ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Pinduoduo Following Upbeat Q3 Results

Pinduoduo Inc PDD reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Pinduoduo reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 65% year-on-year to $4.99 billion, beating the consensus of $4.31 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $1.21 beat the consensus of $0.65. Pinduoduo shares jumped 5.8% to $ 78.32 on Tuesday. The company’s stock added 12.6%...
Benzinga

GDS Analyst Trims Price Target By 32% Citing Slower Recovery Amid Macro Pressures

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained GDS Holdings Ltd GDS with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $22 to $15. GDS reported solid Q3 financial results and maintained previously provided guidance, with recent leasing more weighted ex-China. Management outlined its capex and funding plans for 2023 to...
Benzinga

American Airlines' Revenue Tracking Well As Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL. The analyst has moved her EPS estimates higher due to correcting for a calculation error related to the convertible debt dilution. Her 4Q22E/2023E/2024E EPS are revised from $0.48/$0.50/$2.10 to $0.54/$0.58/$2.34.
Benzinga

US Stocks Edge Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 30 points on Tuesday. The blue-chip index dropped around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.11% to 33,886.06 while the NASDAQ rose 0.32% to 11,084.58. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 3,974.32.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Benzinga

Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Benzinga

China Bounces Up, Volumes Super Low

China said it would bolster vaccination among senior citizens (over age 80) Small changes in this kind of market creates greater than expected volatility. Yesterday Fed Speak: both New York Fed Williams & St. Louis Fed Bullard hint at 50-point hike on Dec. 14. Today Housing data at 9 a.m.,...
Benzinga

Yahoo Explores Retail Stock Trading, Sports Betting On Heels Of Taboola Deal

Yahoo, a portfolio company of private equity giant Apollo Global Management APO, has a retail trading business in the works. Yahoo's new commerce and transaction business is expected to bolster its other core businesses — Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Mail, according to Axios, which cited an unnamed source in a Tuesday report. The company will also reportedly explore sports betting as an offering.
Benzinga

Hibbett, Enfusion And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX shares dipped 17.4% to $16.82. Enfusion, Inc. ENFN dropped 16.7% to $10.24. Enfusion announced resignation of chief financial officer and reiterated...
Benzinga

Thoughtworks Holding Director Trades $200K In Company Stock

Ian Davis, Director at Thoughtworks Holding TWKS, reported a large insider buy on November 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Davis purchased 25,000 shares of Thoughtworks Holding. The total transaction amounted to $200,000.
Benzinga

Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector

As of the close of business on Monday, 11/28, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.41%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Benzinga

US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Falls Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.33% to 33,737.33 while the NASDAQ fell 0.56% to 10,987.41. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 3,948.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares rose by...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada NTIOF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that National Bank of Canada will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65. National Bank of Canada bulls will hope to...
Benzinga

A Look Into Okta's Debt

Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Benzinga

Coinbase Global Unusual Options Activity For November 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global COIN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy