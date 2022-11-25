Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Park Record
Park City police blotter: Elk seen in a driveway
The Park City Police Department last week received several wildlife-related reports, including a collision, continuing a series of cases involving animals. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:22 p.m., an elk was reported to be in a Marsac Avenue driveway. The person who contacted the police was worried the animal would cross the road, according to police logs. The person wanted “the elk to be helped when crossing,” the logs indicated.
False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City school
Police evacuated a West Valley City school after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.
Gephardt Daily
Two women in custody after car ride on TRAX line in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women were taken into custody after UTA officials say they drove in a passenger car on TRAX train tracks in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Utah Transit Authority...
Man in custody after driving into Spanish Fork parade, hitting horse and rider
A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, Nov. 26, after he drove into Spanish Fork's lights parade and struck a horse and rider.
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden woman arrested for drugs, child endangerment; home condemned
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Ogden mother was charged with new drug counts Monday after eluding police for more than three weeks on warrants charging her with alleged drug possession and child endangerment. Those warrants also led to the woman’s home being condemned...
KSLTV
Police confirm no shooting has occurred at Granger Elementary School; school evacuated
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officers have responded to Granger Elementary School after receiving reports of shots being fired. The West Valley City Police Department said it has confirmed that no shooting has taken place. The school is being cleared and parents can pick up children at the Redwood...
KUTV
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
KUTV
Call of shots fired in West Valley elementary made after teacher heard science experiment
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police late Monday morning responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired inside an elementary school, authorities said. According to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley, district officials began "investigating this aggressively" after police reported receiving a 911 call that someone had fired a gun inside Granger Elementary School near 3700 South and 1900 West.
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Car crashes through barricades, hits horse and rider during Christmas parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A horse and its rider are recovering after getting hit by a car during a Christmas parade. Spanish Fork police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. They said the person drove into a blocked-off intersection, then struck a horse and its rider at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Gephardt Daily
Saratoga Springs woman arrested for alleged drunken driving, fleeing police
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Saratoga Springs woman is being held without bail after a police officer observed her attempt to park at a Maverik station and knew she must be impaired. “I observed a cream Buick Lacrosse vehicle attempting to back up into...
"Park City needs tacos" – and this brother-sister team has them
Nery Leonardo came to the United States from her native Mexico over two decades ago with her then-husband. They moved to Utah because they had family in the area, and planned to stay only a short while to earn money before returning home. But the safety and economic opportunities were...
kslnewsradio.com
Car drives into parade, hits horse and rider
SPANISH FORK, Utah — At around 8:30 p.m. near 200 North Main in Spanish Fork, a car drove through barricades and onto a parade route. The vehicle drove for nearly 7 blocks before striking the horse and rider, who were participating in the parade festivities. The parade was for...
ABC 4
Missing Kearns man found safe: police
UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
Clearfield man faces capital murder charges in killings of grandparents
A Clearfield man who is accused of killing his grandparents has been formally charged at the Second Judicial District Court in Davis County on Monday, Nov. 28.
KSLTV
Teen sentenced in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon
PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August. On Monday, Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the 17-year-old to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Couple allegedly killed by grandson volunteered with Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 — The couple found dead Wednesday following an alleged attack by their grandson were longtime members of the Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol, police said. Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were attacked and killed in the garage of their home at 681...
Utah man charged with threatening passenger on flight
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint Tuesday against Merrill Darrell Fackrell, charging him with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on an aircraft, prosecutors said Wednesday in a press release. ...
kjzz.com
Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
Driver arrested after crashing into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday, Nov. 25, after he crashed into a Taco Bell drive-through window on 1670 West 12th Street.
eastidahonews.com
‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
Comments / 0