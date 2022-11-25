Winter Wonderland drive-thru light show returns

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Get ready to hit the track to help the Sunshine Division for the 30th Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Show .

From Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 31, the Portland International Raceway will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

Every dollar made by the light show helps fund the Sunshine Division’s hunger relief programs.

The light show is a drive-thru event that lasts about half an hour. Those wanting to partake will need to buy their tickets ahead of time online.

KOIN 6 News is partnering with the Sunshine Division this holiday season with a special day of giving on Thursday.

