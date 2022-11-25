Read full article on original website
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
James Gunn Explains The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Most Unexpected Cameo
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, but the Marvel Studios Special Presentation isn't just bringing hilarious holiday cheer. The special is also serving up some clever moments including a truly unexpected cameo and now, filmmaker James Gunn is explaining how that moment he's declaring to be "canon" came to be, much to fan delight. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms DC Exists in the MCU (Again)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+ and among all the holiday cheer and hijinks, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe special has done something else: confirmed (again) that the DC universe exists in the MCU, at least in terms of some of its more iconic characters. It's a confirmation that makes for a fun little Easter egg of sorts and reinforces references made by previous entries in the MCU as well. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
New Star Wars The Black Series ROTJ 40th Anniversary Figure Pre-Orders Drop Tomorrow
The Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy event is now in week 7, with only two more weekly merch reveals to go. As has been the case with most of the Star Wars drops, Hasbro is taking the spotlight with a new wave of figures in their Black Series lineup. This time around, it's a collection of Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary Black Series figures of Chewbacca, Paploo, Emperor Palpatine, Bib Fortuna and Stormtrooper that will be available to pre-order starting tomorrow, November 30th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.
Tenoch Huerta Honored by Jason Momoa Comparisons, Says Namor Would Win Fight With Aquaman
There have been plenty of comparisons between Namor and Aquaman, especially after the former made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, one person who isn't playing the comparison game is Namor actor Tenoch Huerta. Both Namor and Aquaman are rulers of underwater kingdoms, with Aquaman having a much larger profile thanks to his membership in the Justice League in animated projects, and Jason Momoa's portrayal in the DC Extended Universe. The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is most likely increasing the membership in the Namor Fan Club, but Huerta isn't pitting the characters against each other; though he would side with Namor in a fight.
My Hero Academia Reveals the Global Fallout of Shoto vs Dabi
My Hero Academia has adapted the Paranormal Liberation War Arc in the sixth season of its anime, with the latest episode seeing Eraserhead having to make a big sacrifice and Bakugo hanging on by a limb following a devastating attack by Shigaraki. In the pages of its manga, however, a bigger battle is taking place as the heroes of UA Academy clash against All For One in the Final Arc of the series, and the fight between Shigaraki and Dabi seems to be stretching far and wide.
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again Movie Trailer Released by Disney+
The beloved Night at the Museum franchise is coming back from the dead next month with an all-new animated movie Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, with Disney+ releasing a trailer to tease the excitement of the adventure. With the previous films in the series being live-action experiences, this new film marks a unique opportunity for the franchise to embrace new storytelling techniques to ensure that the project embraces everything that audiences love about the series while also pushing the narrative into new directions. Check out the trailer for Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again below before it premieres on Disney+ on December 9th.
My Hero Academia Opens Way For Shirakumo's Big Comeback
My Hero Academia has a lot of characters under its belt, and by now, some of its best have sadly passed. The series has offed a number of characters since kicking off, and plenty were dead well before Izuku met All Might in middle school. By now, manga readers know one of those lost souls was Shirakumo Oboro, and the character might be able to make a comeback soon thanks to a little gift from My Hero Academia.
Ryan Reynolds and Miss Minutes Setup Loki Crossover for Deadpool 3
Is Deadpool a variant? Could the whole Foxverse be introduced via the multiverse in the upcoming Deadpool 3? It seems as likely as anything else, and maybe even more so with Reynolds evoking the Loki supporting character Miss Minutes in a new social media post. An unverified Twitter account for Miss Minutes started it by tagging the official Deadpool account in a tweet that just said "Hey there, Deadpool – Love, Miss Minutes." But then Reynolds spotted it and joined in, replying with his own little hello to Miss Minutes and sending fans on social media into a sleuthing frenzy, trying to figure out if this is just a cute interaction or a major clue about the nature of the universe.
Star Wars: What's the Next Movie or TV Show After Andor?
When it comes to Disney franchises, fans always have mixed reactions to the conclusion of a movie or TV series, as we're disappointed the adventure has come to an end yet we're excited that this means a new project is right around the corner, sometimes even seeing a post-credits scene teasing that new adventure. After 12 thrilling episodes, Star Wars: Andor concluded last week, leaving fans to look to the future of the galaxy far, far away for how we'll next be able to get our fill of intergalactic adventures. While some Star Wars projects have confirmed release dates, there's also some uncertainty surrounding anticipated projects, so we're here to break down what projects fans can look forward to.
Kathryn Hahn Reveals She Knows Everything About Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos
WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn admitted that she knows "everything" about Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Glass Onion. However, even with another Knives Out mystery to discover, things have to shift towards Marvel at some point. "I know everything about it," she smirked. However, after that small admission, the actress had to clam up about the Disney+ show. It feels like the Agatha show is circled on the calendar for a lot of people that loved WandaVision. Anything to get back to that time when Disney+'s first MCU series premiered. While the anticipation grows with each announced cast member. Aubrey Plaza and Eric Andre will do that for an audience. When pressed about how this show came to be. It seems like Hahn was as surprised as the fans were when Coven of Chaos was announced.
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Teases Grimmjow's Long-Awaited Return
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War hasn't been shy when it comes to bringing back fan-favorite characters after the series' long hiatus from both the manga and anime mediums. With countless Shinigami brought back to the forefront thanks to the war waged by the Wandenreich, a brand of the Quincy family that has been planning their revenge for hundreds of years, the Arrancar have also played a major role in the first episodes as a popular member of the former Hollows is also being teased.
That '90s Show Netflix Release Date Revealed
That '90s Show is coming to Netflix on January 19, according to a new article. Kurtwood Smith and Deborah Jo Rupp return in the roles of Red and Kitty Forman, whose son Eric was at the heart of That '70s Show. Ignoring the ill-fated That '80s Show spinoff, the new series will center on Leia, Eric's daughter, who is staying with her grandparents for the summer and getting to knew a new generation of teens from her parents' hometown.
The Witcher Remake Making Massive Change From Original Game
CD Projekt's upcoming remake of The Witcher is going to feature a major departure compared to the original game that launched back in 2007. Within the past month, CD Projekt confirmed that The Witcher Remake was in development at studio Fool's Theory under the codename "Canis Majoris." And while there still aren't details that have been shared in relation to this upcoming title, we now know that the new version of this classic RPG will differ quite a bit in one prominent manner.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals First Look at New Manga
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was the first new anime release in the franchise in four long years, and now fans have been given the first look at what to expect from its big manga debut! Dragon Ball Super fans have been asking to see more of the anime ever since Dragon Ball Super: Broly first hit theaters around the world, and following an unexpected delay, fans finally got to see the next major step in the anime. It opened up all sorts of possibilities for the future, and now fans can't wait to see what could be coming next.
One Piece Cliffhanger Shares Troubling New Look at Kuma
One Piece's final saga has been setting the stage for the first major conflict of the Dr. Vegapunk arc, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series has revealed a distressing new look at Bartholomew Kuma! As Luffy and the Straw Hats continue to learn more about the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk the more he gives them a tour of his island laboratory, it's been revealed that there are some major things going down in the rest of the seas. The Revolutionary Army, for example, is getting ready for their big move against the World Government coming soon too.
Star Trek: Picard's Season 3 Showrunner Changed Show's Look and Sound to Be More Like The Next Generation
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will feature some old-school touches that Star Trek: The Next Generation fans will appreciate. With Star Trek: Picard's final season bringing back the Next Generation crew for one last mission (or maybe not), showrunner Terry Matalas wanted to bring some aesthetic touches to the season that would make it feel more like a direct continuation of The Next Generation than Picard's previous seasons did. "I love the old Next Gen font," he tells Den of Geek. "I've missed titles on episodes and seeing them and going, 'hmm, I wonder what that means…?' And the music was extraordinarily important to me."
