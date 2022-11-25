ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Park Record

Park City police blotter: Elk seen in a driveway

The Park City Police Department last week received several wildlife-related reports, including a collision, continuing a series of cases involving animals. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:22 p.m., an elk was reported to be in a Marsac Avenue driveway. The person who contacted the police was worried the animal would cross the road, according to police logs. The person wanted “the elk to be helped when crossing,” the logs indicated.
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Call of shots fired in West Valley elementary made after teacher heard science experiment

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police late Monday morning responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired inside an elementary school, authorities said. According to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley, district officials began "investigating this aggressively" after police reported receiving a 911 call that someone had fired a gun inside Granger Elementary School near 3700 South and 1900 West.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car drives into parade, hits horse and rider

SPANISH FORK, Utah — At around 8:30 p.m. near 200 North Main in Spanish Fork, a car drove through barricades and onto a parade route. The vehicle drove for nearly 7 blocks before striking the horse and rider, who were participating in the parade festivities. The parade was for...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC 4

Missing Kearns man found safe: police

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
KEARNS, UT
KSLTV

Teen sentenced in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon

PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August. On Monday, Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the 17-year-old to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.
LINDON, UT
Idaho State Journal

Utah man charged with threatening passenger on flight

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint Tuesday against Merrill Darrell Fackrell, charging him with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on an aircraft, prosecutors said Wednesday in a press release. ...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy