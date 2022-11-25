Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
This Iconic 'Aladdin' Song Was Inspired by Christopher Reeve's 'Superman'
One of the most iconic songs from Disney's 1992 animated film Aladdin was inspired by the Man of Steel. In celebration of the film's 30th anniversary, Aladdin co-director John Musker spoke with Yahoo! Movies about the inspiration for the iconic song "A Whole New World." Musker co-directed Aladdin with Ron...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Editor Reveals Shuri/Namor Romantic Connection Was Explored
[This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever]Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered to much acclaim from many critics and moviegoers. From the moment the original film dropped in 2018, the anticipation was high for what the sequel would deliver. The death of actor Chadwick Boseman only set to increase those stakes. So it meant that the Ryan Coogler-directed film had a lot of work to get through in other to put out a fitting film that honored the fallen and told a gripping story, all the while introducing new characters. It made sense that some aspects would not make it to the final cut, and now, Wakanda Forever editor, Michael P. Shawver has revealed that a romantic connection between the new Black Panther Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Talokan's ruler Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) was explored in some takes.
Lupita Nyong'o Shares Behind-the-Scenes Images of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came, and it conquered fans’ hearts. The movie successfully expands the MCU by introducing a new culture, and a myriad of new characters. Director Ryan Coogler seamlessly blends in old characters with new and has delivered another box office hit that pays homage to the OG Black Panther, late actor Chadwick Boseman, who we lost to cancer. Wakanda Forever still manages to be a celebration of the diverse cultures the sequel showcases. Actor Lupita Nyong’o shared some behind-the-scenes images on Instagram from the set of the sequel to give fans an extra dose of what transpired off-screen.
Why the Love Triangle Doesn't Work in Netflix's 'Wednesday'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s Wednesday follows the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is sent away to attend her parents’ beloved alma mater, Nevermore Academy, after an incident at her old school where she nearly killed a few obnoxious boys in the school’s pool. While never ignorant of the goings-on in the world of outcasts versus normies — of which Wednesday is, without a doubt, one of the outcasts — she is thrust into a much different situation as the folks in the area surrounding Nevermore are not the fondest of those that attend the school. Wednesday is, quite literally, stuck between both worlds as she quickly develops feelings for two different boys that exist in vastly different spaces, one a normie and one an outcast. There’s quite a bit of potential as the story develops, the twists adding a fair amount of drama to complicate things for Wednesday as she grapples with her already far-too-complex feelings. Unfortunately, though, this love triangle just doesn’t work in the grand scheme of things.
What's New on Disney+ in December 2022
There's no place like Disney+ this December with plenty of new and exciting titles making their way to the service right in time for the most wonderful time of the year. Get ready for the return of a fan-favorite franchise with the brand-new original series National Treasure: Edge of History starring newcomer Lisette Olivera and Academy Award Winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, the new series will also see the return of Justin Bartha as Riley Poole and Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky. Jeff Kinney's global smash hit book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be premiering its second animated movie this December, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, which adapts the second book in the series, as middle-schooler Greg Heffley is taken under the wing of his slacker older brother Rodrick. December will also bring new episodes of Disney+ original shows like Willow, The Santa Clauses, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. The hit film series Night at the Museum will be returning, this time in animated form, with the all-new movie Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.
Will Smith Expects the Oscar Slap to Affect ‘Emancipation’s Reception
The world has seen its fair share of mind-boggling events since the advent of Hollywood and its megastars. There have been many spectacular highs and equally notorious falls, and one such event came in March 2022 when Will Smith walked to the stage of the Oscars and slapped presenter Chris Rock. Rock had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to which Smith had taken exception. The megastar goes on to win an Oscar for his role on King Richard, but as expected, a storm ensued soon after, and despite it being months since the incident, Smith is feeling apprehension as his next film, Emancipation nears a release.
10 Best Westerns of All Time, According to IMDb
The Western is among the key genres of American cinema, dating back to the silent era. The genre dominated the box office for decades, in large part due to its capacity to evolve with the times. The classic films of John Wayne gave way to the spaghetti westerns of the 1960s, directed by Italian filmmakers, most notably Sergio Leone. From the '70s onward there was an even greater proliferation of sub-genres, including horror Westerns and acid Westerns like Alejandro Jodorowsky's El Topo.
