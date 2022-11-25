Read full article on original website
DJ Vlad Apologizes To Saweetie
The apology comes days after DJ Vlad claimed that Saweetie’s first week sales would’ve been higher if she did an interview on his platform. Saweetie is the talk of the town, once again. This time, it surrounds her first-week numbers. While the projections for the Bay Area rapper’s new EP, The Single Life, sits around 2,000, many questioned how she couldn’t do higher numbers. Twitter users began questioning her team and the strength of her music career.
50 Cent Tells Busta Rhymes How To Perform His Classic Record
Busta Rhymes had some advice when 50 Cent tried to perform his song during a recent club appearance. Though 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes traded online barbs in the past, it’s clear that there’s mutual respect for one another and their respective catalogs. The two rappers recently linked...
Offset Previews New Future-Assisted Banger
The teaser caused an uproar after Nicole Arbour accused Offset of promoting violence in his music. Offset channelled the Joker to tease his upcoming single with Future. After pushing back the release of his album in the wake of Takeoff’s death, Offset shared a brand new snippet on Instagram this week. The brief clip shows Offset dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker with a mock gun as he mouthed the lyrics to the record in front of a movie theatre. The upcoming record also includes an appearance from Future. So, it looks like we could expect the two ATLiens will have new heat for fans soon.
YSL Rapper Yung Kayo Drops “Nineteen” EP On His 19th Birthday
Following the release of his new single “150,” Yung Kayo of Young Stoner Life Records officially dropped his new EP Nineteen on November 29, the rapper’s 19th birthday. The D.C. native has been up and coming for a few years now. His core fanbase has grown with songs like “YEET,” which appeared on his last project DFTK.
Chlöe Combats “hidin” Leak By Sharing Single On SoundCloud: Listen
We certainly weren’t expecting new music from Chloe Bailey this weekend, and she definitely didn’t think she’d be releasing any. On Friday (November 25), the Atlanta native got wind that one of her previously recorded songs has leaked online. In response, she surprisingly opted to simply post it on SoundCloud herself.
Ty Dolla $ign Updates Fans After Sharing Cryptic Hospital Photo
The singer thanked his friends and teenage daughter for holding him down throughout the scary situation. Ty Dolla $ign’s fans got a fright earlier this weekend after he shared an eerie hospital photo to his feed along with a caption lacking plenty of crucial information. In the Instagram image, the 40-year-old is laying down with various chords monitoring his chest, a mask covering the lower half of his face.
Bow Wow Calls Chris Brown His “Only Friend” In The Industry
The two have had their issues in the past, but it looks as though they’ve put them all behind them to embrace an industry bromance. Following Chris Brown’s canceled AMA performance controversy, Bow Wow shouted out the “Under The Influence” singer on social media for supporting him, calling him his “only friend” in the entertainment industry.
Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
NBA YoungBoy Calls Bobby Shmurda A “Slave” In Viscious Social Media Spat
Fans watched the two artists spar back-and-forth until YB eventually deleted his page. The latest rappers to find themselves presently embattled in the midst of some serious social media beef are NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda. On Sunday (November 27), things were undoubtedly heating up between the two after the former responded to Rowdy Rebel’s recent comments regarding King Von’s death.
Drake Gifts Four Futuristic Toilets To DJ Khaled
Khaled was overflowing with gratitude, going on to dump all the toilet’s features and amenities on IG. Not everyone gets their own Air Jordan 5 collab, but DJ Khaled did. However, h’s just like the rest of us: he gets his home improvement kicks every once in a while. In fact, he wanted some fancy high-tech toilets for him and his partner for a while. So imagine his gratitude and excitement when the 6 God himself sent him four high-end Johns. Moreover, the “GOD DID” mogul took to Instagram to share his happiness.
Mariah Carey Says Her “Messed-Up” Childhood Inspired Love For Christmas
Mariah Carey reflected on her “messed-up” upbringing while discussing her love for Christmas. Mariah Carey reflected on her love for Christmas during a new interview with W Magazine. In the piece, the legendary “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer admits she had a “messed-up” childhood.
Future Says He Wants To Become A Billionaire
Future says he wants to be the next billionaire in hip-hop. Future says that his next goal is to become a billionaire. The rapper discussed how he intends to reach the financial milestone during a recent interview with Billboard. The idea came up when the outlet asked Future what he...
Wacotron’s “Out The Blue” Mixtape Is Here Feat. Doe Boy & Derez De’Shon
Of the many rappers coming out of Texas in recent years, Wacotron is undeniably one of the most exciting. This weekend, Southside’s protege has chiefly returned with his follow-up to 2021’s Smokin Texas, which he has called Out The Blue. The 11-track record landed earlier last week, on...
Cardi B’s Sexy Marge Simpson Halloween Costume May Result In Legal Action
Italian pop artist alesXandro Palombo is said to have first created the look back in 2013. Halloween is a holiday that’s frequently known for being full of spooky fun. Unfortunately for Cardi B, her salacious Marge Simpson costume may have some consequences that are scarier than the holiday itself.
Takeoff Remembered By Brother In Emotional Letter
Takeoff’s little brother shared several childhood photos along with touching memories of the late rapper. As an arrest is made in the case involving the death of Takeoff, the tributes continue to pour in. Hip Hop remains stunned at the loss of the beloved Migos rapper, especially considering he was an unproblematic figure in the industry. Takeoff stayed away from trouble and enjoyed being a part of one of the leading Rap groups in the world. However, sadly, that didn’t keep someone from firing shots during an altercation. Takeoff wasn’t involved in the verbal argument, but he, unfortunately, lost his life to a stray bullet.
Lil Pump Says New Album Is Lost In The Middle Of A Lake On His Hard Drive
The “I Love It” hitmaker seemingly thought it was wise to bring the digital storage of his upcoming release with him for a trip out on the water. Looks like Lil Pump has fumbled a serious bag. Though the controversial rapper had plans to release a new album in January, it seems that may no longer be a viable option after a recent trip to the lake.
Saweetie Responds To DJ Vlad’s EP Sales Comments, Airs Out Haters On Twitter
“I make music for pretty bitches! If you can’t relate I understand,” the Icy Girl wrote on Twitter in the midst of all the drama. When she shared THE SINGLE LIFE EP last week, Saweetie didn’t anticipate so much drama would come from six tracks. As you may recall, some of the chaos previously ensued over her seemingly addressing her split from Quavo in such close proximity to Takeoff’s death. However, the biggest bout of beef has actually come from the release’s first-week sales projections, which came in at just 2K.
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
Will Smith says he ‘lost it’ when he slapped Chris Rock
Will Smith is opening up about slapping comedian Chris Rock.
Will Smith Says He “Understands” People Not Being Ready For His New Film Due To Oscars Slap
Will Smith says he “completely understands” if fans aren’t ready to see him on the big screen again. Will Smith says that he “completely understands” if audiences aren’t ready to see him back on the big screen. Speaking with FOX 5’s Good Day DC, Smith added that he respects anyone still upset about the infamous Oscars slap. His newest film, Emancipation, will be hitting theaters, next month.
