Gracie Charleston
2d ago
That's awful!!! I am using up a lot of gas just sitting in line waiting or taking an alternate route!!! There goes a bunch of $$$$$$ down the drain!!!!
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
Metro News
Marion County I-79 work on schedule, bridge work to continue through winter
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Construction-induced traffic headaches will continue on I-79 in Marion County between the South Fairmont exit to the Millersville Road exit through October 2024. DOH Interim District 4 Engineer Mike Daley said work began in July 2021 and the contractor has managed the keep the $72.5 million...
WDTV
Local bikers meet for annual Harrison County Toy Drive
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) -Local bikers met at South Harrison High School for the annual Harrison County Toy Run. The coordinator of the event Cara Hall, explained the origin story of this 43-year-old event. “It started back in 1979 with a bunch of local bikers. They came together to raise...
Small Business Saturday events in north central West Virginia
After you've hit the big box stores and gotten those larger-ticket items on your list and before it's time to pull out the laptop for Cyber Monday, remember to load up on unique gifts and stocking stuffers on Small Business Saturday.
Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County
DUNLEVY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a hoarded house in Washington County. According to the Charleroi Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Church Street in Dunlevy Borough at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. The fire was originally reported as a...
WDTV
Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a Wind Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County through 6am Monday morning, as winds could gust as high as 45-50mph. Clouds persist through Monday and Tuesday, then a strong cold front from the west brings rain and colder temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation on the back end of the front could quickly turn to snowfall as temperatures fall; accumulations as of now don’t look to be significant, but stick with us as we track the system.
WDTV
Nutter Fort Fire Department to have full time EMS starting November 29
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department held an open house for their new Emergency Services that start November 29. The department offered light refreshments and welcomed the community to hear more about the program. They department was to start offering 24-hour emergency medical assistance with it’s...
WBOY
1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
Metro News
Monongalia County ambulance involved in Maryland crash
CUMBERLAND, Md. — An ambulance from Monongalia County was involved in a rollover crash in Cumberland, Maryland Wednesday. According to a report in the Cumberland Times, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash that happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Road.
WTRF
Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
WDTV
Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds
Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder. Arriving on scene, […]
Clarksburg to soon host annual WinterFest
Downtown Clarksburg will soon be the site of numerous events as the city welcomes in the holiday season.
One sent to hospital after Mon County I-68 crash
An accident, involving an semi truck, has led to Interstate 68 being shut down in Monongalia County, Tuesday evening.
Metro News
Man wanted in Morgantown murder arrested by US Marshals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man police have been looking in connection with a recent Monongalia County murder was taken into custody Friday. The US Marshal Service said Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown, was arrested without incident in the 1000 block of White Avenue in Morgantown. Williams allegedly killed Jamey...
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Left Dead as Result of ATV Accident in Region
WDTV is reporting that officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV was...
