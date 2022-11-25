Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanji Noodle Bar Opening in PiscatawayMarilyn JohnsonPiscataway Township, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
If You're A Music Lover, You Need To Check Out Princeton's Best-Kept SecretOssiana TepfenhartPrinceton, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Visit Drumthwacket for NJs Holiday Open Houses! (Photos)Morristown MinutePrinceton, NJ
Related
Fugitive Wanted In Camden, Philadelphia Arrested In Dominican Republic
US Marshals arrested a fugitive wanted in Camden on drug charges and Philadelphia on a murder charge, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kendall Almanzar, 37, of Camden, was taken into custody in the Dominican Republic and returned to Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. Almanzar...
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Dominican Republic
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia is in custody, arrested in the Dominican Republic. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that 37-year-old Kendall Almanzar was found late last week and returned to South Jersey.Almanzar is also facing drug charges stemming from 2018 in Camden County.The Camden County prosecutor said Almanzar was arrested on May 16, 2018, and charged with first degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine among other charges. The suspect was released from jail and then fled, according to the prosecutor's office.On Nov. 17, a bench warrant was issued for Almanzar, who was placed on the county's most wanted list.He was arrested last Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in the Dominican Republic and was returned to New Jersey.Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay claims Almanzar is also wanted on a murder charge in Philadelphia.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, open container in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A man is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle in Byram Township, according to police. On Nov. 27, an officers observed a vehicle traveling on Route 206 that failed to keep...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police searching for missing teen in Warrington Twp.
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen. Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township. He is described as...
13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County. Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Troopers also said two drivers […]
Police Need Help: 10 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in the City of Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing in the month of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city...
Police investigate fatal shooting in N.J. neighborhood
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Saturday night in a neighborhood in North Jersey, authorities said. The victim, identified only as a male, was found seriously wounded by gunfire about 7:10 p.m. in the area of 900 Boulevard in New Milford, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
16-year-old facing homicide charge in Bucks County
BENSALEM, Pa. — Authorities say a 16-year-old Pennsylvania youth is facing a criminal homicide charge after another teen reported receiving a video from him saying he had just killed someone and showing “the legs and feet of someone covered in blood.”. Bensalem police said the girl's mother called...
Police Investigate Thanksgiving Day Shooting In Trenton
November 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, Police, TEMS and Trenton Fire Department were dispatched to…
YAHOO!
New Brunswick mom charged in Thanksgiving 2021 crash that killed two kids set for trial
The New Brunswick woman accused of manslaughter and homicide in the Thanksgiving night 2021 wrong-way crash in area of Routes 1 and 130 in North Brunswick in which two boys were killed and three others injured will go on trial next year. Yokauri Batista-Alcantara, 32, the driver and mother of...
1 hurt in shooting at Allentown nightclub, police say
A man was hurt in a shooting reported at an Allentown nightclub early Sunday morning in what city police are calling “an isolated incident.”. Authorities say there is no threat to the community but are seeking tips. Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the VIP Room Lounge at 343 W. Hamilton St., according to a department news release.
Monroe Township Police Department to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ statewide campaign
MONROE – Law enforcement officials from Monroe Township Police Department will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of year. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Dec. 2 and continuing through Jan. 1, 2023, local, county,...
East Windsor police blotter
A 25-year-old Browns Mills man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and reckless driving after the car he was driving left the road and struck a water retention basin on Route 33 at 7:39 p.m. Nov. 22. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.
midjersey.news
November 26, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, Police, TEMS and Trenton Fire Department were dispatched to the are of Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue for a shooting. It was reported that the person was taken to the Trauma Center at Captial Health Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. EMS was canceled since the patient was already transported and the Trenton Shooting Response Team responded for the investigation.
fox29.com
Suspect sought after Camden man shot and killed, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. - Camden County detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man. Officials said the fatal shooting happened Friday evening, about 6:45, on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue, in Camden. Responding officers found the man, later identified as 41-year-old Camden resident Leonttay Pratt, suffering from a...
delawarevalleynews.com
Video Catches Fatal Shooting In Frankford Area $20,000 Reward For Info
Philadelphia Police searched the area of 5400 Akron Street for security cameras after a male was shot and killed on November 9, 2022 by two assailants. They found some footage and are hoping you come forward if you can figure out who these two are. The video is shot from a distance and it is not clear to see their faces but there are other traits that would help you identify them.
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say
A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
wrnjradio.com
Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
N.J. man, 28, dies after he’s trapped in car that flipped into marsh, authorities say
An Ocean County man died early Saturday, and his two passengers swam to safety after the car he was driving crashed and flipped over into a marsh in Toms River, authorities said. Police and emergency medical workers were called about 2:25 a.m. to the intersection of Hooper Avenue and South...
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0