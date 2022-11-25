ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds

Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

PRT Bus hits light pole in Allegheny County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a PRT bus that struck a light pole standard in the lot of Braddock Hills Shopping Center in Allegheny County currently. The front of the bus hit the light standard causing severe damage to the front of the bus and windshield. Allegheny County 911 confirms there was one person transported to a local medical facility from the scene.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Man wanted in Morgantown murder arrested by US Marshals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man police have been looking in connection with a recent Monongalia County murder was taken into custody Friday. The US Marshal Service said Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown, was arrested without incident in the 1000 block of White Avenue in Morgantown. Williams allegedly killed Jamey...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
hwy.co

The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet

You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh

Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy