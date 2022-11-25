Read full article on original website
Dunkin’ Offers a Free 'Cup of Thanks' to Florida Residents
On November 29th, participating Dunkin’ locations across the state of Florida will offer guests a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee. Excluding Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew & Frozen Coffee
flaglernewsweekly.com
Fantasy Lights Dazzles Big Crowds as Palm Coast Kicks Off the Holiday Season
Drawing huge crowds to Central Park on Saturday evening, members of the Palm Coast City Council, Rotary Club of Flagler County President Jay Gardener and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly flipped the switch, lighting the community’s Christmas tree and officially kicking off the holiday season. Standing in for Palm...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: This Orlando home in Baldwin Park has more than 80K lights
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? The McBride Family has more than 80,000 lights, snowfall, lighted tunnels, a Florida Santa, and a bunch of inflatables. Address: 4564 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814.
Meanwhile In Florida: Instant Karma Finds Woman After Dog Does Business
To paraphrase an old saying: Poop stinks. It stinks even worse when it comes from someone else’s dog and it’s all over your yard. Your neighbor’s lawn is not your dog’s bathroom, regardless of the design. The nitrogen content in the urine could damage her
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
How to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in Florida at Santa’s Farm
We may not have towering pine tree forests like the ones you see in Hallmark Movies, but there is still holiday magic to be found in Orlando. You can actually cut your own Christmas tree in Orlando! Well, technically it's... The post How to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in Florida at Santa’s Farm appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
villages-news.com
Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square
A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square. It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier. The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.
Florida City Mentioned as Being Similar to Europe at Christmas Time
Christmas in Europe is a bucket list item for some. However, travel can be expensive, especially during the holidays. Plus, airline cancellations and delays can add wait time to what may already be quite a long trip.
tastychomps.com
First Look: Volcano Hot Pot opens on International Drive
We were invited to the grand opening of Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ – International Drive, located across the street from Orlando International Premium Outlets. The restaurant was very spacious and clean and there was a variety of fresh ingredients to choose from at the buffet table. At the dining table you each have your own soup pot and also one grill to share for the bbq.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
fox35orlando.com
'I just banged on the window': Port Orange woman recalls Hurricane Ian rescue
Margaret Vazquez-Patterson has lived in Port Orange for 25 years, but now it's a shell of what it used to be after flooding from Hurricane Ian. She recalls banging on the window as flood waters rose to get the attention of a sheriff's deputy, who helped her.
fox35orlando.com
Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
click orlando
⛄Snow in Florida? This attraction has 400-foot snowy slope
DADE CITY, Fla. – It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck. Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at...
Villages Daily Sun
Festival gets holidays off to a shining start
It may not have been cold, but with a little magic, cloudy skies seemed to provide a bit of snowfall on Brownwood Paddock Square during the Tree Lighting Festival held Saturday night. The artificial flakes came from a nearby snow machine, helping to enhance the fun of the event sponsored by The Villages Entertainment. It’s also when Santa and Mrs. Claus officially powered up the first of three Christmas trees in The Villages. White lights illuminated the tall tree decorated with gold bows, and red and gold stars and globe ornaments.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake residents want greater golf cart access to town’s streets
Lady Lake residents want greater golf cart access to the town’s streets, but questions are being raised about safety. Renea Grubb last week formally presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents. “Residents of the Town of Lady Lake would like to enjoy Golf Cart...
Mecatos Bakery & Cafe to Open Ocoee Location
"I love their quality of food and I believe in the brand. I love their product, it was a business I wanted to invest in.”
Safety measures reexamined after 2nd child drowning death in two weeks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Community members are taking a harder look at measures to prevent the deaths of children after a second Central Florida boy drowned in a pond near his home in two weeks. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Earlier this month, three-year-old Axel Caballero’s body...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
