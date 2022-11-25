Read full article on original website
BBC
Supreme Court: India shocked as men sentenced to death for rape freed
Ten years ago when a 19-year-old Delhi woman was found gang raped and murdered in the fields of the neighbouring state of Haryana, it was described as a "rarest of rare" case. Indians were shocked by news reports which detailed the brutality to which the teenager - named Anamika in court documents as her real name could not be revealed under Indian law - had been subjected.
‘Killer Sally’ McNeil Refused to Do One Thing During Her 25 Year Prison Sentence
Sally McNeil once explained what got her through 25 years in prison, which included avoiding one activity altogether.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape
A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter
The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Family Members React to Their Prison Sentences for Fraud
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's family members rallied around them after they each received prison sentences for fraud. Todd's son Kyle Chrisley took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 22, to share a cryptic response after their sentencing made headlines. "Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge […]
Lisa Marie Presley was contacted by Scientology officials to 'calm things down' with a woman who accused actor Danny Masterson of rape, prosecutor says
Lisa Marie Presley rarely speaks about her time as a Scientologist. Now, she's been dropped as a witness in the Danny Masterson trial last minute.
Chrisean Rock Vows to Stay with Blueface After Being Charged with Murder
The on-again off-again girlfriend of rapper Blueface says she will not leave the rapper after he was arrested and charged for attempted murder. Chrisean Rock was with the Thotiana star when he was apprehended in Vegas Tuesday morning in an undercover sting. Several police officers wrestled with the rapper to the ground after he resisted arrest by authorities. He was charged with felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.
Bombshell Settlement: Kanye West Allegedly Paid Off Ex-Employee Who Claimed He Praised Hitler & Nazis
Kanye West allegedly paid off a former employee who claimed he praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis in business meetings, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-staffer alleged they witnessed more than one incident of West expressing admiration for the German dictator, which the embattled Yeezy designer denied. Article continues below advertisement. The...
The Jewish Press
‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation
The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against Woman
Former Empire star Bryshere “Yazz The Greatest” Gray has violated his probation, as he has been arrested again on domestic abuse claims. Just last year, the actor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against his wife. According to TMZ, authorities were called to a location in Maricopa, AZ last week by an unnamed woman who claimed that while visiting Gray, his behavior began to “escalate” and she became “concerned for her safety.” More from VIBE.com‘Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against WomanRich Boy Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargesAshanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Per outlet, the legal documents...
Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Asking Judge to Reduce Murder Conviction, Cites Verdict ‘Inconsistency’
Nipsey Hussle’s admitted killer is claiming jurors delivered a contradictory verdict back in July, so he’s filing a new motion asking that his premeditated murder conviction be reduced to voluntary manslaughter, his defense lawyer tells Rolling Stone. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday for what was supposed to be his sentencing for the stunning daylight ambush that claimed the life of the Grammy-winning rapper on March 31, 2019. As Holder Jr. sat quietly in his jail uniform at the defense table, his lawyer Aaron Jansen asked to return to court Dec. 1 to argue...
Pregnant Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Pleads With Judge For At-Home Sentence Instead Of Prison After Conviction
Theranos CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes pleaded for leniency from the judge presiding over her case as she prepares to be sentenced for fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned. The disgraced entrepreneur's legal team has requested she serve 18 months on house arrest instead of doing time behind bars for her crimes.Holmes, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was convicted in January on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy over her failed blood testing start-up. She falsely claimed her tests could detect a variety of ailments with just a few drops, but technology flaws were later exposed, bringing...
Saudi Arabia Executes 15 People in 12 Days For Non-Violent Drug Offences
Saudi Arabia has executed 15 people for non-violent drug offences – some thought to be beheaded by sword – in the last 12 days, despite promising to end them. In January 2021 the country announced a moratorium on drug-related executions. It came in the wake of the gruesome murder and dismembering of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018 by a Saudi death squad, a hit the CIA said was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Unlicensed tattoo artist jailed for 13 years after raping unconscious woman
An unlicensed tattoo artist who “exploited and abused” a woman’s trust before raping her while she was unconscious at his flat has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.Brazilian Dewal Dos Santos Silva, 37, of High Road, Wembley, north-west London, was contacted by the victim, a woman in her mid-30s, who arranged to go to the flat to get a tattoo done on the evening of October 30 2020.While there she became groggy and lost consciousness before waking in the early hours of the following morning to find Dos Santos Silva raping her.As the “distraught” woman went home after the...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer, 20, Fires Back At Fraud Accusation From Late Mom’s Ex James Tupper, Denies Blocking Him From Her Apartment
Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, has fired back at his late mother’s ex James Tupper over accusations he committed fraud as part of the battle over her estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Homer and his legal team are addressing several claims that James made in the past several weeks as they fight over who will be the administrator of Anne’s estate. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Homer filed a petition to become administrator shortly after Anne’s death in August. Shortly after, James – who dated Anne for over a decade — went to court objecting...
Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced To 11 Years & 3 Months In Prison On Fraud Charges
Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to a 11-year and three month long prison sentence after being convicted on fraud charges, on Friday, November 18. The former tech entrepreneur, 38, was also fined $250, 000 and ordered to pay restitution on each of her four charges of defrauding investors. Her sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, per Variety, who also reported the sentence. As for turning herself in, she is expected to self-surrender at a later date. The sentencing by Judge Edward Davila took place after a hearing that lasted four hours.
Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death
Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
5 men and 2 women were put to death in a rare mass execution in Kuwait
Five men and two women have been executed at the Central Prison in Kuwait. They were hanged, say reports. The last mass execution occurred in 2017.
