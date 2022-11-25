ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Is a real 2-quarterback rotation sustainable for the Saints?

By John Sigler
 4 days ago
The newest episode of the Saints Wire Podcast is here, hosted as always by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG) with Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr). You can subscribe for new episodes released each week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

This week we’re recapping the Saints’ Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Rams, in which they found a winning formula by rotating Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill in and out of the lineup at quarterback. But is it sustainable against better squads like their Week 12 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers?

