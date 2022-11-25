ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond-by-the-sea, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

Fantasy Lights Dazzles Big Crowds as Palm Coast Kicks Off the Holiday Season

Drawing huge crowds to Central Park on Saturday evening, members of the Palm Coast City Council, Rotary Club of Flagler County President Jay Gardener and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly flipped the switch, lighting the community’s Christmas tree and officially kicking off the holiday season. Standing in for Palm...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida

At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
villages-news.com

Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages

A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square

A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square. It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier. The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.
THE VILLAGES, FL
tastychomps.com

First Look: Volcano Hot Pot opens on International Drive

We were invited to the grand opening of Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ – International Drive, located across the street from Orlando International Premium Outlets. The restaurant was very spacious and clean and there was a variety of fresh ingredients to choose from at the buffet table. At the dining table you each have your own soup pot and also one grill to share for the bbq.
ORLANDO, FL
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Festival gets holidays off to a shining start

It may not have been cold, but with a little magic, cloudy skies seemed to provide a bit of snowfall on Brownwood Paddock Square during the Tree Lighting Festival held Saturday night. The artificial flakes came from a nearby snow machine, helping to enhance the fun of the event sponsored by The Villages Entertainment. It’s also when Santa and Mrs. Claus officially powered up the first of three Christmas trees in The Villages. White lights illuminated the tall tree decorated with gold bows, and red and gold stars and globe ornaments.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake residents want greater golf cart access to town’s streets

Lady Lake residents want greater golf cart access to the town’s streets, but questions are being raised about safety. Renea Grubb last week formally presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents. “Residents of the Town of Lady Lake would like to enjoy Golf Cart...
LADY LAKE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites

Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
FLORIDA STATE

