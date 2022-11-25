PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August. On Monday, Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the 17-year-old to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.

