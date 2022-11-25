HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Until Sunday, Mauna Loa hadn’t erupted for 38 years. That was the longest known quiet spell for the world’s largest active volcano. The U.S. Geological Survey says that since 1843, Mauna Loa has erupted 34 times ― and has average of one eruption every five years. However, prior to 1950, the volcano averaged one eruption every 3 1/2 years.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 21 HOURS AGO