WSYX ABC6
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson resigning at end of academic year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After two years on the job, Ohio State President Kristina Johnson is transitioning out of her role at the end of the academic year, the university announced Monday. The university said Johnson's term as university president will end in May 2023. Addressing claims in the...
WSYX ABC6
No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State drops to No. 5 in AP poll after Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Wolverines took Ohio State's long-held No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll after beating the Buckeyes 45-23 for their second win in a row. Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 in the AP poll since week six. They're now ranked...
WSYX ABC6
Tommy Eichenberg, Zach Harrison, JT Tuimoloau earn first-team all-Big Ten honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Ohio State defensive players -- linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, defensive end Zach Harrison, and defensive end JT Tuimoloau -- were named first-team all-Big Ten Conference on Tuesday by leaguewide votes from the head coaches and a 28-member media panel. The trio led a group of...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State University students react to President Kristina Johnson's resignation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at The Ohio State University said they were shocked to hear the news of President Kristina Johnson's resignation on Monday. "I don’t even know what to say about this because it’s so shocking," sophomore Madison Guthrie said. "I saw it on Instagram...
WSYX ABC6
Will your insurance company cover the copay for a costly drug?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Randi Clites’ son Colton was born with severe hemophilia – a rare blood clotting disorder that typically costs $400,000 a year or more to treat. Even with health insurance, Clites and her husband needed help to meet their copay. “We’re dependent on copay...
WSYX ABC6
'I can't believe we lost. I'm in awe,' Buckeye fans react to The Game's outcome
After a season of anticipation for The Game, Buckeye fans are disappointed and shocked by the outcome. "It’s a very sad day for Buckeyes everywhere. Honestly, we’re all feeling it. You could tell in the crowd. Very sad day," an OSU fan at The Game said. "I’m a...
WSYX ABC6
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
WSYX ABC6
Columbus measles cases rise to 44 Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health officials reported over 10 new measles cases Tuesday. The total number of measles cases jumped from 32 to 44 with at least 17 daycare and school locations reporting cases. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. Seventeen of the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus weather: Busy weather week ahead for Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're expecting a busy weather week. Late-autumn storms are likely by Tuesday night and Wednesday. And we'll be keeping an eye on the chance for very strong storms to our west and south. Temps will plummet for part of the week but will recover by the weekend.
WSYX ABC6
Blue Angel visits Columbus ahead of 2023 Columbus Air Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some special guests visited Columbus Monday to get everyone excited about the Columbus Air Show next spring. One of the Navy's Blue Angels arrived at Rickenbacker Airport Monday afternoon. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lt. Commander Brian Vaught arrived in Blue Angel No. 7. Zimmerman...
WSYX ABC6
The Killers set to perform in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Killers are coming to Columbus next year!. The band will be performing its Imploding the Mirage Tour at the Schottenstein Center on March 21, 2023. Their first album, Hot Fuss, was released in 2004. The album contained the singles “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio communities decorating for the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weather certainly feels more like the holidays. Plenty of communities decking the halls and ready for the season. Monday night, the Marysville Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting took place. Crowds gather to take in all the bright lights and of course, get a look at Santa.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus to install community safety cameras next month at Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors who live in a Hilltop apartment complex are again asking for more layers of protection after a 13-year-old old girl was wounded over the weekend when a bullet is fired into her apartment while her family slept. "I am very grateful. I Thank god...
WSYX ABC6
1 hurt in accidental shooting near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is recovering from an accidental shooting near downtown Columbus Tuesday morning. The incident happened along McAllister Avenue around 3 a.m. Police said they were told a person fired a shot at someone they thought was an intruder. It turned out to be a...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus library bringing back Winter Reading Challenge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library is bringing back its Winter Reading Challenge for its fifth year. As part of the challenge, students can earn prizes by just reading over winter break. With the challenge, the library hopes to keep reading skills strong while students are out of school over the holidays.
WSYX ABC6
'Light Up A Life' hospice tree unveiled by Franklin County commissioners, health officials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Hospice "Light Up A Life" tree was unveiled Monday by the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. Mount Carmel and OhioHealth hospice and palliative care organizations joined the commissioners in the almost 30-year tradition. The tree is lit in memory of friends and loved ones...
WSYX ABC6
The Butterfly Guild of National Children's Hospital announces spring showcase theme
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — For its 65th annual production, Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital is pleased to announce Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Sound of Music will take place on March 3, 4 & 5, 2023 at Columbus’ historic Palace Theatre located at 34 W. Broad St. This family-friendly, Broadway-quality production benefits the Hospice and Palliative Care Programs at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the only programs of its kind in central Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
Local Chef revamps recipes while spreading positivity on social media
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Thanksgiving has come and gone and its time to get rid of those leftovers! Chef EV joins Good Day Columbus with a way to finish them off before going bad!. CAULIFLOWER TURKEY PIZZA. INGREDIENTS:. 1 Cauliflower Crust. 2oz Homemade pizza sauce (or your choice) 8oz...
WSYX ABC6
Travel at John Glenn light during one of the busiest travel days of year
Millions of Americans traveled during Thanksgiving weekend. Whether via road or air, but the Sunday following the holiday is known as the busiest day to travel for the holiday weekend. However, travel was light through John Glenn during the morning and travelers avoided any issues. A number of travelers were...
