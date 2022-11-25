ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 5

J & J Brown
3d ago

With the prices of food now a days more and more ppl going to food banks.Not everyone can get food stamps.Seniors are one group that has been forgotten.They might get 20 dollars and some have no way to go to the food bank.

Reply
3
Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Enrichment Services Program offers energy assistance appointments for local counties on Dec. 1

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Enrichment Services Program is offering energy assistance appointments to nearby counties. According to the Enrichment Services Program’s website, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) aids low-income families in paying home heating and cooling bills. Appointments are available on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 2 p.m. for counties other than […]
GEORGIA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

A salute to the Speaker

Mr. Speaker, I rise to recognize the fine gentleman from the 7th District of Georgia (R-Blue Ridge), spanning Fannin, Gilmer and parts of Dawson County. On a matter of personal privilege, I ask us all to give pause and a moment of prayer for his wife, family, and many friends who are now grieving his all-too-early departure from Georgia and this world.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

South Fulton section 8 tenants receive eviction notices

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For more than a decade, most of these ladies made the Beacon Ridge Apartments their home. “It’s not right. They don’t care about us,” Resident Cornelia Hill said. But now, these section 8 residents are being forced to find another place...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More than 90,000 voters showed up to the polls for early voting over the holiday weekend

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Your voice, your vote. Early voting in the senate runoff starts Monday morning but the voter turnout this weekend was large. Saturday, lines were wrapped around the building at some polling locations across the state. According to the Secretary of State’s office, more than 90,000 people have already voted early in Georgia’s senate runoff election.
GEORGIA STATE
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire at DeKalb County multi-family condo under investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire at a multi-family condominium in DeKalb County on Saturday evening. According to officials, authorities responded to the 4100 block of D’Youville Trce after reports of a fire. Atlanta News First crews spotted several firetrucks as...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy