Will Phillips
3d ago
there's absolutely nothing rare about seeing antelope in North Dakota. they're everywhere
5
KFYR-TV
Badlands Search and Rescue gets K9
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Search and Rescue, a non-profit emergency service, is getting their first K9. Matthew Earl got eight-week-old Copper earlier in the year. Copper is training to find missing people and his handler plans to get him certified next spring. “I know through different searches that...
Raging Rivers Cyber Monday deal
As part of Cyber Monday, Mandan Parks will be selling Raging Rivers' Passes for next season for only $90. It's a one-day-only deal, Tuesday, they'll increase to $120. And for the regular season, they are $150.
KFYR-TV
New business teeing off in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new tee-rific business will be setting up shop in north Bismarck soon. X-Golf, an indoor golf facility, is expanding to the capital city. X-Golf currently has a location in Minot and the expansion to Bismarck has been in the works for some time. The 10,000-square-foot golf shop will have golf simulators, food, drinks, and leagues available to play in.
KFYR-TV
The Capital Gallery introduces a Michael Haynes exhibit
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Capital Gallery in Bismarck is featuring Michael Haynes’ exhibit, “I’ll Be Home,” and is displaying paintings of landscapes and skyscapes. The collection of paintings depicts historical and modern settings. These are just some of the paintings in his collection that combine...
Governor, First Lady invite the public to tree lighting ceremony in Bismarck
The theme of this year's Christmas tree is "Inspire Hope," in connection with the first lady's platform of instilling hope in people to know that recovery from the disease of addiction is possible.
KFYR-TV
Celebrating the holidays at the Former Governor’s Mansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holiday season is in full swing, one Bismarck activity offers Christmas fun and educational opportunities for children and families. The Former Governor’s Mansion is a chance to learn about history of North Dakota. Their holiday open house is November 27th and December 4th, which offers meeting Santa, cookies and ornament decorating.
Special Bismarck License Required For Four Or More Cats/Dogs
So in Bismarck you can't have more than 3 dogs/cats in a household? Who wants to confess?
KFYR-TV
From N.D. to NYC: North Dakota teens to sing at Carnegie Hall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three North Dakota teens will soon be taking their talents to the Big Apple. Caitlynn Towe of Rugby, Myah Johnson of Hazen and MacKenzie Olson of Watford City have all been selected to sing in the Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
KFYR-TV
Police say K9 found $50,000 worth of fentanyl in Bismarck bust
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Detroit, Michigan, man is in custody in Burleigh County after police say they found him in possession of more than 1,200 fentanyl pills with a street value of roughly $50,000. Police say they used a narcotics K9 to search the hotel room of 42-year-old Tradvis...
Bismarck Police Gets A “Suspected Killer” Off The Streets
Yes...this man is for now a suspect, he hasn't been found guilty in a court of law. This took place last week, but it's been on my mind ever since. According to The Bismarck Tribune "A Detroit man on probation for a federal drug conviction was arrested in Bismarck after police said they found more than 1,200 fentanyl pills in his motel room" A police K-9 alerted the officers at the door of suspect Tradvis Williams, 42 - his arrest came after a warrant was issued to search his room. At ONLY $35 dollars a pill that he would sell on the street becomes quite lucrative when you have that many on hand, to the tune of $50,000. Here is something I never would have considered, The Bismarck Tribune added that "...the buyers resell them for as much as double that amount" Ahh yes, clearly this is a business for the suspect, and if he is found guilty ( he could do 20 years ) I say the police just took a murderer off the streets.
Search for Memarie White Mountain, missing from Fort Yates, comes to an end
FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET)— The search for a missing 18-year-old has come to an end. According to a family member, the body of Memarie White Mountain, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, was located Wednesday during a search for the missing teen. She was last seen walking on foot in Fort Yates on November 10th. […]
KFYR-TV
Mandan police warn residents of rise in catalytic converter thefts
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police say they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks. Some people steal catalytic converters, or the exhaust emission control devices on your car, because of the metals they’re made of. Police say it’s a good idea to check your car and call them if you notice signs of tampering.
North Dakota State University hosts Irrigation Workshop
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State University Extension, in partnership with the North Dakota Irrigation, will be hosting a public irrigation workshop on Thursday, December 8. The workshop is themed on economic opportunities related to the science of irrigation. In addition to the workshop itself, an irrigation exposition for suppliers will be held […]
Locals run off their Thanksgiving feast for a good cause
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Traditions are a focal point around the holidays, and one local tradition raced for the finish line today. This morning, many put on their running shoes and ran off their Turkey dinner before it was even served. The CFA Turkey Trot is the major fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Association of […]
Hockey: Legacy finds the net 5 times against West Fargo
Both Bismarck and Legacy back on the ice Saturday facing off against teams from the East. Bismarck Demons 0 Fargo North Spartans 9 Final Legacy Sabers 5 West Fargo Packers 2 Final
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck High boys hockey focused on having a strong season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Like many other programs early in the winter, Bismarck High hockey is still searching for what this season will look like. “Beginning of the season, you always have a lot of questions in your mind. Haven’t seen other teams quite yet and there are still a lot of questions of what we need to work on, and what we do well,” said Wes Carr, BHS hockey head coach.
Catalytic converter thefts rise again in the Mandan area
The Mandan Police Department reports a surge recently in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in the area.
In BisMan-The Struggle And Reality Of Understaffed Restaurants
It's no secret that owning and running a restaurant is hard work and an obvious labor of love. I once read somewhere that opening a new restaurant is a risky business, the first year is always the toughest. We have all seen here in Bismarck lately a taste of reality - a lack of employees being one of the main reasons that several successful places have had to come to the decision to close their doors for good. These were restaurants that had gone way past that "crucial one-year" mark. Another sad trend is seeing posts through social media from owners and managers - honest feelings and sentiments to all the customers that were so faithful to their business.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man to see five years in prison for raping minors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to five years in prison for raping minors. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Aaron Brewer used a fake Facebook account to lure minors to Bismarck parks in April and May of 2020. In August, Brewer pleaded guilty to three of...
