Making ‘Strange World’: The Origin, Evolution and Progressive Representation of Disney Animation’s Sci-Fi Adventure

Bambi to Be Reimagined as a ‘Vicious Killing Machine’ in ‘Dark Retelling’ of Classic Disney Film
As if the original "Bambi" wasn't traumatizing enough!
How ‘Strange World’ Is Set to Lose $100 Million-Plus as Disney’s Biggest Animated Bomb in 20 Years
Two decades ago, another Disney sci-fi animated film, "Treasure Planet" hit theaters on Thanksgiving and immediately crashed
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Review: Mortality Casts a Shadow on Otherwise Amusing Animated Sequel
There are comic moments that land, and action set pieces that pop, but the overwhelming sensation here is a meditation on the inevitability of death
‘The White Lotus’ Stars Break Down That Shocking Episode 5 Ending: ‘Everyone Has Their Own Agenda’
Note: The following contains spoilers for “The White Lotus” season 2 episode 5. “The White Lotus” Season 2 enters a new realm of tension in its fifth episode, when Tanya and Portia’s trip to Palermo unveils a well-kept secret between their new, seemingly easygoing friends Quentin and Jack.
Marvel Movies in Order: How to Watch All MCU Movies Chronologically
The timeline is a little complicated
Will Smith Says He Will ‘Completely Understand’ if Audiences Skip ‘Emancipation’ Over Oscars Slap
Will Smith’s first starring project since last year’s Oscar win and controversy is on the horizon. Slave drama “Emancipation” will be released on Apple TV+ next month. Considering Smith’s fallout after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 ceremony, the “King Richard” best actor winner told reporters this weekend that if fans aren’t ready to watch him onscreen again, he’ll “completely understand.”
‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Review: Lars von Trier Goes Full Meta With the Return of His Creepy Hospital Drama
Like David Lynch before him, von Trier waited a quarter-century to return to his disturbing TV project
"Regular" People Who Met Universally Loved Celebs Are Revealing What They're Really Like, And It's Fascinating
OK, but Julie Andrews is a literal queen for standing up to that rude cast member.
Mark Burnett Exits as MGM Worldwide TV Group Chairman
Mark Burnett, chairman of worldwide television group at MGM, has officially tendered his resignation following the storied studio’s $8.5 billion acquisition by Amazon in March. He becomes the latest executive departure, following motion picture group chairman Michael De Luca and motion picture group president Pam Abdy’s departures in April.
MGM+ Picks Up Thriller Series ‘A Spy Among Friends’ Based on the True Stories of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby
MGM+, which was previously named Epix, has picked up limited thriller series “A Spy Among Friends.” The new series is based on the New York Times best-selling novel written by Ben Macintyre. It’s set to premiere in 2023. The six-episode crime drama will reimagine the real-life story...
‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu
Hulu has renewed soapy college drama “Tell Me Lies” for Season 2, one month after the first season finale hit the streaming service. “Tell Me Lies” documents the tumultuous relationship between then college students Lucy and Stephen as it unfolds over eight years, with its first season hinging on the mysterious death of Lucy’s first year roommate.
Scarlett Johansson to Star In, Executive Produce ‘Just Cause’ TV Adaptation for Amazon
Scarlett Johansson will lead and executive produce “Just Cause,” the limited TV adaptation of John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel of the same name. The thriller series, which got a straight-to-series order at Prime Video from Amazon Studios, hails from Warner Bros. Television and the actress’s These Pictures Banner, as well as marks the Marvel star’s first major TV project.
‘KPOP’ Broadway Review: A Behind-the-Scenes Musical About Korean Pop – Without BTS
The concert-style show has a pulsing energy but not much plot
‘White Noise’ Review: Adam Driver Fears Death in Noah Baumbach’s Don DeLillo Adaptation
The Marriage Story filmmakers reverent, stylish tribute to a great comic novel about American panic isnt always the post-pandemic release you need, but it entertains
‘Nostalgia’ Filmmakers on Exploring the ‘Interior Labyrinth’ of One Man’s Past (Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: Italian director Mario Martone joined with his writing partner Ippolita Di Majo to discuss Italy's Oscar submission
Michelle Yeoh to Receive International Star Award at Palm Springs Film Awards
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh has been named recipient of the International Star Award, Actress at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, the Palm Springs International Film Society announced on Tuesday. The award will be given to Yeoh on Jan. 5, 2023 at the Palm Springs...
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Why Her Film About a 19th Century Monarch Is an Act of Rebellion
TheWrap magazine: Playing Empress Sisi was the actress's way of making a statement about what it means to be a 21st-century woman and a celebrity
James Gunn Reveals the DC Universe Will Be ‘Connected Across Film and TV’
Gunn and co-chairman Peter Safran took over Warner Bros. Discovery's comic book-inspired unit earlier this month
Ed Helms Joins Jennifer Garner in Body-Swap Netflix Comedy ‘Family Leave’
"Charlie's Angels" filmmaker McG is set to direct and produce
Tyler Perry Signs 4-Picture Deal With Amazon Studios
Tyler Perry is going to Amazon Prime Video. The studio, with a film division led by Julie Rapaport, has notched a deal with the Atlanta-based entertainment mogul that will see him produce, write and direct four features for worldwide distribution on Prime Video. “I’m excited and grateful to start working...
