For today’s SoKY’s Choice, brought to you by JC Kirby & Son, we met with Frank LaManna! He told us about an upcoming local event, a Deadlifting Competition. This year marks the 18th annual deadlifting competition, hosted by Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. This event is open to anyone who wants to participate, with entry fees at $20 for those who register before December 7th. After that date, you can still enter in the competition but the entry fee will be $30. For anyone interested, make sure to dress up in some holiday gear for a chance to get a grand prize! BGPR Fitness’ Powerlifting Competition will be held on Saturday, December 10th. If you need more information on this event, make sure to click here.

6 HOURS AGO