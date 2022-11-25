ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Fewer shoppers camp out on Black Friday eve

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCXmX_0jNSx1Wy00

In years past, Black Friday shoppers began to camp out in front of stores on Thanksgiving night in hopes of being one of the first people in the store to grab the best deals before they’re gone.

However, with online shopping and early Black Friday deals, that’s not really the case anymore.

Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s

We went to Best Buy on upper Peach Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, and there were only three people camping out. They shared what they were hoping to score once the store opens.

“We’re fully prepared to go all night. We’re going to take increments and sleep. I’m going to sleep for the first couple hours, then I think he’s going to sleep. At the end, he’ll fall asleep and we’ll all take increments from there,” said Carter Wander, Black Friday shopper.

JPT Foundation hosts Thanksgiving bingo

“We’re going to have tents and stuff. Buddies are bringing tents, hot chocolate and hand warmers. Yeah we’ll be here,” said Adam Jarrett, Black Friday shopper.

Best Buy is known for its Black Friday deals on TVs, video games, computers, Apple products and home appliances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
venangoextra.com

Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall

While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
SENECA, PA
YourErie

Perry Square lights tree to kick off Christmas season

Workers were busy on Monday putting a touch of Christmas in Perry Square. They were hanging holiday lights and putting up the 30-foot Christmas tree that will be up over the Christmas holiday. The events and marketing manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership said this is the time of year he looks forward to, especially […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Black Friday shopping in full swing at Millcreek Mall

From saving money to family traditions shoppers in Erie are taking to the stores for Black Friday. After a pandemic pause – shoppers in Erie are filling Millcreek Mall and other stores to partake in Black Friday sales. “Well, there’s definitely a lot of people in and out the stores, definitely long lines,” said Dana […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Small business market shows off local artists’ craftworks

The Erie Bank Sports Park became home to a local farmers market and several small businesses. About three weeks ago, Legacy Hydroponics moved into the sports park and has hours on Wednesday through Sunday, but other businesses filled the hallway selling their work. Owners said that shopping locally is an investment in our community and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Halls decked for Victorian Holidays at Watson-Curtze Mansion

As soon as Thanksgiving is over, Christmas decorations start to go up all over the city. One of the must-see sights is the Watson-Curtze Mansion, as volunteers at the Hagen History Center decked the halls for a Victorian holiday special. The Hagen History Center’s annual Victorian Holidays returns on Dec. 1, and we got a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local businesses highlighted on Shop Small Saturday

Ahead of the holiday season, local businesses are welcoming new and returning customers into their shops thanks to Shop Small Saturday. Shopping local has never been more important. It’s easy to turn to amazon and other large retailers for Black Friday sales, but Shop Small Saturday helps puts the focus back on small businesses in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Spectrum performs holiday concert at Millcreek Mall

Folks were treated to a special performance over at the Millcreek Mall on Saturday. The Lakeshore Community Services and Band Together Pittsburgh held a holiday concert. The members of “All the Band Together” have been diagnosed with autism. Their event featured holiday favorites and pop music.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Nov. 25 – 27

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Small Business Saturday with Sisters of Saint Joseph For the sixth year, the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network is serving as a Neighborhood […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Christmas at the Station returns to Lake Shore Rail

The North East community was able to enjoy lunch in a dining car on Sunday afternoon. The meal was the Christmas at the Station event at Lake Shore Rail. The historical society and non-profit have been keeping busy with this event for 51 years. All of the money raised goes toward the continued preservation of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Preparations for Small Business Saturday underway

Even though Black Friday shopping has come to an end, Erie residents can look forward to Small Business Saturday. The event is for the community to show their support for small businesses. Small Business Saturday benefits business owners looking to gain new customers and use new marketing strategies. Shoppers heading to a local business in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Perry Square’s ice rink open for skaters

A synthetic ice rink is open and ready for skaters in downtown Erie. The Erie Downtown Partnership has built an ice rink in Perry Square for people to enjoy through the end of February. The synthetic ice can be used at any time and at any temperature, making it not dependent on the weather. It’s […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Wreaths Across America: Final days to buy a wreath to honor a veteran

During this holiday season you can help honor local heroes who have served this country. Wreaths Across America is designed to provide a wreath for each veteran laid to rest in the cemetery at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Erie. But your help is needed to make this happen, and time is running out. […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pop-Up Ice Skating Rink to Open this Saturday in Perry Square

Some brand-new winter fun is coming to Erie, the Pop-Up Skating Rink opens tomorrow in Perry Square. The synthetic ice rink is roughly 50 feet long by 30 feet wide, large enough to handle about 25 people at a time. It's not real ice, so it can be used no...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

38th Annual Festival of Trees bringing in the Christmas spirit

One of Erie’s most popular, family, friendly events returned. Hundreds of folks are lining up for a chance to see some really neat Christmas trees all decked out for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The lines were long at the Bayfront Convention Center as families made their way to see 85 uniquely decorated Christmas trees. […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Christmas Movie Features Local Horses & Driver

With Thanksgiving now behind us, it's time to officially roll out the Christmas season. For many people, that means watching those romantic holiday movies that are shown non-stop on the Hallmark Channel or Lifetime TV. Those kind of movies are very popular. This year, fans will be able to watch one that has a special connection to this area.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
wnynewsnow.com

Pennsylvania’s Firearms Deer Season Kicks Off On Saturday

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season will be kicking off this Saturday. The season will kick off Saturday, November 26th and runs through Saturday, December 10th. Hunting is only closed on Sunday, November 4th. Experts said hunters will encounter a deer herd that’s doing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s

While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy