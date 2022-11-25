ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
guest4
3d ago

Most cities offer a Parks and Recreation Department that has low cost activities for everyone. You have to look for the programs, sign them up and get them there everyday that they meet though.

Reply(1)
3
Hordor
1d ago

Once the article said "get to" and "dont get that privilege" the credibility of the article was gone. The research appears to have identified a gap but then only speculation as to reason. The likely most prominent reason is the varied view of importance and commitment to provide thise opportunities to their children. Economic status would be another secondary reason...and yes this is speculation just like the article but I admit it.

Reply
2
Carol Lewis
1d ago

In my area it's the opposite. We struggled financially but we're just over the poverty level. Most of the kids were Hispanic and got to play because they were poor. We couldn't afford anything. Not being racist just honest.

Reply
2
Upworthy

Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 8, 2022. It has since been updated. There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves, and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
INDIANA STATE
Salon

Disparities in advanced math and science skills begin by kindergarten

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black and Hispanic students is 4%.
Upworthy

A student was stopped from walking at graduation because of his shoes. So a teacher stepped in.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Students across the country have had a tough time navigating online schools. Many believed they would not even have physical graduation ceremonies after four years of hard work. However, some lucky ones have been allowed to have in-person ceremonies, including teacher John Butler's students. Unfortunately, one of his students was informed that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation owing to an elitist policy about appropriate footwear. He approached Butler who confirmed the policy with one of the organizers. Therefore, he did what was, according to him, a "no brainer." He pulled his shoes off and let his student borrow them.
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Upworthy

Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Anna Trupiano is a first-grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
Fatherly

Parents Who Raise Independent, Self-Sufficient Kids Do These 4 Things

It’s easy for parents to feel like they didn’t get anything done after spending all day at home with the kids. However, the wave of exhaustion that hits once the bedtime routine warps up would indicate otherwise. While nothing got checked off the to-do list, plenty got done by the time everyone was dressed, fed, entertained, and cleaned up after 14 straight hours.
Lootpress

Changing times are leaving grandparents behind

Rocking chairs, firesides, baking cakes, flowery bonnets, and pocket watches—they’ve all but disappeared, even among those who represent the rural culture of the country. To be downright honest: up until only a single generation ago, our grandparents represented everything that was reassuring and unchanging in a child’s life.
Upworthy

Teen called 'selfish' for refusing to work overtime so coworkers with kids can have more time off

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 7, 2022. It has since been updated. As an employee, the very least you can expect from your workplace is a healthy and fair work environment. One Redditor revealed she was being ostracized for demanding to be treated equally as some of her colleagues. Her boss has been asking her to work overtime and she initially didn't mind. After a while, she requested others to share the workload but was told that she had to continue working because others had children while she didn't. She turned to Reddit and asked if she was wrong for "telling my boss that parents don’t have the first claim on time off and that everybody has a life outside of work?” She has since deleted her account, but the post went viral.
Fatherly

The Developmental Reason Kids Love It When Parents Play Monster

A trip to the playground is rarely a time of rest for parents. If you’re not chasing the little one to make sure your toddler doesn’t fall off that perilously high ladder, you’re likely participating in a universal game that requires no rules or explanation, just a shared look and short request: “Daddy, Monster!”
UTAH STATE
