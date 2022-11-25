ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store

A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

If you visit one NJ park this holiday season, let it be this one

There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked. But don’t overlook this one. Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins jackpot of nearly $1 million

HEWITT, N.J. (PIX11) — There’s some more green to spread around the Garden State! A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Passaic County won the jackpot of nearly $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to state lotto officials. The lucky ticket, sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike near North Lake Shore Drive in Hewitt, […]
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
jerseybites.com

New NJ Restaurants, From North to South Jersey

The holidays are here. Time to put on a big comfy sweater and head out to eat, eat, and eat some more. Whether it’s brunch, dinner, or grabbing a coffee with friends, we have your go-to list for new restaurants across New Jersey. Nobu, Atlantic City. The world-renowned Nobu...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
NEW JERSEY STATE

