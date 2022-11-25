ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis comedian reveals identity on ‘Masked Singer’

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieva8_0jNSxR9N00

ST. LOUIS – A special Thanksgiving edition of “The Masked Singer” culminated with the elimination and unmasking of St. Louis native and popular comedian, Nikki Glaser.

Glaser performed as the character Snowstorm in this eighth season of the celebrity singing competition.

On Thursday’s episode, the remaining contestants—Snowstorm, Harp, and Lambs—performed songs by themselves and then, in keeping with the show’s Thanksgiving, told the judges and audience what they were grateful for.

Busiest travel weekend of the year at St. Louis Airport

Afterward, all three costumed acts performed a singing battle royale to Kelly Clarkson’s hit, “Since U Been Gone.” The audience voted to eliminate Snowstorm from the competition.

Prior to unmasking, a panel of celebrity judges gets to guess the identity of the performer.

Ken Jeong guessed Kristen Wiig, while Nicole Scherzinger picked Iliza Shlesinger, and Robin Thicke thought the mystery singer was Whitney Cummings. However, it was judge Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg who correctly guessed Glaser was under the Snowstorm mask .

The comedian credited her friend and colleague, the late Bob Saget, with inspiring her to compete on the show. Saget competed on Season 4 of the show as Squiggly Monster.

“The Masked Singer” season finale airs Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. on FOX 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Metallica coming to St. Louis in 2023

Metallica recently announced that they will be stopping in over 20 cities for their "M72 World Tour" next year The tour will make a stop at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Friday, November 3, and Sunday, November 5, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

WATCH: Catholic Charities Christmas Concert

ST. LOUIS – To put you in the Christmas spirit, watch a special Christmas Concert to benefit the work of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of St. Louis featuring special guest, St. Louis native, his Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan. Donations can be made through the QR code on the stream or by visiting https://www.ccstl.org/get-involved/donate/ Several high profile Catholic […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53

ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis mayor says she's done with Twitter

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday said she's "out" and will no longer tweet from her personal Twitter account. Jones, whose personal Twitter handle is @tishaura, said the "final straw" for her was new Twitter owner Elon Musk's tweet referencing the protests that followed the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a former Ferguson police officer in August 2014.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy