These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Pinduoduo Following Upbeat Q3 Results
Pinduoduo Inc PDD reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Pinduoduo reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 65% year-on-year to $4.99 billion, beating the consensus of $4.31 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $1.21 beat the consensus of $0.65. Pinduoduo shares jumped 5.8% to $ 78.32 on Tuesday. The company’s stock added 12.6%...
GDS Analyst Trims Price Target By 32% Citing Slower Recovery Amid Macro Pressures
RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained GDS Holdings Ltd GDS with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $22 to $15. GDS reported solid Q3 financial results and maintained previously provided guidance, with recent leasing more weighted ex-China. Management outlined its capex and funding plans for 2023 to...
American Airlines' Revenue Tracking Well As Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst
Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL. The analyst has moved her EPS estimates higher due to correcting for a calculation error related to the convertible debt dilution. Her 4Q22E/2023E/2024E EPS are revised from $0.48/$0.50/$2.10 to $0.54/$0.58/$2.34.
US Stocks Edge Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off
U.S. stocks traded slightly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 30 points on Tuesday. The blue-chip index dropped around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.11% to 33,886.06 while the NASDAQ rose 0.32% to 11,084.58. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 3,974.32.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors This Chinese EV Maker Seems 'Very Dicey' Amid China Protests
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said NIO Inc NIO seems "very dicey." Cramer said Dycom Industries, Inc. DY is "okay." "You need to see commodity inflation come back, " Cramer said. Rio Tinto Group RIO is a "great hedge against long-term inflation." The "Mad Money" host...
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
China Bounces Up, Volumes Super Low
China said it would bolster vaccination among senior citizens (over age 80) Small changes in this kind of market creates greater than expected volatility. Yesterday Fed Speak: both New York Fed Williams & St. Louis Fed Bullard hint at 50-point hike on Dec. 14. Today Housing data at 9 a.m.,...
Yahoo Explores Retail Stock Trading, Sports Betting On Heels Of Taboola Deal
Yahoo, a portfolio company of private equity giant Apollo Global Management APO, has a retail trading business in the works. Yahoo's new commerce and transaction business is expected to bolster its other core businesses — Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Mail, according to Axios, which cited an unnamed source in a Tuesday report. The company will also reportedly explore sports betting as an offering.
Alibaba Climbs Higher Amid Hopes Of China COVID Policy Change: Could The Stock Break From This Pattern?
Alibaba is trading in a falling channel pattern but attempted to break up from the formation on Tuesday. Hopes the Chinese government will begin to ease COVID restrictions are boosting Alibaba. Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd BABA gapped up almost 6% higher on Tuesday after the Hang Seng Index in Hong...
Hibbett, Enfusion And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX shares dipped 17.4% to $16.82. Enfusion, Inc. ENFN dropped 16.7% to $10.24. Enfusion announced resignation of chief financial officer and reiterated...
Thoughtworks Holding Director Trades $200K In Company Stock
Ian Davis, Director at Thoughtworks Holding TWKS, reported a large insider buy on November 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Davis purchased 25,000 shares of Thoughtworks Holding. The total transaction amounted to $200,000.
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector
As of the close of business on Monday, 11/28, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.41%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Why Shares Of Chinese Companies Are Trading Higher? Here Are 45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Otonomy, Inc. OTIC shares surged 74.2% to $0.1866. Otonomy recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. APEN shares jumped 65% to $9.90 after the company announced it will be acquired by Boston Scientific for $10 per share in cash. The Very Good Food Company Inc....
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Falls Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.33% to 33,737.33 while the NASDAQ fell 0.56% to 10,987.41. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 3,948.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares rose by...
Earnings Preview For National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada NTIOF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that National Bank of Canada will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65. National Bank of Canada bulls will hope to...
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Coinbase Global Unusual Options Activity For November 29
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global COIN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
