Provo, UT

Eye on the Y: BYU Vocal Point album hits Billboard Top Charts, Life Science students display research posters at CURA Poster Presentation

By Carly Ludlow
BYU Newsnet
 4 days ago
Related
ABC 4

Local author shares “Those Three Words”

Local Author, Cassidy Stillman Beck, shared her newest book, ‘Those Three Words.’ “When a terrible accident occurs, Walter loses his ability to move and speak all but three words.” said Stillman Beck “Do you want to guess what those three words are?”. Stillman Beck will...
LEHI, UT
lehifreepress.com

Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season

Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?. Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Festival of Trees welcomes in-person public for first time since 2019

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – For the first time since 2019, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s Festival of Trees will be held in-person at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. The more than 50-year-old event will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
SANDY, UT
KPCW

Park City Television shutting down after 35 years

Park City Television announced it is ceasing day-to-day operations after over 30 years of being on air. In a statement published this weekend, the station said community television is no longer sustainable given the dynamics of the Park City area post-pandemic. The community-oriented TV service started in 1987, and has...
PARK CITY, UT
espn960sports.com

Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location

Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
VINEYARD, UT
Pyramid

All aboard! Christmas cruises soon to start on Provo River

Feeling like you need a cruise in your life, but you don’t have the funds to leave Utah County? CLAS Ropes Course in Provo has just the answer for you. “Join us as we celebrate this special time of year with a wondrous boat ride adventure on the Provo River,” owner Benjamin Allen said. “Enjoy festive decorations and thousands of lights that twinkle above the river with Christmas music playing softly in the background.”
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

New tram cabins open at Snowbird

SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

