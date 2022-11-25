Read full article on original website
'FTX Users May Seek DeFi Alternatives,' Interview With Origin Protocol's Andra Nicolau
In a risk-off environment where cryptocurrency has plummeted to a fraction of its previous valuation, it’s no secret raising capital in 2022 has become a challenge for startups and industry behemoths alike. But for those still building in the space, bear markets are pivotal for creating a foundation for...
Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals
Energy firm U.S. Venture taps the carbon futures market to hedge forecasted emissions for clients, as well as securing carbon credits for their own needs. Standardization through futures “gives end users confidence in using voluntary carbon credits as part of their sustainability plans”. The race to achieve carbon neutrality...
Bitcoin, Crypto Bank Silvergate Says Exposure To Bankrupt BlockFi Limited To $20M: Can 'Handle Stress And Volatility'
Silvergate Capital SI, a crypto institutional services provider, said that it is minimally exposed to the bankrupt BlockFi crypto lending firm. What Happened: According to Silvergate, the exposure to BlockFi is limited to less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers as of Monday. The deposits totaled $13.2 billion in the third quarter, as per the firm’s revenue report.
Greenlane Teams Up With Wild Green Canada To Increase B2B Accessibility
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN entered into strategic partnership with Wild Green Canada (a division of its parent company, House of Horvath Inc.) to streamline business-to-business processes and increase Greenlane's product reach into Canada. The partnership with Wild Green Canada aligns with Greenlane's focus on accelerating growth and a path towards...
EXCLUSIVE: Is Crypto Just For Speculation? More Americans Use Crypto For Purchases Than You May Think
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD have appreciated by more than 1200 times since the end of 2012. Yet, it isn’t hard to find crypto-bashing content on the internet today, with many believing that cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value as they are not useful for everyday payments. Despite...
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
American Airlines' Revenue Tracking Well As Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst
Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL. The analyst has moved her EPS estimates higher due to correcting for a calculation error related to the convertible debt dilution. Her 4Q22E/2023E/2024E EPS are revised from $0.48/$0.50/$2.10 to $0.54/$0.58/$2.34.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
Venus Protocol Explores Isolated Markets, Allowing Users To Lend Or Borrow Virtually Any Token On The BNB Chain
Venus Protocol XVS/USD is one of the largest algorithmic money markets and synthetic stablecoin protocols on the BNB Chain, intended to enable a fully decentralized finance-based lending and credit system for its users. It does this by enabling users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network which can then be borrowed by pledging overcollateralized cryptocurrencies.
EXCLUSIVE: Americans Reveal How Likely They Are To Buy Cryptocurrencies Post-FTX
The cryptocurrency market was firing on all cylinders in 2021 with many of the top coins hitting all-time highs in a bull market. The collapse of several crypto-related companies has led some to the exit doors and could be keeping investors from putting more money into the cryptocurrency sector. Here’s a look at what a new Benzinga survey reveals about the cryptocurrency market.
Elon Musk Says Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Was Wealthy And Could Have Risked His Money, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post that played down his role in the automaker's early years. What Happened: Musk's reaction was in response to a post by @SamTwits who said that a post shared on Twitter was "misleading." The original post by YouTuber Jake Broe...
EXCLUSIVE: Yes, FTX Was A Fiasco, But US Crypto Regulation Is 'Onerous' — How INX Can Help
"This current crypto winter is very painful," INX's Alan Silbert says. "Things are happening that I would've never dreamed of." "This FTX debacle is going to set us back a few steps," Silbert says, while calling for more consistent regulation. Benzinga's upcoming Future of Crypto event comes during a pivotal...
Thoughtworks Holding Director Trades $200K In Company Stock
Ian Davis, Director at Thoughtworks Holding TWKS, reported a large insider buy on November 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Davis purchased 25,000 shares of Thoughtworks Holding. The total transaction amounted to $200,000.
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector
As of the close of business on Monday, 11/28, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.41%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Hut 8 Stops Mining Of Bitcoin Due To Energy Conflict
Bitcoin BTC/USD miner Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT is looking for third-party energy supplier mediation after disagreements over a joint power purchase agreement caused portions of its operations to shut down. The Canadian company was forced to halt mining bitcoin at its facility in North Bay, Ontario, after the energy...
GDS Analyst Trims Price Target By 32% Citing Slower Recovery Amid Macro Pressures
RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained GDS Holdings Ltd GDS with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $22 to $15. GDS reported solid Q3 financial results and maintained previously provided guidance, with recent leasing more weighted ex-China. Management outlined its capex and funding plans for 2023 to...
Real Estate Exchange Throws Shade On Housing Market, Expects Industry To Struggle
Zillow Group Inc ZG is out with its home value and sales index for the month of November, which forecasts a pullback in both sales and values. Here’s what you need to know if you’re a potential buyer. What Happened: According to Zillow's prediction, home value growth will...
3 Reasons Why Investors Should Look At Emerging ESG Markets
The global economy has been in an inevitable march towards a recession, as markets trend downward and consumers are seen making cutbacks as red-hot inflation and aggressive mortgage rate hikes eat into their disposable income. With much of the year already behind us, investors are constantly looking toward the upcoming...
