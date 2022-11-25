ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

Downtown BG businesses incentive shopping local Christmas 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Cyber Monday is here, and purchasing presents for loved ones is at the top of everyones’ minds. On Small Business Saturday, Downtown Bowling Green joined locally-owned businesses across the nation by offering up holiday savings. News 40 spoke to a few Bowling Green businesses...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

43rd Annual Trees of Christmas opens at Houchens Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This past Saturday, the Eloise B. Houchens Center celebrated its 43rd annual Trees of Christmas Opening Ceremony. The Bowling Green community flooded the center over the weekend to see “The Sights and Sounds of Christmas”. Local civic groups and non-profits have donated over...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Shop Small Saturday welcomes good turnout downtown

Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with shoppers, as people turned out to shop local as part of Shop Small Saturday. Businesses had deals and bargains, from East Ninth Street to East Fifth Street and every where in between, where folks were able to enjoy handcraft, locally made wares and food. Laura Faulker with the Downtown Renaissance District says the initiative—which was sponsored by J. Schrecker Jewelry—is all about showing those small businesses some appreciation for choosing to call Hopkinsville and Christian County home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Yuletide vibes hit Bowling Green as locals shop

BOWLING GREEN Ky. – With Thanksgiving over, some would say the holiday is really getting started. On a Friday afternoon with holiday cheer in the atmosphere, News 40 embarked on a journey to just have some good old conversation. If you want to have holiday talk, you need to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – WKU WINTER FESTIVITIES

For this today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we met with Dr. Paul Hondorp. He spoke to us about a few upcoming holiday festivities happening over in WKU’s music department this season. There are two upcoming events that we learned about, Winterfest and Holiday’s on the Hill! Coming up first, we have Holiday’s on the Hill happening at Van Meter Hall on Friday, December 2nd at 7:30 PM. After that, we learned about the upcoming holiday event, Winterfest! This event will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saturday, December 3rd from 8:00PM to 9:30PM. Come and support your local art students this weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Bella

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met with Bella! Miss Bella is the sweetest girl and loves to follow folks around to see what they’re up to. This Chatty Cathy loves speaking her mind and is currently looking for her forever home!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Need weekend plans? Check out chainsaw carving at The Reindeer Farm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Looking for local weekend plans? If the sound of chainsaws, blow torches, and wood shaving appeal to you, look no further. Here in Bowling Green, The Reindeer Farm’s chainsaw carving exhibit. Both Saturday and Sunday, watch Masonville firefighter BJ Raymer turn pieces of wood into Santa’s reindeer before your eyes.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family honored at Christmas parade

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
GREENVILLE, KY
wnky.com

SOKY’S CHOICE – Weight Lifting Competition

For today’s SoKY’s Choice, brought to you by JC Kirby & Son, we met with Frank LaManna! He told us about an upcoming local event, a Deadlifting Competition. This year marks the 18th annual deadlifting competition, hosted by Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. This event is open to anyone who wants to participate, with entry fees at $20 for those who register before December 7th. After that date, you can still enter in the competition but the entry fee will be $30. For anyone interested, make sure to dress up in some holiday gear for a chance to get a grand prize! BGPR Fitness’ Powerlifting Competition will be held on Saturday, December 10th. If you need more information on this event, make sure to click here.
wymt.com

WinterFest opens at Kings Island

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday. The annual holiday tradition features the Eiffel Tower transformed into a magical Christmas tree, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, Winter Wonderland parade and more than five million lights spread throughout the park off Interstate 71 in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Protest for Emmett Till scheduled for Saturday in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A group of protestors, demanding justice for the brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi nearly 70 years ago, is on their way to south central Kentucky. News 40 confirms that the white woman who accused the black teen of making advances towards her in 1955 is...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

South Warren’s Kitchens Signs Letter of Intent with SIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Megan Kitchens signed her letter of intent with Southern Illinois to join their cross-country program. Kitchens was a key piece of South Warren’s cross country and track and field teams. The Spartans senior is extremely excited to continue running, but now at the collegiate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGPD conducting death investigation on Bellevue Avenue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says a dead body has been located on Bellevue Avenue. BGPD responded to the scene on Monday morning. As of 9:53 a.m., BGPD is working to gather more details. We will update as more information is released.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy