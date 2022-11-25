Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Downtown BG businesses incentive shopping local Christmas 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Cyber Monday is here, and purchasing presents for loved ones is at the top of everyones’ minds. On Small Business Saturday, Downtown Bowling Green joined locally-owned businesses across the nation by offering up holiday savings. News 40 spoke to a few Bowling Green businesses...
wnky.com
43rd Annual Trees of Christmas opens at Houchens Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This past Saturday, the Eloise B. Houchens Center celebrated its 43rd annual Trees of Christmas Opening Ceremony. The Bowling Green community flooded the center over the weekend to see “The Sights and Sounds of Christmas”. Local civic groups and non-profits have donated over...
WBKO
Smell the flowers on “Small Business Saturday” in Southcentral Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Black Friday has come and gone, the holiday deals have not. The Saturday after Black Friday is known as “Small Business Saturday,” to encourage holiday shopping at local stores instead of the big-chain stores like the day prior. One local business in...
whopam.com
Shop Small Saturday welcomes good turnout downtown
Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with shoppers, as people turned out to shop local as part of Shop Small Saturday. Businesses had deals and bargains, from East Ninth Street to East Fifth Street and every where in between, where folks were able to enjoy handcraft, locally made wares and food. Laura Faulker with the Downtown Renaissance District says the initiative—which was sponsored by J. Schrecker Jewelry—is all about showing those small businesses some appreciation for choosing to call Hopkinsville and Christian County home.
wnky.com
Yuletide vibes hit Bowling Green as locals shop
BOWLING GREEN Ky. – With Thanksgiving over, some would say the holiday is really getting started. On a Friday afternoon with holiday cheer in the atmosphere, News 40 embarked on a journey to just have some good old conversation. If you want to have holiday talk, you need to...
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – WKU WINTER FESTIVITIES
For this today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we met with Dr. Paul Hondorp. He spoke to us about a few upcoming holiday festivities happening over in WKU’s music department this season. There are two upcoming events that we learned about, Winterfest and Holiday’s on the Hill! Coming up first, we have Holiday’s on the Hill happening at Van Meter Hall on Friday, December 2nd at 7:30 PM. After that, we learned about the upcoming holiday event, Winterfest! This event will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saturday, December 3rd from 8:00PM to 9:30PM. Come and support your local art students this weekend!
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Bella
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met with Bella! Miss Bella is the sweetest girl and loves to follow folks around to see what they’re up to. This Chatty Cathy loves speaking her mind and is currently looking for her forever home!
wnky.com
Need weekend plans? Check out chainsaw carving at The Reindeer Farm
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Looking for local weekend plans? If the sound of chainsaws, blow torches, and wood shaving appeal to you, look no further. Here in Bowling Green, The Reindeer Farm’s chainsaw carving exhibit. Both Saturday and Sunday, watch Masonville firefighter BJ Raymer turn pieces of wood into Santa’s reindeer before your eyes.
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
wnky.com
Star made out of tornado debris sits atop 25-foot-tall SKyPAC tree
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Catching you up on a story News 40 brought you before…a star made out of something special now sits on top of the 25-foot tree in front of SKyPAC. The brass and aluminum star is made out of debris from the tornado, recovered from a house on Magnolia Street.
wnky.com
SOKY’S CHOICE – Weight Lifting Competition
For today’s SoKY’s Choice, brought to you by JC Kirby & Son, we met with Frank LaManna! He told us about an upcoming local event, a Deadlifting Competition. This year marks the 18th annual deadlifting competition, hosted by Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. This event is open to anyone who wants to participate, with entry fees at $20 for those who register before December 7th. After that date, you can still enter in the competition but the entry fee will be $30. For anyone interested, make sure to dress up in some holiday gear for a chance to get a grand prize! BGPR Fitness’ Powerlifting Competition will be held on Saturday, December 10th. If you need more information on this event, make sure to click here.
Springfield Antique Barn Undergoes Major Renovations, Adds Booths
David and Kathy De Rose, the new owners of Springfield Antique Barn, recently had a big open house to show off the antique mall’s new spirit. They have given the building some much-needed updates, and plan to do a lot more after the holiday rush. In a relatively short...
wymt.com
WinterFest opens at Kings Island
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday. The annual holiday tradition features the Eiffel Tower transformed into a magical Christmas tree, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, Winter Wonderland parade and more than five million lights spread throughout the park off Interstate 71 in Warren County.
wnky.com
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society holds Black Friday adoption sale
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re in search of a new friend, you’re in luck!. Warren County’s local animal shelter is having half off all adoption fees for Black Friday weekend. The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is offering the sale from Friday, Nov. 25 to...
wnky.com
Protest for Emmett Till scheduled for Saturday in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A group of protestors, demanding justice for the brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi nearly 70 years ago, is on their way to south central Kentucky. News 40 confirms that the white woman who accused the black teen of making advances towards her in 1955 is...
wnky.com
South Warren’s Kitchens Signs Letter of Intent with SIU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Megan Kitchens signed her letter of intent with Southern Illinois to join their cross-country program. Kitchens was a key piece of South Warren’s cross country and track and field teams. The Spartans senior is extremely excited to continue running, but now at the collegiate...
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation hopes to raise $1.9 million for new driving skills pad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raising money for a new driving skills pad. Right now, KSP uses a training facility in Richmond and Bowling Green. "Driving is something that we do on a daily basis. But we're just not able to practice those skills," Capt....
wdrb.com
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
wnky.com
BGPD conducting death investigation on Bellevue Avenue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says a dead body has been located on Bellevue Avenue. BGPD responded to the scene on Monday morning. As of 9:53 a.m., BGPD is working to gather more details. We will update as more information is released.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
