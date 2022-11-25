Read full article on original website
Related
Johnny Rogers decks the halls with Buddy Holly ... and more
Nearly every pop star from Bing Crosby to Michael Bublé has recorded a smash-hit Christmas album.
Sea Coast Echo
Anya Taylor-Joy says Nicolas Hoult committed to 'painful' eating in The Menu
Anya Taylor-Joy has applauded her 'The Menu' co-star Nicolas Hoult for his dedication to eating on camera. In the new black comedy film, the actors play a couple who travel to a remote island to sample a menu at one of the world's most exclusive restaurants and Nicolas had to stuff himself with food on set every day - and Anya has praised him for his commitment to the role.
Comments / 0