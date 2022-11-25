ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Bounces Up, Volumes Super Low

China said it would bolster vaccination among senior citizens (over age 80) Small changes in this kind of market creates greater than expected volatility. Yesterday Fed Speak: both New York Fed Williams & St. Louis Fed Bullard hint at 50-point hike on Dec. 14. Today Housing data at 9 a.m.,...
EXCLUSIVE: Americans Reveal How Likely They Are To Buy Cryptocurrencies Post-FTX

The cryptocurrency market was firing on all cylinders in 2021 with many of the top coins hitting all-time highs in a bull market. The collapse of several crypto-related companies has led some to the exit doors and could be keeping investors from putting more money into the cryptocurrency sector. Here’s a look at what a new Benzinga survey reveals about the cryptocurrency market.
GDS Analyst Trims Price Target By 32% Citing Slower Recovery Amid Macro Pressures

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained GDS Holdings Ltd GDS with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $22 to $15. GDS reported solid Q3 financial results and maintained previously provided guidance, with recent leasing more weighted ex-China. Management outlined its capex and funding plans for 2023 to...
Cannabis Is No Better For Pain Relief Than A Placebo, Claims New Study

Living with any kind of pain is tough. It changes a person. They can no longer act like their normal self because they are not feeling normal. They are affected by the pain. Unfortunately, in this day and age, more and more people are suffering from chronic pain. According to 2016 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S. alone some 20.4% of adult Americans, 50 million people, suffer from pain. Every year, more and more of them are turning to medical marijuana to ease their aches. Is it working?
Thailand's Cannabis Program Takes Another Hit, Chaos And Anger Ensue

Will unclear policies drive the weed industry back underground? Advocates urge officials to make clear laws. Cannabis legalization won't be easy to turn back though it seems authorities are trying. Cannabis shops and cafes in Thailand will no longer be permitted to allow customers to smoke marijuana on the premises...
