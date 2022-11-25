ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
Inquisitr.com

Kim Kardashian Looks Amazing In A Skintight Vinyl Balenciaga Dress

Kim Kardashian is looking flawless in another Balenciaga look as she rocks up to the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The billionaire mogul, 42, joined part of a massive celebrity crowd swarming the event's red carpet this year - also showing their faces were sister Kendall Jenner, plus actress Olivia Wilde. Kim flaunted her iconic curves and recent weight loss in a skintight vinyl number. Of course, the Hulu star opted for the Spanish Balenciaga designer that she fronts. She sizzled in her long-sleeved number, one also channeling the gloved finish that's become Balenciaga's signature stamp.
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Massive Christmas Tree As She Begins To Decorate For The Holidays: Watch

Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
Tyla

Extremely rare photos of the Queen pregnant are going viral

Despite the Queen having had four children - King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - there are very few photos of the late royal pregnant. However, despite keeping largely out of the public eye during her pregnancies, there are some photos - and one TikTok account has shared them in a video, which you can watch below:
Inquisitr.com

Jessica Chastain Puts On A Busty Display In A Red Dress

Jessica Chastain is a bombshell on the red carpet, and she always owns it with her classic looks and soft glam that most usually features her bright red lipstick. The award-winning actress wowed the press and onlookers at the just-concluded Governors Awards in a daring red number that sat gracefully on her milky skin and just showcased her delicate beauty.
Shine My Crown

North West Gives TikTok Followers Glimpse into How The Rich and Famous Celebrate Thanksgiving

Eldest daughter to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North West, took to TikTok yesterday to show us normal folk how her family celebrated Thanksgiving. The videos showed a large table spilling with trays of food. Behind the table were portraits of the family and their closest loved ones. Fans noted that of all the portraits (which were drawn to mimic that they are royalty), Kanye West, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson were missing.
ALABAMA STATE
Footwear News

Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022

Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
WASHINGTON, DC
Vogue Magazine

All It Took Was One Last Pair Of Baggy Thigh-High Boots for Kim to Reach Peak Kardashian

You might have thought we reached peak Kim Kardashian at the point when the star wrapped her entire person in Balenciaga hazard tape. Or her morph suit? That was close too. But Kim’s most recent look, worn, quite simply, to swing by the office where a raft of paps happened to be waiting to photograph the businesswoman exiting her custom Lamborghini, showed her unwavering commitment to elevating even the most mundane of day-to-day outfits into a “moment”.

