Putin Criticizes US Monopoly, Calls For Russian Blockchain-Based International Payment System
Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the International AI Journey Conference in Moscow, criticized Western sanctions and urged for a system "independent of external interference." What Happened: Putin called for an independent and blockchain-based settlement network as he criticized the U.S. and its allies’ monopoly in global financial payment systems.
Shanghai Hit By COVID Protests: Demonstrators Chant 'Xi Jinping Step Down, CCP Step Down'
On Sunday, protests spread across Shanghai and Beijing against China's strict 'zero COVID' policies. It's been almost three years since China has followed some of the strictest COVID restrictions in the world. After a deadly fire in northwestern Urumqi, people have been protesting across China, which is a rare occurrence...
China to more than triple nuclear warhead stockpile by 2035, Pentagon warns
China is on pace to more than triple its nuclear stockpiles by 2035 to around 1,500 warheads, the Pentagon warned in a report to Congress Tuesday.
Where Is Alibaba Cofounder Jack Ma? This Is Where He Is Staying After China's Regulatory Crackdown
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA cofounder and one of China's richest business tycoon Jack Ma lived in central Tokyo for months amid Beijing's regulatory crackdown. Ma's months-long stay in Japan with his family included stints in hot springs and ski resorts in the countryside outside Tokyo and regular trips to the U.S. and Israel, Financial Times reports.
US Military Vessel 'Illegally Intruded' China's Territorial Waters: Violated 'Sovereignty And Security,' Says Beijing
The Chinese army said it drove away a U.S. guided-missile cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the South China Sea on Tuesday, alleging that it violated its sovereignty and security. What Happened: The spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, Tian Junli, said,...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors This Chinese EV Maker Seems 'Very Dicey' Amid China Protests
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said NIO Inc NIO seems "very dicey." Cramer said Dycom Industries, Inc. DY is "okay." "You need to see commodity inflation come back, " Cramer said. Rio Tinto Group RIO is a "great hedge against long-term inflation." The "Mad Money" host...
Iran Reportedly Threatens Families Of Soccer Team With 'Torture' If Players Don't 'Behave,' Ahead Of World Cup Match With US
Iran has reportedly threatened the families of its World Cup soccer team with imprisonment and torture if the players failed to "behave," ahead of their match with the U.S. on Tuesday. What Happened: In a bid to do damage control after the players refused to sing the nation's national anthem...
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
Germany signs 15-year oil deal with Qatar amid Ukraine War
As Russian gas supplies have gone dry since August, Germany signed a new 15-year sales and purchase agreement on Tuesday with QatarEnergy.
This Crypto Exchange Was Fined Over $360K By US Government For Allowing Crypto Transactions In Iran
Kraken overlooked hundreds of crypto transactions from users in Iran for more than $1.6 million. Lending services to Iran violates sanctions set by the U.S. government. Kraken, one of the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, has agreed to pay up more than $360,000 in a settlement for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
US, allies announce plans for second democracy summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday announced plans for a second Summit for Democracy next year, this time to be co-hosted by the governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia. The summit will be held March 29 to March 30 in a virtual format...
China Bounces Up, Volumes Super Low
China said it would bolster vaccination among senior citizens (over age 80) Small changes in this kind of market creates greater than expected volatility. Yesterday Fed Speak: both New York Fed Williams & St. Louis Fed Bullard hint at 50-point hike on Dec. 14. Today Housing data at 9 a.m.,...
Biden: 'I am confident' crippling nationwide rail strike will be avoided
President Biden on Tuesday said Congress must act swiftly to avert a nationwide rail strike that could devastate the economy just before Christmas.
Ukraine Central Bank Explores CBDC As A 'Key Element' To Raise Money, Buy Goods
A statute allowing the central bank to issue a CBDC that can be classified in the same category as cash or electronic money was signed into law by President Volodymyr Zelensky in July 2021. Since then, Tascombank disclosed plans to test an electronic hryvnia built on the Stellar network. And...
EXCLUSIVE: Americans Reveal How Likely They Are To Buy Cryptocurrencies Post-FTX
The cryptocurrency market was firing on all cylinders in 2021 with many of the top coins hitting all-time highs in a bull market. The collapse of several crypto-related companies has led some to the exit doors and could be keeping investors from putting more money into the cryptocurrency sector. Here’s a look at what a new Benzinga survey reveals about the cryptocurrency market.
EXCLUSIVE: Is Crypto Just For Speculation? More Americans Use Crypto For Purchases Than You May Think
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD have appreciated by more than 1200 times since the end of 2012. Yet, it isn’t hard to find crypto-bashing content on the internet today, with many believing that cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value as they are not useful for everyday payments. Despite...
GDS Analyst Trims Price Target By 32% Citing Slower Recovery Amid Macro Pressures
RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained GDS Holdings Ltd GDS with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $22 to $15. GDS reported solid Q3 financial results and maintained previously provided guidance, with recent leasing more weighted ex-China. Management outlined its capex and funding plans for 2023 to...
Benzinga
Cannabis Is No Better For Pain Relief Than A Placebo, Claims New Study
Living with any kind of pain is tough. It changes a person. They can no longer act like their normal self because they are not feeling normal. They are affected by the pain. Unfortunately, in this day and age, more and more people are suffering from chronic pain. According to 2016 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S. alone some 20.4% of adult Americans, 50 million people, suffer from pain. Every year, more and more of them are turning to medical marijuana to ease their aches. Is it working?
Coinbase Bitcoin Exodus Continues As Another $2B Worth Of BTC Exists Platform Over The Weekend
According to crypto research company Glassnode, Coinbase COIN experienced additional material withdrawals from its platform over the weekend (November 26-27). The amount withdrawn totaled roughly $2 billion, bringing the combined total withdrawn since Nov. 23 to approximately $4.3 billion. Of course, the prime reason for the exodus is extreme unitary...
Thailand's Cannabis Program Takes Another Hit, Chaos And Anger Ensue
Will unclear policies drive the weed industry back underground? Advocates urge officials to make clear laws. Cannabis legalization won't be easy to turn back though it seems authorities are trying. Cannabis shops and cafes in Thailand will no longer be permitted to allow customers to smoke marijuana on the premises...
