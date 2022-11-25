Yes...this man is for now a suspect, he hasn't been found guilty in a court of law. This took place last week, but it's been on my mind ever since. According to The Bismarck Tribune "A Detroit man on probation for a federal drug conviction was arrested in Bismarck after police said they found more than 1,200 fentanyl pills in his motel room" A police K-9 alerted the officers at the door of suspect Tradvis Williams, 42 - his arrest came after a warrant was issued to search his room. At ONLY $35 dollars a pill that he would sell on the street becomes quite lucrative when you have that many on hand, to the tune of $50,000. Here is something I never would have considered, The Bismarck Tribune added that "...the buyers resell them for as much as double that amount" Ahh yes, clearly this is a business for the suspect, and if he is found guilty ( he could do 20 years ) I say the police just took a murderer off the streets.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO