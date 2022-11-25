Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans ponder the most puzzling plot hole of the ‘Holiday Special’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In terms of plot, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special barely adds anything to the overarching plot of Phase Four or the upcoming Phase Five. But what it does is offer a plot hole that has left fans scratching their heads and coming up with explanations of their own as the 40-minute special either didn’t bother to wrap up its loose end or deliberately left it hanging.
Here Are All the New Christmas Movies and Holiday Specials Streaming in 2022
From Food Network stars to MCU heroes, this year's holiday season is stacked with streaming gifts
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn at last clarifies what we’ve all been asking about the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor
After an absence of a couple of years there, Marvel fans were treated to a double helping of the Guardians of the Galaxy in 2022. First through their glorified cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and then again, much more substantially, in the just-released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Seeing as the two projects don’t have much to connect them, however, we’ve been left with a lot of questions about the cosmic team’s adventures with the Asgardian Avenger.
Punk Rocker GG Allin Movie in the Works With MVD Entertainment; Jonas Åkerlund Attached to Direct
Angry Films Don Murphy and Susan Montford will produce the biopic along with Eric D. Wilkinson
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
wegotthiscovered.com
A lifeless remake that sucked every ounce of joy from a classic soars on streaming
Remakes are a part and parcel of the industry, and they have been for a long time, but some titles simply don’t need to be reimagined as mega budget Hollywood blockbusters, and the evidence would certainly point in the direction of Tim Burton’s Dumbo being one of them.
Wednesday Has a Christina Ricci Problem
Spoilers ahead, up to and including the final episode of Wednesday Season 1. We're only about a third of the way into the premiere episode of Wednesday — Netflix's Addams Family brand extension from executive producer Tim Burton and the guys who brought you Smallville — when the new Wednesday Addams meets the instrument of her own undoing. This iteration is played by Jenna Ortega, who earned raves for her performance in the latest Scream film and is currently the bright spot of the mixed reviews of the new series. Those reviews are certainly well intentioned, as Wednesday's shortcomings are not Ortega's fault. She gets the sullen-teen deadpan delivery right and can stare a hole through a normie with the best of them. But Wednesday the show does Wednesday the character no favors by placing her in the environs of a warmed-over Hogwarts, or by putting her through the paces of a rote teen mystery. And Jenna Ortega in particular is done dirty by being placed alongside Christina Ricci, who’s already established herself as pop culture's definitive Wednesday Addams.
Emma Watson Said Paparazzi Were Lying on the Pavement Outside Her 18th Birthday Party Waiting to Take Photos Up Her Skirt
Emma Watson became a star as a child, and unfortunately experienced misogyny and sexualization from a young age, culminating in paparazzi lying on the pavement outside her 18th birthday party.
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious revenge-fueled actioner gets torn down from a pedestal it never deserved to be put on
Everyone is well within their rights to enjoy movies that don’t hold the strongest of reputations in the eyes of either critics or the general public, but attempting to elevate something as terrible as 2018’s revenge-fueled actioner Peppermint onto the same pedestal as the classics is nothing short of madness.
TMZ.com
'A Christmas Story' House Owner Curses Out Actor Yano Anaya at Iconic Home
"A Christmas Story" actor Yano Anaya is no longer welcome at the iconic home from the movie ... the homeowner made that more than clear in this video of an expletive-laden tirade. Yano, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, was taking photos with fans on the Cleveland-area home's...
wegotthiscovered.com
The sequel fans demanded but wished they never got wins a streaming battle long after losing the war
You know a movie doesn’t have the most stellar of reputations when the director publicly apologizes to fans more than a decade after the fact, but that’s exactly what happened earlier this year when McG held his hands up and admitted Terminator Salvation wasn’t very good, although he did make a point of saying he shot an ending that wasn’t terrible.
Will Smith Says He Will ‘Completely Understand’ if Audiences Skip ‘Emancipation’ Over Oscars Slap
Will Smith’s first starring project since last year’s Oscar win and controversy is on the horizon. Slave drama “Emancipation” will be released on Apple TV+ next month. Considering Smith’s fallout after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 ceremony, the “King Richard” best actor winner told reporters this weekend that if fans aren’t ready to watch him onscreen again, he’ll “completely understand.”
The Tragic Story of a Grunge Masterpiece
Here's the true story of Jerry Cantrell, his father, and one of Alice in Chains' most personal songs, “Rooster." In 1991, Jerry Cantrell was maturing into a young man and trying to cope with the anger he felt towards his estranged father, Jerry Sr. Jerry Jr. resented the man, but as he grew into the main songwriter for his new band Alice In Chains, he decided to take a different approach to dealing with his broken childhood. Instead of blaming his father, he tried to understand him.
James Gunn Reveals the DC Universe Will Be ‘Connected Across Film and TV’
Gunn and co-chairman Peter Safran took over Warner Bros. Discovery's comic book-inspired unit earlier this month
Scarlett Johansson to Star In, Executive Produce ‘Just Cause’ TV Adaptation for Amazon
Scarlett Johansson will lead and executive produce “Just Cause,” the limited TV adaptation of John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel of the same name. The thriller series, which got a straight-to-series order at Prime Video from Amazon Studios, hails from Warner Bros. Television and the actress’s These Pictures Banner, as well as marks the Marvel star’s first major TV project.
Bambi to Be Reimagined as a ‘Vicious Killing Machine’ in ‘Dark Retelling’ of Classic Disney Film
As if the original "Bambi" wasn't traumatizing enough!
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror movie so brutal it was banned from cinemas slashes its way back into conversation
Provocative art, particularly pieces which challenge us to view horrendous acts being committed — remains one of the best ways to get your movie to stand out from the rest of the pack. However, some films cross the borders of provocative and end up getting banned from cinemas. 2012’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King suddenly has everyone arguing over one of the worst movies ever made
Thanks to his status as one of the most famous authors on the planet, not to mention the pedestal he’s put upon as one of the horror genre’s definitive voices across any medium, people on social media are always willing to hear what Stephen King has to say.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence
We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
‘Close’ Filmmaker Lukas Dhont Suits Up for TheWrap’s International Awards Issue (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap Magazine: The Belgian writer and director dons Gucci for our in-studio photo shoot
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0