Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers is BBC 6 Music's Album of the Year
Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers' has been crowned BBC Radio 6 Music's Album of the Year. The hip-hop legend's acclaimed 2022 LP beat the likes of Yard Act's 'The Overload', Wet Leg's self-titled debut, Fontaines D.C.'s 'Skinty Fia' and Arctic Monkeys' 'The Car' to the top spot.
Metallica are back! New album and mammoth world tour confirmed
Metallica have announced their first album in six years, '72 Seasons', and a world tour. The heavy metal titans surprised fans this week by dropping the lead single from the follow-up to 2016's 'Hardwired... to Self-Destruct', 'Lux Æterna', and a striking music video.
Kevin Spacey cast in indie film Control
Kevin Spacey has been cast in the indie film 'Control'. The disgraced actor, who is set to appear in court in the UK over multiple charges of sexual assault next summer, will feature in a voice-only role in the thriller as the main antagonist.
