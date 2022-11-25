WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn admitted that she knows "everything" about Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Glass Onion. However, even with another Knives Out mystery to discover, things have to shift towards Marvel at some point. "I know everything about it," she smirked. However, after that small admission, the actress had to clam up about the Disney+ show. It feels like the Agatha show is circled on the calendar for a lot of people that loved WandaVision. Anything to get back to that time when Disney+'s first MCU series premiered. While the anticipation grows with each announced cast member. Aubrey Plaza and Eric Andre will do that for an audience. When pressed about how this show came to be. It seems like Hahn was as surprised as the fans were when Coven of Chaos was announced.

