes. Featuring: Big Give Tuesday 2022, Arson investigation in Jefferson County, White house looks to avoid railroad strike. The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in Downtown Knoxville gives kids an immersive experience while shopping. Tennessee basketball jumps to No. 13 after upset win...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found shot to death inside a Knoxville home Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators responded to a home in the 900 block of Graves Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 to the report that two people were unresponsive inside. Once on the scene, officers located a man and woman inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

New KCHD Senior Director

Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co.

A man was found shot dead on McConnell Street Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of what they expect to be a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers in Sevier County were planning for a jam-packed weekend with many trying to get to the county’s big shopping centers. In Sevierville, that starts bright and early on Friday. Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

