South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller

Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
World Cup live scores, updates: Ghana tops South Korea; FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket, schedule, standings

Follow along as we keep you informed on all of the happenings from the World Cup. Day 9 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Monday has been goals day at the World Cup. It began with an exciting and eventful clash between Cameroon and Serbia. The match ended 3-3 after Cameroon scored the opening goal but then at the end of the first half Serbia managed to overturn the result and scored twice in less than three minutes. It seemed to be over for Cameroon after Serbia scored the third goal with Aleksandar Mitrovic at the beginning of the second half, but the African side scored two goals with Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Despite both sides tried to win the game it ended 3-3 and this gives to Brazil and Switzerland a big opportunity later today.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Casemiro, Brazil top Switzerland, 1-0

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Brazil defeating Switzerland 1-0 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. With the win, Brazil (2-0-0) secured a record 17th consecutive unbeaten game in group stages of the World Cup despite being without superstar captain Neymar, who was injured in the team's first group-stage match.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 after wild second half

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday, as Ghana fended off a South Korea rally for a crucial 3-2 victory at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Ghana rally to come out on top in captivating World Cup clash against South Korea

It was a sign of Mohammed Kudus’ confidence when, before the World Cup, he had declared that Neymar was not better than him, just a higher-profile player. It may not make the Ghanaian superior but while the Brazilian is injured, he is outscoring the world’s most expensive player at the World Cup. His profile is rising fast with every performance like this. So, too, are the chances of the lowest-ranked team in the tournament. Ghana had waited a dozen years for this. Their previous victory at a World Cup had come in 2010, setting up a quarter-final against Uruguay....
