Eye on the Y: BYU Vocal Point album hits Billboard Top Charts, Life Science students display research posters at CURA Poster Presentation

The richest person in Park City, UtahLuay RahilPark City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
ABC 4
Local author shares “Those Three Words”
Local Author, Cassidy Stillman Beck, shared her newest book, ‘Those Three Words.’ “When a terrible accident occurs, Walter loses his ability to move and speak all but three words.” said Stillman Beck “Do you want to guess what those three words are?”. Stillman Beck will...
"Park City needs tacos" – and this brother-sister team has them
Nery Leonardo came to the United States from her native Mexico over two decades ago with her then-husband. They moved to Utah because they had family in the area, and planned to stay only a short while to earn money before returning home. But the safety and economic opportunities were...
ksl.com
Tabernacle Choir aims to expand worldwide reach through tryouts, touring, translations
SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is one of the more well known symbols of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And it is known and well respected both outside and inside of the United States, says former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt, who is now president of the Tabernacle Choir.
lehifreepress.com
Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season
Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?. Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow...
utahstories.com
A Christmas Parlor with Classic Holiday Movies and Drinks in SLC, New Culinary Creations and More Foodie News and Events
At Log Haven restaurant in Millcreek Canyon, Chef Dave Jones has added some tasty new entrees to the dinner menu. It’s a beautiful time of year to head up the Canyon and meet the Log Haven swans before enjoying a memorable dinner. Among the new dishes are Rigatoni with...
ksl.com
Long hours, short supply of chefs leads to popular bakery's impending closure
SALT LAKE CITY — Romina Rasmussen knows a thing or two about change, and it's her need for a change right now that led her to decide to close her popular Salt Lake bakery at the end of the year. It wasn't an easy decision, or even a financial...
BYU Newsnet
Heritage Halls resident assistants discuss the behind-the-scenes aspect of the job
Students who live in on-campus housing, such as Helaman and Heritage Halls, are likely familiar with their resident assistants from their interactions during cleaning inspections but may be unaware of how many other duties an RA has. RAs at Heritage Halls are also responsible for hall meetings with their residents,...
University Place’s Gingerbread House Competition shows the best in cookie art
The number of gingerbread homes in University Place’s annual competition has grown and the houses have become more intricate over the past five years. “The first year we had 11 entries and this year we had 41 entries,” said Jeff Mower, public relations for University Place in Orem.
Best places in Utah to get hot chocolate
Where can I get hot chocolate in Utah? Best places for hot chocolate in Utah.
ABC 4
Festival of Trees welcomes in-person public for first time since 2019
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – For the first time since 2019, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s Festival of Trees will be held in-person at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. The more than 50-year-old event will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
Park City Television shutting down after 35 years
Park City Television announced it is ceasing day-to-day operations after over 30 years of being on air. In a statement published this weekend, the station said community television is no longer sustainable given the dynamics of the Park City area post-pandemic. The community-oriented TV service started in 1987, and has...
espn960sports.com
Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location
Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
Park Record
Park City lays down the rules during Sundance as first in-person fest since 2020 nears
The Sundance Film Festival is poised to return to its starring role in Park City in January after two years of canceling the in-person event out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic. Park City officials want those who plan to conduct business in the city during the festival to understand...
massachusettsnewswire.com
World of Illumination Opens in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show for 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
West Valley elementary school families relieved incident was false alarm
When word of a possible incident at a West Valley City school got out on Monday, panicked and confused parents soon began showing up with more questions than answers.
ADHD medication shortage impacting Utah families
Nearly a month into a national shortage of medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, some Utahns are feeling the impact.
All aboard! Christmas cruises soon to start on Provo River
Feeling like you need a cruise in your life, but you don’t have the funds to leave Utah County? CLAS Ropes Course in Provo has just the answer for you. “Join us as we celebrate this special time of year with a wondrous boat ride adventure on the Provo River,” owner Benjamin Allen said. “Enjoy festive decorations and thousands of lights that twinkle above the river with Christmas music playing softly in the background.”
Man accused of holding razor blade near woman’s neck on flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man is facing charges after allegedly bringing a straight edge razor blade on a flight and holding it near a passenger's throat. The incident comes just weeks after a man brought two box cutters through security and onto a Frontier Airlines flight en route to Tampa.
KSLTV
New tram cabins open at Snowbird
SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
The Pioneer Park Coalition’s plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City
Last month, the Pioneer Park Coalition unveiled a plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City.
