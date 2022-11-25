Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet could've been among the series' best games but ultimately fall short
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet take the beloved franchise to uncharted territory, with unfortunate technical consequences
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hit 60FPS thanks to this seamless mod
Get a glimpse at what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet look like when running well
progameguides.com
Can you get a Shiny Starter Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?
Starter Pokemon are precious partners who will journey with their trainers until they’ve reached the peak of their adventure. Of course, it’d be better if they were a little more uniquely colored than the rest. But what are the odds of you getting a shiny starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Let’s find out.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Team Star Fire Crew
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we storm the Fire Crew's Base and defeat the Boss of Team Star's Fire Crew, Mela. This is part of the Starfall Street storyline. 00:00 Storming the Fire Crew's Base. 05:10 Battle the Grunts at the Gates. 09:08 Defeat 30 of Team...
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Players Are Majorly Struggling With Online Tera Raids
As more and more players finish the main storyline of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, many are dipping their toes into their primary ongoing endgame content: Tera raids. But increasingly, these players are voicing their displeasure with ways in which these raids are extremely broken. According to players, the newest...
How to unlock Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Koraidon and Miraidon abilities
How to fly, climb, jump higher, dash and surf across water in Scarlet and Violet with the Koraidon and Miraidon legendaries here.
dexerto.com
New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feature saves fan from tragic Shiny fail
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can see Shiny species in the overworld, but they can be easy to miss when using the “Let’s Go” battle mechanics. Thankfully, there is a feature to protect players from terrible Shiny fails. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have a massive open...
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
How to redeem Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gifts and codes
How to redeem codes and get a special Pikachu with the Flying Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Preview Hints at Goh/Mew Reunion
Pokemon Journeys has accomplished what many originally thought would never take place: giving Ash Ketchum the world championship title and making him the strongest Pokemon trainer in the world. Having defeated Leon in a battle that was one of the biggest in the series to date, Ash is taking a breather while the anime series focuses instead on Goh and Project Mew's journey to get closer to the mythical Pokemon known as Mew, with a new preview hinting at the idea that Ash might not be the only trainer who has his dreams come true.
gameskinny.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Ice Stone Locations
Luckily getting an Ice Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a snap. Evolutions requiring elemental stones are nothing new to the Pokemon series. The Ice Stone is required for three evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the most notable and obvious being Glaceon from Eevee. Our guide will show...
ComicBook
New Batman Game Leaked
A brand new Batman game has leaked online. Batman is one of the most iconic and popular superheroes out there, which has in turn made him a prime subject for video games. While the character has moved mountains for the superhero genre in film, he has also been responsible for a key turning point in video game adaptations. The Batman Arkham series was essential in helping superhero games feel more premium and not just cheap, yearly releases that often tied in with a new film. The Spider-Man games began to suffer over time as a result of this, but Batman managed to break this mold and create something that stood above all of the other games it was releasing against. Despite the conclusion of that series in 2015, Batman has still been around thanks to ensemble games like LEGO, MultiVersus, and Injustice, but it's been a minute since he had a proper solo game.
ComicBook
Pokemon Welcomes Paldea Region and Gen 9 to Its Anime
Pokemon is one of the most powerful franchises in the world, and it has amassed a fanbase in the billions. From its first steps in the '90s, Pokemon has come a long way with its anime and games. That was made clear this month when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet went live to stunning sales. And now, it seems the anime is bringing the games' region to life with a special starter in tow!
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Reveals New Season Alongside New Trailer
A new Pokemon Go season is set to begin on December 1st, and Niantic has finally pulled back the curtain. The new season is called Mythical Wishes. While Pokemon Go has put a big emphasis on content from Pokemon Sun and Moon over the last year, it seems the new season will look back to Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. That game was a remake of the third Pokemon generation, with some significant changes. Most notably, it added new Mega Evolutions for several Hoenn Pokemon, including Blaziken, Swampert, and Sceptile. Groudon and Kyogre also received "Primal" forms that acted mostly in the same way.
ComicBook
Chucky Creator Confirms Crossover Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)
Ever since the days of Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman and House of Dracula, horror movie characters have been crossing over in some form. The potential hasn't really been explored all that much in recent years, though fans were gifted Alien vs Predator, Freddy vs Jason, and Sadako vs. Kayako (a battle of the spirits from Ringu and The Grudge) to mixed results. One character that has always felt ripe for a title match against another character is Chucky, and series creator Don Mancini has long been vocal about the potential for it all. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the season 2 finale of the Chucky TV series, Mancini confirmed to us that crossover talks are not just pie-in-the-sky ideas, but something that is actively being considered.
This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet picnic trick makes it much easier to collect shiny Pokemon
Catch shiny Pokemon in no time using the “Shiny Picnic Reset Method”
ComicBook
Free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Xbox revealed the free Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2022 this week with two different games set to be given away to subscribers next month. Those free games are Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury with the first of those set to be available starting on December 1st while the second won't be claimable until December 16th. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will recall that Xbox 360 games aren't given out through these monthly offerings any longer, so if you're wondering why there are only two games here, that's why.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 12 drops this weekend. There are some massively underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there, including the Air Jordan 12. If you are a big fan of this shoe, then you have been eating well as of late. Numerous colorways have been revealed over these past few years, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Purple Smoke” Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is on a roll. Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen some unique colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf. The Jordan 1 low is already a great silhouette, so when you add the golf element to it, you get great results. Of course, these are niche, as they are only for golfers.
Comments / 0