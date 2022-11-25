ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans ponder the most puzzling plot hole of the ‘Holiday Special’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In terms of plot, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special barely adds anything to the overarching plot of Phase Four or the upcoming Phase Five. But what it does is offer a plot hole that has left fans scratching their heads and coming up with explanations of their own as the 40-minute special either didn’t bother to wrap up its loose end or deliberately left it hanging.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn at last clarifies what we’ve all been asking about the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor

After an absence of a couple of years there, Marvel fans were treated to a double helping of the Guardians of the Galaxy in 2022. First through their glorified cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and then again, much more substantially, in the just-released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Seeing as the two projects don’t have much to connect them, however, we’ve been left with a lot of questions about the cosmic team’s adventures with the Asgardian Avenger.
Primetimer

Wednesday Has a Christina Ricci Problem

Spoilers ahead, up to and including the final episode of Wednesday Season 1. We're only about a third of the way into the premiere episode of Wednesday — Netflix's Addams Family brand extension from executive producer Tim Burton and the guys who brought you Smallville — when the new Wednesday Addams meets the instrument of her own undoing. This iteration is played by Jenna Ortega, who earned raves for her performance in the latest Scream film and is currently the bright spot of the mixed reviews of the new series. Those reviews are certainly well intentioned, as Wednesday's shortcomings are not Ortega's fault. She gets the sullen-teen deadpan delivery right and can stare a hole through a normie with the best of them. But Wednesday the show does Wednesday the character no favors by placing her in the environs of a warmed-over Hogwarts, or by putting her through the paces of a rote teen mystery. And Jenna Ortega in particular is done dirty by being placed alongside Christina Ricci, who’s already established herself as pop culture's definitive Wednesday Addams.
TheWrap

Will Smith Says He Will ‘Completely Understand’ if Audiences Skip ‘Emancipation’ Over Oscars Slap

Will Smith’s first starring project since last year’s Oscar win and controversy is on the horizon. Slave drama “Emancipation” will be released on Apple TV+ next month. Considering Smith’s fallout after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 ceremony, the “King Richard” best actor winner told reporters this weekend that if fans aren’t ready to watch him onscreen again, he’ll “completely understand.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Loudwire

The Tragic Story of a Grunge Masterpiece

Here's the true story of Jerry Cantrell, his father, and one of Alice in Chains' most personal songs, “Rooster." In 1991, Jerry Cantrell was maturing into a young man and trying to cope with the anger he felt towards his estranged father, Jerry Sr. Jerry Jr. resented the man, but as he grew into the main songwriter for his new band Alice In Chains, he decided to take a different approach to dealing with his broken childhood. Instead of blaming his father, he tried to understand him.
TheWrap

Scarlett Johansson to Star In, Executive Produce ‘Just Cause’ TV Adaptation for Amazon

Scarlett Johansson will lead and executive produce “Just Cause,” the limited TV adaptation of John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel of the same name. The thriller series, which got a straight-to-series order at Prime Video from Amazon Studios, hails from Warner Bros. Television and the actress’s These Pictures Banner, as well as marks the Marvel star’s first major TV project.
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence

We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy