Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals

Energy firm U.S. Venture taps the carbon futures market to hedge forecasted emissions for clients, as well as securing carbon credits for their own needs. Standardization through futures “gives end users confidence in using voluntary carbon credits as part of their sustainability plans”. The race to achieve carbon neutrality...
Bitcoin, Crypto Bank Silvergate Says Exposure To Bankrupt BlockFi Limited To $20M: Can 'Handle Stress And Volatility'

Silvergate Capital SI, a crypto institutional services provider, said that it is minimally exposed to the bankrupt BlockFi crypto lending firm. What Happened: According to Silvergate, the exposure to BlockFi is limited to less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers as of Monday. The deposits totaled $13.2 billion in the third quarter, as per the firm’s revenue report.
Greenlane Teams Up With Wild Green Canada To Increase B2B Accessibility

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN entered into strategic partnership with Wild Green Canada (a division of its parent company, House of Horvath Inc.) to streamline business-to-business processes and increase Greenlane's product reach into Canada. The partnership with Wild Green Canada aligns with Greenlane's focus on accelerating growth and a path towards...
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
American Airlines' Revenue Tracking Well As Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL. The analyst has moved her EPS estimates higher due to correcting for a calculation error related to the convertible debt dilution. Her 4Q22E/2023E/2024E EPS are revised from $0.48/$0.50/$2.10 to $0.54/$0.58/$2.34.
Venus Protocol Explores Isolated Markets, Allowing Users To Lend Or Borrow Virtually Any Token On The BNB Chain

Venus Protocol XVS/USD is one of the largest algorithmic money markets and synthetic stablecoin protocols on the BNB Chain, intended to enable a fully decentralized finance-based lending and credit system for its users. It does this by enabling users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network which can then be borrowed by pledging overcollateralized cryptocurrencies.
EXCLUSIVE: Americans Reveal How Likely They Are To Buy Cryptocurrencies Post-FTX

The cryptocurrency market was firing on all cylinders in 2021 with many of the top coins hitting all-time highs in a bull market. The collapse of several crypto-related companies has led some to the exit doors and could be keeping investors from putting more money into the cryptocurrency sector. Here’s a look at what a new Benzinga survey reveals about the cryptocurrency market.
Thoughtworks Holding Director Trades $200K In Company Stock

Ian Davis, Director at Thoughtworks Holding TWKS, reported a large insider buy on November 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Davis purchased 25,000 shares of Thoughtworks Holding. The total transaction amounted to $200,000.
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector

As of the close of business on Monday, 11/28, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.41%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Hut 8 Stops Mining Of Bitcoin Due To Energy Conflict

Bitcoin BTC/USD miner Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT is looking for third-party energy supplier mediation after disagreements over a joint power purchase agreement caused portions of its operations to shut down. The Canadian company was forced to halt mining bitcoin at its facility in North Bay, Ontario, after the energy...
GDS Analyst Trims Price Target By 32% Citing Slower Recovery Amid Macro Pressures

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained GDS Holdings Ltd GDS with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $22 to $15. GDS reported solid Q3 financial results and maintained previously provided guidance, with recent leasing more weighted ex-China. Management outlined its capex and funding plans for 2023 to...
3 Reasons Why Investors Should Look At Emerging ESG Markets

The global economy has been in an inevitable march towards a recession, as markets trend downward and consumers are seen making cutbacks as red-hot inflation and aggressive mortgage rate hikes eat into their disposable income. With much of the year already behind us, investors are constantly looking toward the upcoming...
