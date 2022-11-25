Read full article on original website
Related
Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Dress As ‘The Proud Family’ With Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter
It’s still Halloween in the Carter household as Beyoncé got her family finally shared their photos from the spooky holiday. Taking to Instagram. Queen Bey and husband Jay-Z, grabbed all three of their kids, and showed off their family’s Halloween costume, and they look adorable. The family...
Kim Kardashian Looks Amazing In A Skintight Vinyl Balenciaga Dress
Kim Kardashian is looking flawless in another Balenciaga look as she rocks up to the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The billionaire mogul, 42, joined part of a massive celebrity crowd swarming the event's red carpet this year - also showing their faces were sister Kendall Jenner, plus actress Olivia Wilde. Kim flaunted her iconic curves and recent weight loss in a skintight vinyl number. Of course, the Hulu star opted for the Spanish Balenciaga designer that she fronts. She sizzled in her long-sleeved number, one also channeling the gloved finish that's become Balenciaga's signature stamp.
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
Kris Jenner Stuns In Tight Black Turtleneck Dress & Hoops On First ‘Vogue’ Cover At 67
Is there anything Kris Jenner can’t do? The answer is no and she proved that when she landed her first Vogue cover at the age of 67. Kris graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s December “Leaders” issue, wearing a fitted black turtleneck dress with a long, flowing train and gold hoop earrings and bracelets.
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Sabrina Elba Was Everything In This Miu Miu Dress
Sabrina Elba was spotted on Instagram strutting her stuff in a white Miu Miu look that we love.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Massive Christmas Tree As She Begins To Decorate For The Holidays: Watch
Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
North West, 9, Makes TikTok About Her ‘Long Days’ With Song Featuring Dad Kanye: Watch
North West gave an indirect shoutout to her dad, Kanye West, in one of her most recent solo TikTok videos. The nine-year-old showed off the various hair and beauty products she apparently uses when preparing for her “long days,” in the clip. A running shower could also be seen as the rapper’s song “Flashing Lights” played.
Extremely rare photos of the Queen pregnant are going viral
Despite the Queen having had four children - King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - there are very few photos of the late royal pregnant. However, despite keeping largely out of the public eye during her pregnancies, there are some photos - and one TikTok account has shared them in a video, which you can watch below:
Jessica Chastain Puts On A Busty Display In A Red Dress
Jessica Chastain is a bombshell on the red carpet, and she always owns it with her classic looks and soft glam that most usually features her bright red lipstick. The award-winning actress wowed the press and onlookers at the just-concluded Governors Awards in a daring red number that sat gracefully on her milky skin and just showcased her delicate beauty.
Elle
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Kendall Jenner Reveals She Peed in Ice Bucket on the Way to Met Gala
Kendall Jenner had to go to extreme measures to relieve herself on the way to the Met Gala this year. In the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” Kendall makes the choice to pee in an ice bucket on the way to the big event. Kendall, decked out in...
North West Gives TikTok Followers Glimpse into How The Rich and Famous Celebrate Thanksgiving
Eldest daughter to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North West, took to TikTok yesterday to show us normal folk how her family celebrated Thanksgiving. The videos showed a large table spilling with trays of food. Behind the table were portraits of the family and their closest loved ones. Fans noted that of all the portraits (which were drawn to mimic that they are royalty), Kanye West, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson were missing.
Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022
Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
Kim Kardashian’s Oversized Trench, Scrunch Boots and Sparkly Handbag Create the Perfect Fall Look
Timeless style! Kim Kardashian stepped out in a fall fashion combo that always works. The reality star, 42, was seen arriving at Zero Bond in New York City on Tuesday, November 1, wearing a gray trench coat. The classic outerwear piece featured an oversized silhouette and a belt at the waist. Kardashian complemented the number with a pair of black over-the-knee boots.
All It Took Was One Last Pair Of Baggy Thigh-High Boots for Kim to Reach Peak Kardashian
You might have thought we reached peak Kim Kardashian at the point when the star wrapped her entire person in Balenciaga hazard tape. Or her morph suit? That was close too. But Kim’s most recent look, worn, quite simply, to swing by the office where a raft of paps happened to be waiting to photograph the businesswoman exiting her custom Lamborghini, showed her unwavering commitment to elevating even the most mundane of day-to-day outfits into a “moment”.