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
Dress Like Peter Parker With New ‘Spider-Man: The Animated Series’ Inspired Polo Shirt
Just in time for the holiday season, Disney is releasing the perfect gift for any Spider-Man fan. Currently on ShopDisney, fans can find a polo shirt inspired by the one worn by Peter Parker in the classic ‘90s Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Hurry and get the shirt before it sells out!
Chris Pratt Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
MCU has kicked off its holiday season with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, in an offshoot adventure, Drax and Mantis decide to present Peter’s childhood hero Kevin Bacon, as a Christmas gift to him. In typical Guardians fashion, the new special is hilarious, with an overload of emotions at its core, and is filled with all the joy and cheer we need. To celebrate the release of the new special actor Chris Pratt shared some awesome behind-the-scenes footage from the filming.
'When You Finish Saving the World' Trailer Shows Finn Wolfhard & Julianne Moore at Odds
Since first debuting at the Sundance Film Festival last January, we haven’t heard much about A24's Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore-led indie feature When You Finish Saving the World. Along with the two big names leading the cast, the film also serves as Jesse Eisenberg’s crossover from acting to filmmaking with the Fleishman is in Trouble star making his directorial debut. After a long wait, two major updates have been revealed. We finally have a theatrical release for the film on January 20, 2023, and a first trailer.
‘The Honeymoon’ Trailer Reveals a Raunchy Romantic Comedy Starring Maria Bakalova [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer and release date of The Honeymoon, an upcoming comedy starring Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova. Described as a raunchy rom-com, The Honeymoon follows the misadventures of a newly-wedded couple who gets involved with dangerous mobsters. The trailer takes us to the most important...
Paul Thomas Anderson's New Film to Shoot Next Summer
Over the course of twenty-plus years, Paul Thomas Anderson has established himself as one of our finest, most accomplished, and most electrifying filmmakers. Producing masterpiece after masterpiece, Anderson only continues to hone his skills and demonstrate his cinematic vision, and that likely won't change anytime soon. In the lead-up to the release of last year's Licorice Pizza, there were rumors swimming around that Anderson was already working on his follow-up film. Now, we can confirm that is, indeed, the case.
From 'Groundhog Day' to 'Highlander': 10 Great Movies That Explore The Wonders & Horrors of Immortality
The topic of immortality is a popular one to explore in fiction. It's something that everyone thinks about or, at the very least, finds interesting. Given that movies are a visual medium, it becomes extra powerful when the idea of immortality is explored on-screen. It's easy to project yourself onto a character grappling with such a concept, and for the length of a movie, we too can experience what an immortal being might feel for eternity.
"Regular" People Who Met Universally Loved Celebs Are Revealing What They're Really Like, And It's Fascinating
OK, but Julie Andrews is a literal queen for standing up to that rude cast member.
How to Watch ‘Violent Night’ Starring David Harbour: Showtimes and Release Date
Some naughty kids get a piece of coal. For the far worse ones, Santa’s got a special gift. You’ll find it soon enough in Violent Night. Watch how the bright and silent night of noel turns into a dark, bloody mess in this all-new Christmas movie. Featuring Stranger Things’ favorite star David Harbour as the man, the myth, the legend, the black comedy action film follows ol' Saint Nick as he tries to save Christmas and a family when they are attacked by a group of dangerous criminals. If you have never seen Santa in a badass role before (not counting Bad Santa), then this is the golden opportunity to see the lively Father Christmas on a mission.
Why 'Wednesday's Nevermore Academy Makes Us Want to Go Back to School
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Wednesday is a 2022 Netflix series created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, a new expansion to The Addams Family franchise by way of a supernatural high school murder mystery. The show follows the titular Wednesday Addams, brilliantly played by rising star Jenna Ortega, as she is sent to the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy, a school for vampires, werewolves, psychics and all breeds of outcast.
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Haley Lu Richardson Reveals How Portia Changed from Audition to Screen
As we often talk about on Collider Ladies Night, every path in this business is different, and those paths often evolve along the way. That’s exactly what happened to The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson. Richardson plays Portia on Season 2 of the hit HBO show. This time...
