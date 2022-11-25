Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
WTRF
Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
The West Virginian who wrote ‘Frosty the Snowman’
"Frosty the Snowman" has been a staple of the holidays ever since it was written back in 1950. However, the guy who helped make it had more than his fair share of hits that we listen to to this very day.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds
Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County
DUNLEVY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a hoarded house in Washington County. According to the Charleroi Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Church Street in Dunlevy Borough at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. The fire was originally reported as a...
WDTV
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
wtae.com
PRT Bus hits light pole in Allegheny County
Emergency crews are on the scene of a PRT bus that struck a light pole standard in the lot of Braddock Hills Shopping Center in Allegheny County currently. The front of the bus hit the light standard causing severe damage to the front of the bus and windshield. Allegheny County 911 confirms there was one person transported to a local medical facility from the scene.
Officials identify body found in Monongahela River in Dravosburg
A body recovered from the Monongahela River on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old James Aiello, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. Emergency officials were called shortly before 3 p.m. to the 200 block of Washington Avenue along the Monongahela, where Aiello’s body was discovered. Aiello...
WPXI
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle flames burning through house in Washington County
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a house in Washington County. (Photo Credit: Charleroi Fire Department) (WPXI/Charleroi Fire Department)
Bridge renamed to honor 4 brothers from Clarksburg
A ceremony was held today to rename a bridge outside Clarksburg after four brothers, three of whom served in the military during World War II.
West Virginia judge resigns after allegedly brandishing gun in courtroom
A West Virginia judge sent his resignation to Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, effective at the close of business, after being accused of brandishing a gun in a courtroom.
Car comes to rest against garage in Westmoreland rollover crash
A car came to rest with its tires against a garage in New Kensington after a rollover crash this morning in Westmoreland County. Members of New Kensington Fire Department Co. 2 responded to the call after 6 a.m. and found the vehicle in the area of Feldarelli Square. According to...
Metro News
Man wanted in Morgantown murder arrested by US Marshals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man police have been looking in connection with a recent Monongalia County murder was taken into custody Friday. The US Marshal Service said Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown, was arrested without incident in the 1000 block of White Avenue in Morgantown. Williams allegedly killed Jamey...
U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
Christmas themed bar set to open Friday night in downtown Pittsburgh after delay
PITTSBURGH — The grand opening of the Miracle bar along Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh is Friday night. The pop-up holiday bar was supposed to open a few days ago on Wednesday, but a fire marshal ordered them to tone down the decorations. “Wednesday was definitely disappointing. We found...
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
Fight between teens results in shattered windows at Pa. business: report
A huge fight involving teenagers left a Pennsylvania salon with boarded-up windows. According to WPXI, Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s hair salon along Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh, told the news outlet that a fight in front of his business resulted in the front window being smashed. “It’s awful,” Cardamone...
Comments / 0