ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Winter Wonderland drive-thru light show returns

By Katie Chase
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMGMA_0jNSyQIr00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Get ready to hit the track to help the Sunshine Division for the 30th Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Show .

From Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 31, the Portland International Raceway will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

NOAA issues 2022-23 winter weather forecast for Pacific Northwest

Every dollar made by the light show helps fund the Sunshine Division’s hunger relief programs.

The light show is a drive-thru event that lasts about half an hour. Those wanting to partake will need to buy their tickets ahead of time online.

KOIN 6 News is partnering with the Sunshine Division this holiday season with a special day of giving on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 5

B Hoak
4d ago

the BIGGEST MOST dullest boring 30 minutes you'll ever will experience!! OH & the BIGGEST RIP OFF FOR HOLIDAYS IS BACK!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

All aboard: Holiday Express run through Dec. 18

Annual historic steam locomotive rides are available at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center.The annual Holiday Express steam locomotive rides at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI are continuing until Dec. 18. They are happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 45-minute trips take riders along the Willamette River to Oaks Park and back again. The rides are a fundraiser for the center, which is home to the three historic steam locomotives owned by the City of Portland. New this year, passengers will be pulled by the Polson Logging Co. No. 2, a "Mikado" steam locomotive built in 1912 for the Polson Logging Company. It is normally based at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. The interiors of the passenger cars are decorated with garland, ornaments, and lights. Santa Claus will be onboard every trip. Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $23 for kids three and over. Kids two and under are free as a lap child. A family pack for two adults and two children is $92. The center is located at 2250 SE Water Ave., For more information and to purchase tickets, visit orhf.org/. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Timeline: Chance of snow in the Willamette Valley this week

PORTLAND, Ore. — People in downtown Portland and other lower elevations of the Willamette Valley could see a dusting of snow on the ground later this week. A cold weather system is moving through the Pacific Northwest, making for a chilly final week of November. High temperatures in Portland are set to average 5-8 degrees below normal.
PORTLAND, OR
gotodestinations.com

8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)

Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
kptv.com

Rescue dog living his best life thanks to Portland woman and community support

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a rough start to life with abuse and neglect, a Portland dog is showing us how the support of our community is keeping him moving. Hitching a ride with mom, rocking a million dollar smile and a whole lot of tongue, the very fashionable American Bulldog, Captain Jack, doesn’t let spina bifida slow his roll.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned

Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

All Aboard! Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Goes All Christmasy

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – A now-standard Christmas feature on the Oregon coast is back – and this time without the limitations of the pandemic. The Candy Cane Express out of Garibaldi has started its run already, with the next three weekends full of rolling and puffing Christmas cheer, as rides take to the rails every Sunday and Saturday until December 18. Aboard this moving feast of lights, you'll get cookies and hot cocoa on top of some beautiful scenery between here and Rockaway Beach. (Courtesy photo above)
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy